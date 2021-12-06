By Lars Lofgren

Employee scheduling software make managers’ lives easier, and takes the guesswork away from employees.

The schedule is always available–on any device–and it’s always up to date. Employees don’t have to bother their supervisor to find out basic info, request time off, or see if someone can pick up their shift. It’s all online.

Whether you have a startup, small business, or enterprise-level chain, the right scheduling software can streamline everyone’s workday. That’s why I created this guide to help you find the best one for your organization.

The 9 Best Employee Scheduling Software of 2022

What’s the best employee scheduling software? After extensive research, I’ve narrowed down the list to nine options for you to consider.

Homebase — Best overall employee scheduling software.

When I Work — Best free employee scheduling software.

SageHR (formerly CakeHR) — Full-service HR software with employee scheduling.

Humanity — Best for shift trading and filling openings in real-time.

QuickBooks Time (formerly TSheets) — Best for time-tracking and accounting integration.

7shifts — Best employee scheduling software for restaurants.

Paycor Scheduling — Best employee scheduling software for customizing.

Deputy — Best for scheduling employees working at multiple locations.

Shiftboard — Best employee scheduling software for hourly workers.

Check out the in-depth reviews for each of these below. I’ll cover the features, benefits, costs, and any other considerations as we continue.

Employee Scheduling Software Reviews

#1 – Homebase — Best Overall Employee Scheduling Software

Free basic plan

Unlimited employees

Online scheduling

Clock-in from any device

Homebase is one of the best employee scheduling software out there.

More than 100,000 businesses trust Homebase for employee scheduling needs—and with good reason.

Their scheduling tool is dead simple to use. Build an employee schedule in just a few clicks with the drag-and-drop dashboard. Track labor costs with their automated cost calculator.

Set up alerts for when workers miss a clock-in or are close to hitting overtime. Your staff will get updates as well when schedules are released. They’ll also be alerted with reminders for their shifts.

In addition to the scheduling features, Homebase has a time clock feature and timesheets for payroll. Let your staff clock-in from any device, including your POS (point of sale) system.

Here’s a brief overview of the plans and pricing for Homebase employee scheduling:

Basic — Free

Unlimited employees

Online scheduling

Time clocks, breaks, and overtime

Prepare timesheets for payroll

Employee availability preferences and time-off requests

Team communication messenger

Essentials — $16 per month per location

Advanced scheduling

Auto scheduling

Late employee alerts

Availability approvals

Personal notes with shifts

Automated reminders to employees

Employee performance tracking

Plus — $40 per month per location

Sales forecasts and labor targets

Overtime alerts

GPS and photos

Prevent early clock-ins

Custom break and overtime settings

Time-off restrictions

PTO policies

Homebase is free for businesses with one location—which is fantastic.

All of the monthly rates assume you sign up for an annual contract. Homebase does offer month-to-month plans for 20% more.

The Homebase mobile app is another reason why this scheduling software ranks so high on our list. It’s free to use for you and your staff. So everyone can view and manage their schedules on the go.

#2 – When I Work — Best Free Employee Scheduling Software



Starts at $0

Paid plans start at $2/mo

One-click scheduling

Payroll integration

More than 100,000 businesses across 50+ countries use When I Work for employee scheduling.

From small brands to large organizations like Dunkin Donuts, Ben & Jerry’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Jamba Juice, Massage Envy, and Verizon, When I Work is a top choice to consider.

Top features of When I Work include:

One-click scheduling

Shift coverage confirmation and notification

Schedule sharing

Labor forecasting

Overtime control

Schedule enforcement

Labor reports

Payroll integration

Compared to some of the other employee scheduling software we’ve covered, When I Work has one unique standout—its price.

When I Work has an exceptional free plan, and even the paid software is inexpensive.

Free — $0

One location and up to 75 users

Team scheduling

Team availability

Team messaging

Shift trading

Time off requests

Basic — $2 per user per month

Schedule templates

Multi-location support

Job sites

Overtime visibility

Pro — $2.50 per user per month

Auto scheduling

Labor forecasting

Shift and team tasks

Shift bidding

You can add-on time clocking and attendance to any plan for $2 per month per user.

#3 – SageHR (Formerly CakeHR) — Best Full-Service HR Software With Employee Scheduling



Customized pricing

Interactive shift planning

Pre-defined shift templates

Mobile app access

SageHR, which used to be known as CakeHR, offers a wide array of great services along with their stellar employee scheduling tool.

