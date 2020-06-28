By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best email autoresponder for most people is GetResponse.

It’s nearly impossible to run successful email campaigns without an autoresponder. Email autoresponders are a simple and cost-effective way to convert subscribers into customers.

For simple and complex campaigns alike, autoresponders send time-based messages to specific people on your email list. The most common autoresponder campaigns start with new subscribers. But the best autoresponders nurture subscribers beyond the initial welcome message.

When set up correctly, you can use an email autoresponder to segment your contacts based on behavior and other categories. But it all starts with finding the right email automation software.

Without an email autoresponder, you’re forced to manually send emails to your list. Even if you’re using a tool for mass messaging, you’ll lose the ability to get the timing right.

Email autoresponders allow you to manage your list passively while leveraging automation to drive conversions.

The Top 8 Best Email Autoresponders

GetResponse

ConvertKit

Moosend

SendPulse

Benchmark Email

Autopilot

Omnisend

VerticalResponse

What’s the best email autoresponder? After extensive research and testing, I’ve narrowed down the top eight autoresponders on the market today. Continue below to learn more about the features, benefits, pricing, use cases, and potential drawbacks for each one.

#1 – GetResponse — Best Overall Email Autoresponder

GetResponse is our top overall pick in this category. In addition to traditional email marketing tools, GetResponse offers exceptional automation features, including autoresponders.

This software has everything you need to manage the complete life cycle of email subscribers. You can generate leads and add people to your subscriber list with GetResponse landing page tools and webinars.

Once a new subscriber has been added to your list, simply use automated workflows to welcome, upsell, and target individuals by predefined categories.

Some of the top features of GetResponse’s autoresponder include:

Unlimited daily messages

Advanced timing settings

Cycle management tools

Day-of-week selection

Quick edits

Drag-and-drop editor

In addition to the autoresponder, GetResponse makes it easy to manage your sales funnels and lead magnet funnels. Use this platform to create signup forms and target new subscribers with social media ads.

GetResponse seamlessly integrates with other tools that you’re already using, like WordPress, Facebook, Stripe, Salesforce, Shopify, Etsy, and more.

Pricing is based on the features you want, plus the number of subscribers on your list. Here’s a look at the starting rates based on 1,000 subscribers:

Basic — $15 per month

Plus — $49 per month

Professional — $99 per month

Every plan comes with email autoresponder functionality, marketing automation, and 180+ landing page templates. You can get an 18% discount with an annual contract and a 30% discount with a 24-month contract. Try any GetResponse plan free for 30 days.

#2 – ConvertKit — Best For Visual Automations

ConvertKit is an email marketing tool designed for online creators. The software has everything you need to grow your list and drive conversions at scale.

For those of you who aren’t very technically inclined, it’s easy to set up your autoresponder with ConvertKit’s visual automation builder.

Even for advanced automations and complex funnels, the visual editor is surprisingly easy to use. You can even use ConvertKit to monetize your emails with built-in sales tools.

Additional features include:

Sign up forms

Landing page templates

Email designer

Subscriber segments

Reporting tools

Third-party integrations

ConvertKit has one of the best free plans on the market today. It’s free forever, up to 1,000 subscribers. The free plan includes unlimited landing pages, 30+ premium landing page templates, subscriber tagging, custom CTAs, unlimited signup forms, and more.

Paid plans start at $25 per month. Pricing is based on the number of subscribers on your list. You’ll need a paid subscription to benefit from the visual automation features.

Try all of ConvertKit’s premium features free for 14 days.

#3 – Moosend — Best For Scalable Automation

For beginners and advanced marketers alike, Moosend is an easy-to-use and feature-rich autoresponder. The software is trusted by industry leaders like Domino’s, Gucci, Vogue Magazine, and more.

It comes with core email marketing tools, like a drag-and-drop editor, A/B testing, list segmentation, and data analytics.

But Moosend specializes in marketing automation at scale. You’ll benefit from automation templates, advanced reporting, and website user tracking.

Put your campaigns on autopilot with specific workflows for based on triggers, actions, or and conditional controls. Run an automated sequence for things like onboarding, lead scoring, abandoned carts, VIP offers, and more.

