By Quick Sprout Editorial

Digital marketing is such a broad term. If you break it down by strategy or tactic, there are dozens of different digital marketing methods out there.

Some of you might consider working with a digital marketing agency to help your business. Maybe you’ve even worked with a marketing firm in the past.

While a full-service agency great option for companies that need assistance with their marketing strategy as a whole, it’s not the best choice for companies looking to focus on just one particular component of digital marketing.

Digital marketing services specialize in very specific areas of online marketing. In some instances, these companies only have one service offering—but they’re great at it.

Here’s an analogy. Imagine an automotive shop that specializes in brakes. They don’t change oil or rotate tires. All day, every day, they work on brakes. If your check engine light went on, you wouldn’t take your car there. But if you need new brakes, this is the place to go.

The same concept can be applied to digital marketing services. If you want help with social media marketing alone, you don’t necessarily need a full-service agency. You’ll be better of using the team that does social media marketing 24/7/365.

The 12 Best Digital Marketing Services of 2020

After extensive research, I’ve narrowed down the best digital marketing services available today. Each service is segmented by category, so you can find the digital marketing firm that best fits your needs.

Pearl Lemon — SEO

— SEO Lyfe Marketing — Social Media

— Social Media Vertical Measures — Paid Media

— Paid Media Mainstreet Host — Technical SEO

— Technical SEO Conversion Rate Experts — CRO

— CRO KO Marketing — B2B Marketing

— B2B Marketing Stellar SEO — Link Building

— Link Building Instaboost — Local SEO

— Local SEO Moburst — Mobile

— Mobile Advantix Digital — Email

— Email Bukhash Brothers — Influencer Marketing

— Influencer Marketing Column Five — Content Marketing

I’ll give you an in-depth review of each digital marketing service below. You’ll learn more about each specific area of expertise and what makes these services so good.

Best Digital Marketing Services Reviews

Pearl Lemon

Visit Pearl Lemon

• Best SEO Service Provider

• 20+ years of SEO experience

• Platform-specific SEO

• Full-Service SEO for any Site

• Get a Free Quote

Pearl Lemon is a UK-based SEO service provider with an international presence and an office in San Francisco as well. With 20+ years of combined SEO experience on their team, this firm lives and breathes everything related to search engine optimization.

Pearl Lemon says that they can double your organic traffic in just 90 years.

It’s quite the promise, but their client testimonials and reviews back this claim. I found more than 200 client reviews across a wide range of third-party review platforms (Google, Trustpilot, Facebook, etc.), and all of them are positive.

Pearl Lemon offers platform-specific SEO for ecommerce websites like:

Amazon SEO

Shopify SEO

BigCommerce SEO

eBay SEO

Etsy SEO

Facebook Marketplace SEO

Walmart SEO

They also provide exceptional SEO services specific to CMS platforms such as WordPress, Joomla, Magento, Squarespace, Weebly, Wix, and Moonfruit.

Additional SEO services from Pearl Lemon include:

Link building

Local SEO

On-page SEO

Technical SEO

Podcast SEO

YouTube SEO

Airbnb SEO

Mobile SEO

Multi-language SEO

As you can see, they offer any SEO service that you can imagine, and that’s all that they do.

Pearl Lemon typically works with midmarket organizations and ecommerce websites. If your website needs SEO assistance, this is the place to get it. Schedule a risk-free strategy session and get a free website audit to learn more about what Pearl Lemon can do for your business.

Lyfe Marketing

Visit Lyfe Marketing

• Best Social Media Marketing

• Social media management services

• Custom advertising strategies

• Dedicated account managers

• Get a Free Quote

Lyfe Marketing specializes in social media marketing and social media management services. The company is trusted by popular brands like Hilton, Crunch Fitness, Domino’s Pizza, and Wingstop.

Over the years, Lyfe Marketing has generated over 983,000 leads for clients through digital marketing, with the primary area of focus on social media. With hundreds of glowing reviews and recommendations across third-party review sites, Lyfe Marketing has an exceptional reputation.

Whether you’re starting social media marketing from scratch or need to revamp your existing strategy, Lyfe Marketing has you covered.

Facebook marketing

Twitter marketing

Instagram marketing

LinkedIn marketing

Pinterest marketing

The social media marketing experts at Lyfe Marketing will help you come up with a custom advertising strategy. You can spend as much or as little as you want on social media ads, but they recommend committing at least $300 per month.

On average, their social media management services range from $400 to $1,000 per month. But this depends on how many channels they’re managing on your behalf and the types of posts you need.

If you sign up for Lyfe Marketing’s social media management services, they won’t charge you extra for your advertising budget.

There is a $150 setup fee associated with these social media advertising services. But this fee covers everything from creating and setting up all of the necessary advertising accounts, social media pages, and analytics software. You won’t have to do any of this on your own.

