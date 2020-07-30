By Lars Lofgren

Businesses across all industries are susceptible to hackers. This holds true for startups, Fortune 500s, and small businesses alike.

That’s why endpoint security software is so important to have.

Endpoint security software is a combination of cybersecurity and custom privacy controls for business computers, all managed from a single dashboard. Endpoint security encompasses features like antivirus software, firewalls, malware removal, ransomware, and more.

The benefit of endpoint security software is the ability to protect your entire IT infrastructure. Rather than having to install software on every computer in your organization, endpoint security protects all devices in your IT network.

From an IT administrative perspective, endpoint security has significant advantages compared to other software types in this space.

You’ll be able to protect laptops, desktops, and mobile devices for Windows, Apple, Android, and Linux, all from a single dashboard and software solution.

The Top 7 Best Endpoint Security Software

Bitdefender

Avira Antivirus

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

Avast Business Antivirus

Kaspersky Business

Trend Micro Apex One

F-Secure

After extensive research and testing, we’ve narrowed down the top seven endpoint security solutions on the market today. Find out more about the features, benefits, pricing, and recommended use cases for each one below.

#1 – Bitdefender — Best Overall Endpoint Security Software

Visit Bitdefender

• Solutions for all businesses

• Email security

• Network attack defense

• Device and application control

• Start Free Trial

Bitdefender is our top overall recommendation for endpoint security. One of the reasons this software ranks so high on our list is because they have a wide range of products and solutions to accommodate businesses of all sizes.

From small businesses to mid-market and enterprise organizations, Bitdefender has an endpoint security solution for everyone. They even offer endpoint security for managed service providers.

Bitdefender has dozens of awards and certifications for being an industry leader in this category. The software protects 500+ million systems in 150+ different countries.

There are three main endpoint security solutions to consider from Bitdefender—GravityZone Elite Suite, GravityZone Ultra Suite, and GravityZone Enterprise Security.

Each product contains similar basic endpoint security features. But they have slight variations to accommodate different business sizes.

Top features of Bitdefender’s endpoint security solutions include:

Endpoint risk analysis

Patch management

Encryption

Device control

Application control

Local and cloud machine learning

Email security

Network attack defense

Automatic disinfection and removal

Root cause analysis

Your IT security team will benefit from visual snapshots and real-time reports for end-user devices and server information. Gain valuable insight on user behavior risks, and fix misconfigurations.

From small offices to large data centers, Bitdefender has an endpoint security solution for everything.

The only real drawback is figuring out which option suits your needs the best. Each software version has so many different features and security benefits; it can be difficult to compare. But with that said, the expert support team at Bitdefender can guide you in the right direction.

Try Bitdefender for free before you buy it.

#2 – Avira Antivirus — Best Endpoint Security Software For Small Business

Visit Avira

• Starts at $38

• Email security

• Instant notifications

• Network protection

• 30 Day Free Trial

Lots of endpoint security software is made with large organizations and enterprises in mind. But Avira Antivirus is specifically designed for small businesses.

The solution is perfect for protecting your business from hackers, ransomware, phishing emails, and viruses. You can use this software to manage all of your devices, PCs, and servers from a single place.

Avira Antivirus can secure small businesses with one device or 1,000+ devices.

Here’s a quick look at the plans and pricing for Avira’s business solutions:

Antivirus Pro Business — $38

Antivirus For Endpoint — $142

Antivirus For Small Business — $208

The entry-level solution only covers network protection, ransomware protection, and has basic features. Endpoint security doesn’t start until the mid-tier package. Email security is only available for the top-tier plan, which is the software I’d recommend the most.

You’ll also benefit from the Avira cloud, which leverages AI technology to scan multiple devices and analyze behavior.

Avira Antivirus is simple enough for small business owners to manage. You’ll benefit from instant notifications whenever an event occurs. The software also allows you to manage multiple sites or groups directly from your self-managed console.

For those of you who prefer a hands-off approach, Avira has console partners who can handle real-time monitoring for you.