Additional features include:

Unlimited emails

Sign up and subscription forms

Landing pages

AI-powered product recommendations

Knowledge base, email, and live chat support

100+ integrations

GDPR compliance

Advanced segmentation

Pricing starts at $8 per month for 1,000 subscribers. Moosend also has a free forever plan for basic use. The free plan even includes the autoresponder and automation features. Try Moosend for free now.

#4 – SendPulse — Best For Omnichannel Marketing

SendPulse is more than just an email marketing tool. It’s actually branded as an all-in-one marketing automation platform. It’s trusted by 1.3+ million users worldwide.

In addition to email, you can use SendPulse to deliver messages via web push (browser notifications), SMS messaging, and chatbots. Setting up an autoresponder campaign with SendPulse is easy. Simply add an event to track and create an automation. Once the event has been triggered, the flow will start automatically.

Other highlights of using SendPulse as an email autoresponder include:

130+ free templates

Adaptive messages

Subscription forms

Personalization tools

List segmentation

A/B testing

40+ integrations

Pricing starts at $6.40 per month for up to 500 subscribers and $9.60 per month for 1,000 subscribers. Rates increase as your list grows. There’s also a free plan for up to 500 subscribers, but it comes with a 15,000 email limit. The automation features are limited in the free plan as well.

If you don’t want to pay a monthly or annual subscription fee, SendPulse has a unique pay-as-you pricing structure as well. This starts at $32 for 10,000 emails and could be a viable option for smaller email lists.

Unfortunately, there’s no bundle pricing available for email, chatbots, SMS, and web push. Each communication method must be purchased separately. Learn more and try SendPulse today.

#5 – Benchmark Email — Best All-Inclusive Features

Benchmark Email is a robust and feature-rich solution for email marketing, lead generation, marketing automation, and landing pages.

This powerful autoresponder is scalable and streamlined for unlimited growth, regardless of your company size or industry.

So many email autoresponders have complicated plans and pricing. But Benchmark Email simplifies this process by providing all of its premium features in a paid subscription.

When you sign up for Benchmark Email Pro, you’ll benefit from features like:

A/B testing

Targeted emails

Drag-and-drop landing page builder

Conversion tracking

Landing page templates

Behavior-based automation

Email engagement automation

Website engagement automation

Facebook audience automation

Pre-built customer journeys

Cart abandonment automation

The list goes on and on. This plan supports up to 100,000 subscribers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with unlimited messaging. Benchmark Email limits you to messaging 14x your list size per month. For most of you, that should be plenty.

Pricing starts at $11.99 per month. There’s a free plan for unlimited contacts, but limits you to just 250 emails per month, which obviously isn’t sustainable. Learn more and try Benchmark Email today.

#6 – Autopilot — Best For Simple Autoresponder

Lots of email autoresponders can be confusing, especially if you’re new to the world of marketing automation. So if you’re looking for something simple, try Autopilot.

The dashboard is clean and easy for anyone to use. Even though the software feels like a simplified version of other email autoresponders, don’t mistake its simplicity for lack of functionality.

Some of the top features of Autopilot include:

Email A/B testing

Segmentation

Website tracking

Marketing automation

Lead generation

Lead scoring

CRM integrations

Sales pipeline automation

The software integrates with third-party tools like Facebook, Pipedrive, Twilio, Salesforce, Google Adwords, and more.

Here’s a closer look at the plans and pricing:

Autopilot supports multi-channel marketing via SMS marketing, in-app messages, Facebook retargeting, Google Ads retargeting, and more.

For larger lists of 10,000+ subscribers, you’ll need to contact the sales team for a custom quote.

Try Autopilot free for 30 days.

#7 – Omnisend — Best Email Autoresponder For Ecommerce Businesses

Omnisend is a niche-specific email autoresponder. This marketing automation tool is built specifically for ecommerce websites. More than 50,000 ecommerce businesses in 130+ countries rely on Omnisend for email and automation.

With Omnisend, you can integrate multiple channels into the same automated workflow.