You’ll also benefit from a dedicated account manager, 24/7 analytics, custom ad creation, and no long-term contracts.

Vertical Measures

Visit Vertical Measures

• Best Paid Media Service Provider

• 95% client retention rate

• Focused on improving your ROI

• Wide range of exceptional services

• Get a Free Quote

Unlike some of the other companies on our list, Vertical Measures is a full-service digital marketing firm. However, they are best known for providing exceptional paid media services.

From international brands like Puma to healthcare providers, educational organizations, and small businesses, Vertical Measures can handle it all.

Vertical Measures has a 95% client retention rate, which is exceptional in this category.

They’ve seen clients increase their leads by up 350% while simultaneously decreasing cost-per-lead by 50%. The team at Vertical Measures ensures that your paid advertising campaigns generate a high ROI.

Some of the top paid media services provided by Verticle Measures include:

Paid search (Google, Yahoo, Bing)

Product ads

Video ads

Social media ads (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest)

Programmatic advertising services

Display ad creation and testing

Behavioral targeting

Remarketing

Placement targeting

Display ad keyword targeting

Product listing ads management

Whether you want to run a PPC campaign in Google or create a brand new display ad from scratch, Vertical Measures will get the job done for you.

Vertical Measures works with B2C organizations, B2B brands, and ecommerce websites alike. It doesn’t matter what industry you’re in or the size of your business, this is the best option for all paid media services.

Mainstreethost

Visit Mainstreethost

• Best Technical SEO Service

• 20+ years of experience

• Worked with 10,000+ businesses

• Reasonably priced plans

• Get a Free Quote

Mainstreethost is a digital marketing agency with offices in New York and Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, this company has 20+ years of experience and 130+ digital marketing experts on their team.

Over the years, they’ve worked with 10,000+ businesses. From individuals to nonprofits, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and enterprises, Mainstreet host has seen it all.

While the firm does have a wide range of offerings, its technical SEO services are the best standout. Some of the top technical SEO services from Mainstreethost include:

Technical site audits

Penalty recovery

Website migration

Speed optimization

Structured data markup (schema)

Competitor analysis

Image optimization

Backlink analysis

The digital marketing experts at Mainstreethost go beyond keyword analysis and content creation for SEO. They specialize in the fundamental details on the backend to help websites rank above the competition.

They’ll help you with redirects, indexing, robots.txt files, duplicate content, site architecture, internal link structure, mobile performance, and more.

Mainstreethost has SEO service plans to fit the needs of all businesses and budgets:

SEO Essentials — Starting at $99 per month

— Starting at $99 per month SEO Standard — Starting at $199 per month

— Starting at $199 per month SEO Premium — Starting at $399 per month

— Starting at $399 per month SEO Custom — Starting at $999 per month

All rates are based on an annual contract. If your website is in need of a technical SEO audit, contact the team over at Mainstreethost for a solution.

Conversion Rate Experts

Visit Conversion Rate Experts

• Best CRO Service Provider

• Conversion rate optimization pros

• Customized solutions

• Clients include Apple & Facebook

• Get a Free Quote

As the name implies, the Conversion Rate Experts specialize in CRO services. These guys eat, sleep, and breathe CRO—it’s the only digital marketing service that they offer.

They’ve assisted clients in 37 different countries in 11 different languages.

Some of their top clients are industry giants like Apple, Facebook, Verizon, Dropbox, GE, Dell, GQ, Xero, The New Yorker, PayPal, Dyson, and Amazon. The list is impressive, to say the least.

The Conversion Rate Experts use A/B tests and other data-driven insights to build web pages that convert. How is their strategy so effective?

Their team is unique compared to every other digital marketing service out there today. Instead of just staffing general digital marketing consultants, the Conversion Rate Experts hire entrepreneurs, bestselling authors, former Google employees, former eBay employees, agency heads, Ph.D. scientists, and direct response marketing veterans.

Some of their top services for conversion rate optimization include:

Landing page optimization

Customer journey mapping

Email optimization

Market research

Analytics

User experience and usability testing

Web design and information architecture

Copywriting

Referral programs

Shopping cart abandonment

Mobile optimization

Personalization

Ad optimization

Video optimization

Multi-channel optimization

The list goes on and on. Essentially, any aspect of your business or website that can be optimized from a conversions perspective, the Conversion Rate Experts can handle.

There are two main ways to leverage these services.

The Conversion Rate Experts can become your conversion manager by working alongside your current team. They’ll develop your in-house capabilities by training your existing staff. Alternatively, the Conversion Rate Experts can do everything for you, or customize a solution somewhere in between these two options.