In addition to employee scheduling, SageHR has solutions for:

Timesheets

Performance

Leave management

Expenses

Recruitment

Onboarding your employees and automating the HR process is simple. SageHR provides tons of employee self-service tools and solutions.

That’s why we recommend them as a great full-service HR software along with employee scheduling. If you’re looking for more tools and features to help you address HR needs, SageHR is where you should go.

Their employee scheduling tool is top notch. It’ll give you everything you need to add and adjust hours, approval timesheets, and monitor workload. They even furnish reports for you and the payroll department.

Some of the top employee scheduling features include:

Interactive shift planning

Single site and multi-location support

Dedicated shift managers

Employee availability management

Mobile app access

Pre-defined shift templates

Daily, weekly, and monthly reports

Pricing for SageHR is a bit different as well. Simply select the services you want, enter the number of active employees you have, and choose between monthly or yearly billing.

Each service comes with their Core HR and Leave Management services. This gives you their suite of HR tools such as custom reports, employee databases, onboarding and offboarding procedures, HR analytics, and time off tools.

Your custom rate based on these features will automatically appear on the screen. So you don’t need to wait for a SageHR sales rep to get back to you with a quote.

To give you some perspective on the price point, shift scheduling for 20 employees would cost $170 per month with an annual contract. Adding timesheets would bring that rate to $80.

#4 – Humanity — Best For Shift Trading and Filling Openings in Real-Time



Starts at $3/mo per user

Auto-scheduling features

Employees can trade shifts

Easy to use & manage

Humanity is one of the most popular employee scheduling platforms on the market today. It’s used by big companies like Microsoft, Kaiser Permanente, Nike, Yelp, Safeway, and Squarespace.

I’d recommend Humanity to businesses operating in industries with tight margins. This software gives you the capability to optimize your schedules in the most cost-effective way.

They help ensure local, state, and Federal compliance in terms of labor laws. Think things like break frequency, hours worked, and time between shifts.

Humanity has an auto-scheduling feature that will optimize shifts by applying variables related to seniority and employee preferences.

One standout feature of Humanity is the ability for employees to trade shifts. Assuming the trade falls within your predefined rules, these requests can be automatically approved with limited supervisor involvement.

The Humanity mobile app makes it easy for you and your staff to manage shift needs in real-time. Managers can post open shifts for pickup and quickly find replacements for any absences.

Humanity integrates with top HCM software like Namely, BambooHR, ADP, and Workday.

Pricing for Humanity is very straightforward. There are two plans at the following annual rates:

Starter — $3 per month per user ($80 minimum)

— $3 per month per user ($80 minimum) Classic — $4 per month per user ($80 minimum)

You can also sign up for Humanity on a month-to-month basis. Those rates are $3.50 and $5 per user, respectively. But the short-term plans are subject to a $100 monthly minimum.

The Starter package comes with everything you need to manage employee scheduling. But for an extra $1 per month, the Classic plan comes with advanced features like:

Auto scheduling

Real-time labor and budgeting

Compliance

Reporting and analytics

Time and attendance

Geolocation clock-ins and clock-outs

Secure messaging

Overall, Humanity has everything you could need or ask for in an employee scheduling tool.

#5 – QuickBooks Time (formerly TSheets) — Best For Time-Tracking and Accounting Integration



Starts at $8/mo per user

Create & assign shifts

Real-time GPS capabilities

Alerts for shift changes

TSheets, one of my favorite time-tracking tools, has been rebranded as QuickBooks Time. You’re going to get the same deep scheduling and tracking features, but now the integration with QuickBooks accounting software is even tighter.

If you are already using QuickBooks for other parts of your business, using QB Time makes a ton of sense. You’ll be able to automate a lot of processes and save time on paperwork.

QuickBooks Time a mobile timesheet–employees can clock-in and clock-out from anywhere. The app uses real-time GPS capabilities to hold your staff accountable for the hours they’re working. This is perfect for those of you who have a mobile workforce.

Employers only have access to GPS data when staff is on the clock, so it gives your workers the privacy and respect that they deserve.

In addition to the time-tracking features, QuickBooks Time also has exceptional tools for employee scheduling. It’s easy to create and assign shifts from your computer or smartphone with the drag-and-drop scheduler. You can also repeat schedules with one click.