Omnisend makes it easier for you to target people based on various categories within the customer journey. Leverage email automation with segments like:

Website visitor

Subscriber

Shopper

Buyer

Repeat buyer

Each of these unique categories can enter a predefined autoresponder campaign. For example, a buyer would be sent an order confirmation followed by cross-selling messages. A website visitor would be targeted with signup boxes and landing pages to incentive a subscription.

Omnisend makes it easy to collect visitor information with fully customizable forms. This makes it easier to automate email campaigns based on preferences and categories.

Rather than creating new automations from scratch, Omnisend has pre-built workflows specifically designed for ecommerce sites. I’m referring to things like cart abandonment, order confirmation, shipping confirmation, product abandonment, upselling, and welcome messages.

Pricing starts at $16 per month, which includes up to 15,000 emails. To get omnichannel marketing features with free SMS and additional channels, pricing starts at $99 per month.

There’s even a free Omnisend plan with basic features. For unlimited monthly emails, contact the Omnisend sales team for a custom enterprise quote. Try any paid plan free for 14 days.

#8 – VerticalResponse — Best Email Autoresponder For Lead Generation

More than one million businesses worldwide trust VerticalResponse for email automation. The autoresponder can be used across a wide range of industries, regardless of your business size.

VerticalResponse’s email autoresponder is perfect for welcoming new subscribers, nurturing leads, re-engaging with inactive subscribers, and automating custom campaigns.

Here’s a look at some of the other top features and benefits of VerticalResponse:

Simple email editor

Automated follow-up messages

Advanced reporting

A/B testing

Landing page builder

Surveys

Testing kit

While most email autoresponders have landing page tools for lead generation, the custom lead capture forms from VerticalResponse are outstanding.

VerticalResponse has two plans, starting at $11 and $16 per month, respectively. The final rate depends on the size of your subscriber list. VerticalResponse also offers pay as you go pricing, nonprofit discounts, and plans for high-volume senders.

Try the VerticalResponse email autoresponder free for 60 days; no credit card required.

How to Find the Best Email Autoresponder For You

What makes a great email autoresponder? The best option for me might not be the best for you.

There are certain factors that you need to evaluate when you’re shopping around for an email autoresponder. You can use our methodology to make this process easier for you as you’re considering different options.

List Management and Segmentation Features

Email autoresponders will only be effective if you’re able to manage your list. Automated responses sent to the wrong subscribers won’t drive conversions.

The best autoresponders let you manage lists with multiple tags and segmentation features. This gives you the ability to send highly targeted content, in addition to your message being sent at the perfect time.

Some software will automatically segment subscribers based on actions or behavior. These responses can also trigger different messages within an automated campaign.

Lead Generation Tools

The best email autoresponder software will also provide you with tools for growing your email list. One of the most common ways to do this is with a landing page builder and custom forms.

Some software takes this one step further and allows you to create website pop-ups or additional opt-in forms.

But it’s definitely in your best interest to find an autoresponder with built-in lead generation. Otherwise, you’ll need to get a lead gen tool elsewhere.

Sending Limits

Not every email autoresponder allows for unlimited messaging.

Some platforms will cap the number of messages you can send per month. It’s important to take a closer look at this number. Certain campaigns will trigger a series of 3-5+ messages per subscriber. So make sure the limit will accommodate your sending needs.

Otherwise, you might need to upgrade to a higher tier or look for software with unlimited emails.

Subscriber Size

How many subscribers are on your list?

There’s a big difference between managing 500, 5,000, and 50,000 subscribers. Some choices are suitable for smaller lists, while others are built to scale.

Make sure that your email autoresponder and plan has the ability to accommodate your needs as the list grows over time. If not, you could be forced to switch providers in a couple of years.

Conclusion

What’s the best email autoresponder? GetResponse is our top pick, and will likely be the best option for most of you.

With that said, there are lots of other great options to consider, depending on your specific needs.

For automation at scale, try Moosend. If you want the best visual automation builder, use ConvertKit. VerticalResponse is the best choice for lead generation. SendPulse is ideal for those of you who want to leverage omnichannel marketing. Use Benchmark Email for all-inclusive features. Ecommerce businesses should lean toward Omnisend. For a simple autoresponder, I’d recommend Autopilot.

No matter what you’re looking for, this guide has the best autoresponder for you.

