When running a small or medium-sized business, having a branded email address is a big help. Customers are sure to take the SMB more seriously with a branded email using the SMB’s domain name versus a generic Gmail account.

Email hosting providers give SMBs the ability to receive multiple high-end email features with strong security options too. With so many email hosting providers available, we’ve put together a list of the seven best options, depending on the needs of the SMB.

The Top 7 Best Email Hosting Providers

DreamHost — Best All-Around Email Hosting Provider

Hostinger — Best Budget-Friendly Provider

Intermedia — Best for Email Security

Scala Hosting — Best for Significant Storage

Google Workspace — Best for Google-Centric Users

Microsoft 365 Business Standard — Best for Microsoft-Centric Users

Amazon WorkMail — Best for AWS-Centric Users

#1 – DreamHost — Best All-Around Email Hosting Provider

Versatile and affordable

Strong security features

Extremely easy to use

Multiple services available

We like DreamHost as the best all-around email hosting provider because of its ease of use and versatility. It delivers everything the SMB could need in an email host for a low price. This is a fast and inexpensive option for obtaining a professional email address, especially for a small organization.

DreamHost delivers stronger security features than expected, especially considering the low price it offers. It carries a highly effective defense against spam, viruses, malware, and phishing attacks.

Users receive a strong mobile app with DreamHost, simplifying the process of working away from the office. All messages sync automatically between the web browser version and the mobile version.

DreamHost unfortunately does not offer customer support by phone. It does have live chat and email support, though.

When your organization needs more than email hosting services, DreamHost also has services like website creation and hosting, domain name acquisition, WordPress hosting, and many others. The basic email plans start at $1.67 per month per mailbox.

#2 – Hostinger — Best Budget-Friendly Provider



Affordable email provider

Easy email list migration included

Includes email aliases

Website and WordPress hosting available

Hostinger has one of the least expensive email hosting options anywhere, as its Business tier starts at $0.99 per month per mailbox. It has plenty of strong features for that price, including support for multiple devices, 10 GB of storage, and 50 email aliases per account.

Even the more expensive Enterprise tier is extremely affordable at $2.49 per month per mailbox. It offers 30 GB of email storage per account. Both tiers have a browser version, as well as apps that will work with either iOS or Android devices.

The Hostinger email hosting service runs on Titan client software, which includes apps for managing contacts and a calendar. For those SMBs that need to migrate email information from another client into Hostinger, this is an easy process.

Should an SMB need more than email hosting, Hostinger has website hosting and WordPress hosting too. In fact, the most basic website hosting tier in Hostinger will include an email address based on the SMB’s domain, which can save money.

Hostinger offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

#3 – Intermedia — Best for Email Security



Automated security updates and tools

Unlimited storage

Offers calendar software

24/7 telephone support

The Intermedia Hosted Exchange Email service is a great choice for those needing high-end features in a provider. It’s built over the top of the Microsoft Exchange business email service.

Security is a key component of Intermedia. Some of the benefits found with this service include:

Multiple backup options

Anti-spam tools

Anti-malware tools

Simple data recovery plans

Regular patches and security updates implemented automatically

For those working in a highly regulated environment, high-security email is a necessity. Intermedia can provide this service for its customers.

End users can access their email messages through a web browser or through an app on mobile devices. As end users make changes on one device, the changes will sync to all devices simultaneously.

Those using Intermedia will have unlimited email storage, ensuring end users and SMBs never have to worry about how they use the email client.

With an Intermedia account, end users will have access to calendar and contact management software. It’s easy to integrate the calendar with the email client to organize a meeting, for example.

It is a bit more expensive than some other email hosting solutions on our list, as it starts at $7.49 per month per mailbox. However, it has quite a few more features than some of the lower-priced models too. For example, customers have the option of around-the-clock telephone support here, which is not a common option.

#4 – Scala Hosting — Best for Significant Storage



Easy access to 150MB+ of storage

Multiple pricing options

Built-in security functions

Unlimited email boxes

Scala Hosting has a wide range of different price points and features available that allow SMBs to create the perfect email hosting service for their needs.

For organizations that need large amounts of storage paired with the email client, Scala Hosting delivers. Its Medium tier offers 150 GB of storage, while the Corporate tier allows the end user to select any amount of storage.

Organizations can select among four different tiers, ranging from 10 email boxes per account to an unlimited number of email boxes, which are available in the Corporate tier.

The majority of users will select the Corporate tier, which includes significant protection against spam. It also includes a free domain name. End users will receive their own dedicated email server with Scala Hosting in this tier, creating a higher level of security for the business’ emails.

The Corporate tier starts at $9.95 per month. SMBs will pay quite a bit more, however, unless they’re willing to commit to a three-year contract. Scala Hosting does allow SMBs to adjust their account settings each month, ensuring they only pay for the services they’re actually using.

#5 – Google Workspace — Best for Google-Centric Users



Integrates with Google apps

Advanced security controls

Very easy to use

Multiple price points

With a Google Workspace account, businesses gain email hosting services, along with all of the other Google services they’re already using. For those SMBs that rely on Google apps regularly, adding email hosting through Workspace makes a lot of sense.

Through Workspace email hosting, organizations are able to gain a customized and secure business email address that runs in the Gmail client. However, the business email address includes the business’ domain name, rather than using gmail.com as the domain.

Unlike with a personal Gmail account, customers using the Workspace hosted email service do not see ads within the Gmail client.