Small business owners that want to secure their workstations, computers, and servers can trust Avira Antivirus for protection. Try it free for 30 days.

#3 – Webroot Business Endpoint Protection — Best For MSPs

Visit Webroot

• Starts at $30

• PSA, BI, and RMM integrations

• Cloud-based console

• Fast deployment

• 60 Day Free Trial

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection is built for SMBs and MSPs. As a managed service provider, this solution will help keep you and your clients safe from cybersecurity threats.

The software blocks malicious PowerShell, macros, JavaScript, and VBScript while enabling administrators to detect scripts running in their environment. You can whitelist legitimate scripts as well.

Webroot also prevents file-based attacks and fileless script attacks.

The software is fast to deploy and scans your endpoints quickly as well.

It has a cloud-based console and integrates seamlessly with PSA (professional services automation) software, BI (business intelligence) software, and RMM (remote monitoring management) software. All of these integrations are ideal for managed service providers.

You’ll also benefit from hierarchical views and custom reports. The software is flexible, scalable, and leverages automation.

For such a robust solution, the software is surprisingly affordable. The base software costs just $30 per seat per year. If you’d like to add DNS protection, the upgrade costs an additional $30 per seat per year as well.

Webroot also offers ongoing training, phishing simulations, and compliance training for employees at an additional cost.

Try it free for 60 days.

#4 – Avast Business Antivirus — Best For Cross-Platform Devices

Visit Avast

• Starts at $36.99

• Supports Windows, Servers, Mac, and Linux

• Easy to use and deploy

• 30 day money back guarantee

• Buy Now

Avast Business Antivirus is an all-in-one solution for managing your data, devices, and users from a single source of truth.

There are different versions of the software that you can mix and match based on the number of devices you have across different platforms—Windows, Windows servers, Mac, and Linux.

Avast’s next-gen antivirus scans files and programs before they open. The software automatically blocks dangerous websites and checks for threats within incoming and outgoing emails. Corporate documents can be stored safely on secure servers with Avast Sharepoint Server Protection.

Here’s a look at the cost per seat for various device protection:

Windows — $56.99 per year

Windows Server — $46.99 per year

Mac — $36.99 per year

Linux — $259.99 per year

Avast offers two and three-year options as well at a lower per-year rate. All solutions come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Overall, the software is easy to use and deploy. You won’t have to dedicate a ton of in-house resources to cybersecurity. Avast helps you rest easy.

It’s worth noting that Avast has a separate solution for patch management, which businesses commonly add-on to their endpoint protection plan. The patch management is exclusively for windows devices and starts at $29.99 per year.

#5 – Kaspersky Business — Best For All Business Sizes

Visit Kaspersky

• Starts at $89.99

• Various software packages

• Supports Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android

• 30 day money back guarantee

• 30 Day Free Trial

Kaspersky is one of the few endpoint security solutions that offer different packages to meet the needs of various business sizes. They have cybersecurity protection for small businesses, medium-sized businesses, and enterprises.

So whether you have 15 employees or 1,500 employees, Kaspersky has you covered.

With so many software products to choose from, Kaspersky makes it easy to find the most ideal solution for your business. They’ll ask you a few general questions about your IT infrastructure to steer you in the right direction.

For example, you’ll be asked if you have a dedicated IT specialist and how many devices you need to protect.

You can also use the various grids and charts on the product pages to narrow down your options. Kaspersky highlights which products require “advanced IT skills” vs. “general IT skills” and which software “monitors protection” vs. “manages protection.”

Kaspersky supports Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices.

Pricing is based on the plan, number of devices, and length of protection. But here’s a look at the starting rates for some of the packages:

Small Office Security — $89.99

Endpoint Security Cloud — $300

Endpoint Security Cloud Plus — $485

Endpoint Security For Business Select — $335

Endpoint Security For Business Advanced — $575

You can try these solutions free for 30 days. They’re backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Kaspersky also has targeted solutions for email servers, Internet gateway, and hybrid cloud systems.