QuickBooks Time allows you to schedule workers by the job as well. Create a new job by adding information for the day, time, and client. Then simply assign as many workers as you need to that job.

Employees will receive alerts for shift changes and job assignments. Everyone will have access to information from the intuitive mobile app.

Here’s a brief overview of the plans and pricing for QuickBooks Time:

Premium

$8 per user per month

$20 base fee per month

Free mobile app with GPS

Real-time reports

Alerts and notifications

Photo attachments

Time clock with facial recognition

Elite

$10 per month per user

$40 base fee

Project estimates vs. actuals reporting

Activity feed and messaging

Timesheet signatures

Geofencing

Both of these plans are available free with a 14-day trial.

QuickBooks Time integrates with other platforms like Expensify, Gusto, Xero, Sage, Square, and more. This will help simplify your accounting process as well.

#6 – 7shifts – Best Employee Scheduling Software For Restaurants



Starts at $19.99/mo

Industry-specific solutions

Unlimited scheduling

Detailed reports

7shifts is designed for restaurants. In fact, more than 250,000 restaurants across the world use 7shifts.

With this software, you’ll be able to save time and reduce costs. Both of these are crucial to operating a restaurant at profitable margins.

Like most employee scheduling software we’ve seen, 7shifts has a drag-and-drop builder that makes creating schedules a breeze. The tool helps you factor in overtime, employee availability, and regional labor laws.

Your staff can access schedules via email or mobile app.

7shifts has built-in employee communication tools. There are group chats, direct messaging, announcements, and shift feedback features.

You’ll also have access to a weekly labor and budget tool, detailed reports, intuitive dashboard, and POS integration. All of this helps you manage your payroll system and bookkeeping as well.

7shifts is ideal for restaurants, both large and small. With multi-location support, you can manage employee scheduling at each place.

Let’s take a quick look at the plans and prices for 7shifts.

Appetizer — $19.99 per month per location ($215.88 billed annually)

Unlimited scheduling

Time clocking

Notifications

Time off requests and availability

Free mobile app

Entree — $43.99 per month per location ($479.88 billed annually)

Scheduling templates

Labor budget tool

Robust reporting

The Works — $76.99 per month per location ($839.88 billed annually)

Local labor compliance

Manager log book

Optimal labor tool (to predict staffing needs)

Shift feedback

Gourmet — $150 per month per location ($1,620 billed annually)

Enterprise-grade operational performance view

Auto scheduling

Integrated task management

Support and integration for POS

7shifts also offers a handful of optional add-ons:

Location overview — $5 per month per location

Task management — $12.99 per month per location

Sales data import — $100 one-time fee

Account setup — $150 one-time fee

Smaller restaurants can benefit from 7shifts’ free forever plan. You can have all of the basic scheduling features for one location and up to ten employees. Try it for free.

#7 – Paycor Scheduling — Best Employee Scheduling Software For Customizing



Customized pricing plans

Templates for faster scheduling

Automate break times

Detailed reporting

Paycor Scheduling is the perfect solution for optimizing the efficiency of your schedule.

Managers can quickly go through the scheduling process while making optimal decisions for the business.

All of your staff will have clear visibility of their schedules in advance, so everyone stays well informed.

You can even create templates for even faster scheduling. Just drag and drop employees to assign shifts in a few clicks.

You can even automate how and when your staff goes on break to ensure that you’re fully covered at all times.

Your employees can proactively set day and time availability in advance. So you’ll be able to schedule around their needs and preferences.

Paycor Scheduling also has detailed reporting and analysis. This will provide you with details associated with the costs of overstaffing or understaffing.

Industries that can benefit from Paycor Scheduling include:

Education

Healthcare

Nonprofit

Manufacturing

Professional services

Retail

Paycor also provides additional products for recruiting, employee onboarding, HR, time and attendance, payroll, taxes, and learning management.

The company offers two different employee scheduling products; Paycor Scheduling and Paycor Scheduling Pro.

No prices for either are listed online. You’ll have to fill out a form answering some questions about your business to get a custom quote from a representative. This adds an extra step to the process, but it’s worth it for those of you who want a custom solution.

#8 – Deputy — Best For Scheduling Employees Working at Multiple Locations



Starts at $2/mo per user

Great for multiple locations

Robust features

Free trial available

Deputy is another well-known and trusted employee scheduling solution. It’s leveraged by folks like Amazon, Nike, NASA, Peloton, and Ace Hardware.