It offers advanced security controls that protect the data the business is sending and receiving. Workspace also protects against spam messages and phishing attacks in Gmail. Google claims that it can stop at least 99.9% of these issues. Teams using Workspace to host their business Gmail account can activate two-factor authentication, providing an extra layer of security.

Workspace offers business email hosting in all of its pricing tiers. The Business Starter tier starts at $6 per user per month, and it has 30 GB of cloud storage available per user. End users will need to share this storage amount across all of the Google Workspace apps they’re using.

#6 – Microsoft 365 Business Standard — Best for Microsoft-Centric Users



Made for Microsoft users

Works easily with Outlook

1TB cloud storage included

Sorts emails automatically

Those who rely on Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Outlook, and other Microsoft apps will have good luck with this Microsoft email hosting service for business. With the subscription to this Business Standard tier, users will gain access to the hosted email solution, along with all of the Office productivity tools.

Subscribers will receive email hosting with custom email addresses based on the SMB’s domain name. In the Business Standard tier, users will have up to 50 GB of email storage per account, as well as 1 TB of cloud storage on Microsoft OneDrive.

Each license includes support for multiple devices, including smartphones and tablets. Team members can make use of the Outlook email client with Business Standard.

For especially busy organizations, this Microsoft email provider attempts to sort messages based on importance. It uses an algorithm that can help with limiting the sheer volume of messages the user must look at every day.

Users will play a starting price of $12.50 per month per user for everything in the Business Standard tier. A 30-day free trial period is available.

#7 – Amazon WorkMail — Best for AWS-Centric Users



Perfect for AWS users

Made for larger SMBs

Robust security protections

Includes 50 GB storage

For an SMB that is making use of AWS (Amazon Web Services), adding the Amazon WorkMail email hosting service is a natural progression. WorkMail integrates closely with other AWS services that the business may already be using, making it highly efficient.

With WorkMail, organizations can count on the security of their email messages and data. It encrypts all data at rest and in transit. It provides protection against malware, viruses, and spam.

The service works well on mobile devices, as well as through a web browser.

Businesses that have an extremely busy email environment with dozens of employees likely can successfully make use of WorkMail. It does require some knowledge and experience with AWS to achieve the best results. Small businesses that only need a few email addresses may find WorkMail (and AWS) require too much work to set up and use for their needs.

WorkMail starts at a price of $4 per month per user. Each email box receives 50 GB of data storage, which is impressive. A 30-day free trial period is available.

How to Find the Best Email Hosting Providers for You

Here are some of the criteria we used to determine the providers included in our list. Focusing on these areas can help small or medium-sized businesses find just the right hosting provider for their needs.

Mobility

Employees who work away from the office may frequently track their email messages on a smartphone. Any email hosting provider should have a strong app that simplifies accessing messages on a small smartphone screen.

Although mobile users could access their email through a web browser on a smartphone, this doesn’t always yield the best results. Some email clients running through a browser on a smartphone are tough to read or navigate. For the best results, look for an email hosting provider that offers an app.

The majority of providers that create apps will have both iOS and Android versions available.

Security

For SMBs that frequently send sensitive files over email, the security features a provider offers are important to consider. Some of the security options that the best email hosting providers will have include:

Spam filters

Data protection

Encryption

Scanning for viruses

Scanning for malware

Alerts about potentially dangerous messages

Two-factor authentication for account holders

Phishing protection

Pay attention to the security features the provider offers, as well as to any guarantees it provides regarding security.

Understand that many data breaches and security issues occur because of errors on the part of end users in the SMB. However, when the email hosting provider has a strong set of security features available, this can reduce the severity of potential end user errors.

Privacy

The majority of the best email providers will have clear policies in place regarding how they will handle the SMB’s data. Most of them will include a policy that states the provider will not sell the organization’s usage data statistics to third parties.

However, some providers do monitor and track the way the SMB uses its email. This could lead to targeted advertising and marketing. These are issues the business may not want to have to deal with regularly.

It’s far better to stick with an email hosting provider that guarantees the privacy of client business data.

Support

The majority of email hosting services are extremely easy to set up and use. This is important for an SMB that needs to be sending and receiving emails as quickly as possible.

However, for those times where the business needs customer support, email hosting providers offer a wide range of options. Most providers will offer around-the-clock support through live chat or email. Depending on the service tier an SMB is using, it’s possible to have phone support available too.

Along these same lines, email hosting providers need to offer nearly perfect uptime to their clients. No business wants to discover its employees cannot send and receive emails, even for a few minutes during the business day, because of a failure on the provider’s end. The majority of providers will guarantee at least 99.9% uptime.

Storage

Some SMBs need to have cloud storage space available that’s tied to the email software. End users can take advantage of storage that comes with the email account to archive messages, for example.

An average user will need 1 GB or 2 GB of data storage space with the email provider. Those who are heavy email users and who archive huge numbers of messages may need 10 GB or more to do the job.

Summary

We chose DreamHost as our favorite email hosting provider. It will deliver a nice set of features for a variety of SMBs.

However, we recognize DreamHost won’t be perfect for every organization. For those who need some specific features, we have several other recommendations. Those who need extra security can count on Intermedia. Scala Hosting provides huge amounts of storage for the busiest environments, while Hostinger is better for small organizations on a budget.

And of course, for those businesses that rely on Microsoft, Google, or AWS for their other services, each of those companies has a great email hosting service.

We may loathe seeing several dozen new emails on Monday morning, but we all know the importance of email to any business. The email hosting providers on our list will make it easier to manage daily email needs and to do so securely.