#6 – Trend Micro Apex One — Best For Visibility and Reporting

Visit Trend Micro

• Ransomeware protection

• Root cause analysis

• Centralized visual console

• Cloud or on-premises deployment

• Start Free Trial

Trend Micro is known for providing enterprise cybersecurity solutions. So it’s no surprise to see Trend Micro Apex One rank so high on our list for endpoint protection.

The software is robust, feature-rich, and easy to use for something with such advanced functionality.

Trend Micro Apex One uses several layers of detection and response to protect endpoints at every stage.

Some of the top features of this software include:

Hunt for IOA (indicators of attack)

Define hacker’s intent in real-time

Sweep user timelines for compromises

Interactive root cause analysis

Virtual patching capability

Physical and virtual device protection

Pre-execution and runtime machine learning

Trend Micro protects against advanced malware like ransomware, cryptomining, and fileless attacks. It also protects your endpoints from script injection, memory attacks, and browser-based attacks.

The software’s unique standout is the centralized console, which provides admins with extended control and visibility of the entire organization—across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models.

Contact Trend Micro to request a free trial and more information on pricing.

#7 – F-Secure — Best Custom Endpoint Security Software

Visit F-Secure

• Cloud or on-site deployment

• Custom policies

• Integrations and API

• Server protection

• 30 Day Free Trial

F-Secure offers endpoint security solutions for businesses with advanced needs. This enterprise cybersecurity software protects all of your devices and servers using automation.

With F-Secure, you can choose between cloud or on-site deployment as well.

Some of F-Secure’s top features for endpoint security include:

Integration with RMM and SIEM software

Management API

Custom policies for devices, individuals or groups

Automated patch management

Automatic security database updates

Hardware protection from USBs and webcams

Browsing protection

Windows, Mac, and Linux workstation security

iOS and Android mobile security

Server protection

There are three different endpoint security solutions to choose from—F-Secure Protection for Business, F-Secure Business Suite, and F-Secure Rapid Detection & Response.

Try it free for 30 days or schedule a demo to get started.

How to Find the Best Endpoint Security Software For You

There are certain factors that must be evaluated as you’re shopping around for endpoint security software. Here’s a closer look at the methodology that we used to narrow down the winners in this guide.

Device Types

What endpoints are you trying to protect?

Make sure the software you’re considering can secure those devices. From desktops to laptops, mobile devices, and severs, the best endpoint security software provides complete protection. The platform powering those devices must be taken into consideration as well—Windows, Mac, Windows servers, Linux, iOS, and Android all have different requirements.

IT Administration

Some endpoint security software is complicated. Those solutions are designed for IT professionals who are more than just tech-savvy.

If you’re planning to deploy and manage the software in-house, make sure the admins are experienced enough to handle those complexities. With that said, there are some solutions out there designed for smaller businesses that don’t necessarily have an entire IT department.

Make sure you understand the difference between these options.

Dashboards and Consoles

Look for endpoint security software that can provide you with a complete view of your organization and IT infrastructure at a glance. Visual dashboards and reports are typically the best.

The console should be both intuitive and uncluttered.

Customization

You’ll need the ability to make changes on the administrative end.

Maybe you want to set up custom policies for certain groups, departments, individuals, or devices. Making these changes should be easy. Do you want to whitelist certain websites? Do you want application control?

It shouldn’t be difficult to make these types of custom changes.

Deployment

Endpoint security software can be deployed on-premises or through the cloud. Some cybersecurity providers offer both solutions. Which one is right for you?

Larger businesses and enterprises typically lean towards on-site deployment. The same goes for organizations managing their own servers on-site. But cloud deployment is usually fine for smaller organizations.

Conclusion

What’s the best endpoint security software? Bitdefender is our top recommendation.

But there are plenty of other great options for specific use cases.

Small businesses should use Avira Antivirus. Managed service providers would benefit from Webroot Business Endpoint Protection. Kaspersky has a wide range of solutions to accommodate businesses of all shapes and sizes. F-Secure is the best custom endpoint security solution. Try Trend Micro Apex One for the best visual dashboards and reporting.

Regardless of your endpoint security needs, you can find the best software using the recommendations in this guide.