Let’s take a look at some of the top features of Deputy:

Auto scheduling

Break planning

Free mobile app

Schedule by skillset and qualifications

Cover leaves and unavailability

Manage overtime and fatigue

Monitor attendance

Legal compliance

Shift swapping

While they do offer services for smaller businesses, we recommend Deputy to larger businesses with multiple locations.

It’s a top solution for managing employees that work across multiple job sites as well.

Some industries that Deputy commonly works with include healthcare, hotels, hospitality, entertainment, logistics, manufacturing, and retail.

Despite Deputy’s robust features and popularity, the software is surprisingly affordable.

Employee scheduling software starts at just $2.50 per month per employee. This is billed on a month-to-month basis. If you want to combine employee scheduling with timesheets and attendance, it’s $4.50 per month per user. Save up to 11% with an annual contract for the combo package. Deputy offers special prices for charities, nonprofits, and community organizations that meet special criteria.

You can try Deputy today by signing up for a free trial. No credit card required.

#9 – Shiftboard – Best Employee Scheduling Software For Hourly Workers



Get a Free Price Quote

Automatically assign workers

Make last-minute changes

Improve communication

Shiftboard software has tons of features designed for optimizing your employee scheduling process. It has everything you need to keep managers running smoothly while providing your staff with the right information to do their jobs well.

You can also easily assign the best and most qualified workers to specific shifts.

Improve your schedule communication and make last-minute changes when certain situations arise.

Because of all this, we highly recommend you go with Shiftboard if you have hourly workers such as restaurants and retail.

Shiftboard helps you enhance efficiencies by reducing overtime costs, forecasting demands, and automatically assigning workers to specific shifts. You’ll also have the ability to post open shifts for pickup and send group notifications to your team.

Another benefit of Shiftboard is the compliance rules. This will help you eliminate errors for things like labor contracts, seniority rules, mandatory rest periods, and employee credentials.

For example, an employee with expired credentials would automatically be blocked from the schedule.

The Shiftboard mobile app is easy for anyone to use. You and your managerial staff can manage everything on the backend while your employees can benefit from scheduling and alerts in real-time. Set up open shift trading or require approval from supervisors for trade requests.

Shiftboard plans start at $3 per month per user. There are three options for you to choose from:

Basic

Professional

Enterprise

Unfortunately, the pricing details for each plan are not specified online. You’ll need to request a demo based on the needs of your organization to get an accurate quote.

How to Choose the Best Employee Scheduling Software For Your Business

With such an extensive list of options to choose from, finding the best employee scheduling software for your business can seem like a tall task. Fortunately, we have a methodology that you can use to narrow your search.

Business Size

The number of employees you have and the number of locations will have a strong impact on your decision. A company with ten employees at one store will have different needs than a business with 100 employees across six locations.

Industry

There are industry-specific solutions in the employee scheduling software market.

For example, if you own a restaurant business, 7shifts will be the best choice for you. Restaurant managers and owners have different scheduling needs than office jobs in the corporate world.

Mobile Access

The best employee scheduling solutions should come with a free mobile app.

You want to make sure the app has admin features for managing schedules, as well as employee features for viewing schedules and making requests. The best apps include alerts for both staff and managers.

For example, an employee could be notified about a shift change or shift opening. But a manager would get notified if someone is approaching overtime or didn’t clock-in for their shift.

Time Tracking

Most employee scheduling solutions include time-tracking tools as well. Since the two go hand-in-hand, it makes sense to get both from the same provider.

Some software has all-inclusive features for both scheduling and time clocks, whereas others offer time tracking as an add-on.

Price

Obviously, employee scheduling software is supposed to make your life easier. It’s supposed to improve operational efficiencies and reduce labor costs. But make sure you find a solution that fits within your budget.

Each software has a different pricing structure. There are lots of options that charge a monthly rate based on how many employees you have. Some of those are subject to monthly minimums.

Some solutions offer tiered pricing, while others have unlimited employees for each plan.

If you’re a smaller organization with basic scheduling needs, you can even benefit from free employee scheduling software.

Conclusion

Here’s a quick recap of the best employee scheduling software on our list:

Based on this guide, I’m confident that you can find what you’re looking for. No matter what type of business you have or what industry you’re in, there’s an option for you above.