You can even use the Conversion Rate Experts if you’re an agency and need to improve your clients’ conversions.

Contact their team for a free strategy session. They’ll analyze your website to see if you’re a good fit for each other. To be considered, your company must generate at least $250,000 per year.

KoMarketing

Visit KoMarketing

• Best B2B Digital Marketing Service

• 15+ years of experience

• Strategic marketing services

• Content creation services

• Get a Free Quote

KoMarketing is a digital marketing service for B2B organizations. They specialize in helping B2Bs through strategic search marketing, social media marketing, and content marketing.

This agency has over 15 years of experience working with big companies like John Deere and HP.

Common industries served by KoMarketing include software, technology, industrial, manufacturing, and professional services. They even help create content for other marketing professionals.

For the most part, KoMarketing works with mid-sized organizations and Fortune 500s.

To be considered for their services, your company must spend at least $60,000 per year on online marketing activities. So it’s not an ideal solution if you’re operating on a tight budget.

KoMarketing’s B2B digital marketing capabilities include:

Search engine optimization

Search engine advertising

Social media marketing

Social media advertising

Content marketing

Within these categories, their areas of expertise expand to demand generation, marketing measurement, global reach, online PR, and B2B ecommerce.

Stellar SEO

Visit Stellar SEO

• Best Link Building Service

• Systematic link building

• Wide range of services

• Get the best links for your business

• Get a Free Quote

As the name clearly indicates, Stellar SEO provides SEO services. But what the name does not tell you is that this service provider specializes in one specific component of SEO—link building.

Links have historically been one of the most important Google ranking factors.

Stellar SEO understands the systematic approach that must be taken to build links for your company’s website. They’ll help get more valuable website traffic by securing the best links.

Some of the top ways that they get links for their clients include:

Editorial links for niche websites

Guest posting opportunities

HARO link acquisition

Resource page links

Broken link reclamation

Content development

Submission based links

Skyscraper link outreach

As an agency, you can even white-label Stellar SEO’s link building services for a minimum of $2,500 per month.

Stellar SEO offers guest posting services and blogger outreach programs to help you get the best links for your business on high-quality websites. They’ll even create the content for you. These services start at $167 per link and go all the way up to $367 per link, depending on the scope of your campaign.

Discounts apply if you order 10+ links. There are bulk pricing options for any business or agency ordering 50+ links.

Instaboost

Visit Instaboost

• Best Local SEO Service Provider

• Trusted by 800+ businesses

• Get more local search traffic

• Competitive pricing plans

• Get a Free Quote

Instaboost is another service provider focusing on a specific component of SEO. They specialize in local SEO digital marketing services.

For small businesses and local companies, Instaboost will help your business get discovered for “near me” searches and relevant equivalents.

Let’s say you have a plumbing business in Seattle, Washington. You want to make sure your company appears as a top suggestion when Seattle residents search for a local plumber. Instaboost makes this possible.

The strategy focuses on Google My Business (GMB) and citation building through online directories and platforms like Apple Maps. They’ll also help optimize your website for specific keywords that will be found on Google local searches.

800+ businesses trust Instaboost for local SEO. Here’s an overview of the plans and pricing for these services:

Boost — $299 per month

GMB verification

Up to 34 online listings

Basic optimization

Monthly ranking report

One Google post per month

Boost+ — $599 per month

All Boost services

Up to 59 online listings

Advanced optimization

Reputation management services

Two Google posts per month

Instaboost — $999 per month

All Boost+ services

Up to 84 online listings

Harmful listing removal

Four Google posts per month

Priority support

As you can see, Instaboost has plans to accommodate even the tightest budgets. Their top of the line services are still extremely affordable for small businesses.

Moburst

Visit Moburst

• Best Mobile App Marketing

• 140+ million app installations

• Wide range of marketing services

• Clients include Uber & Youtube

• Get a Free Quote

Moburst specializes in digital marketing services for mobile apps. Whether your entire business is an app, or you’re trying to promote your app as an extension of your business, Moburst can help you out.

The 3,800+ mobile campaigns run by Moburst have resulted in 140+ million app installations.

They’ve worked with global brands like Uber, Gmail, YouTube, Food Network, and Dunkin Donuts. In addition to working with household names, Moburst has experience working with innovative startups and advanced gaming companies worldwide.

Their top services include:

App store optimization (ASO)

Targeted media

Remarketing

Brand engagement

Mobile marketing strategy

Beyond digital marketing services, Moburst will also test every feature of your mobile app itself to ensure that it works properly. They analyze user behavior and psychology to enhance the total mobile experience.

Advantix Digital

Visit Advantix Digital

• Best Email Marketing Service

• 19+ years of experience

• Send emails that generate results

• List building services

• Get a Free Quote

Advantix Digital is a full-service marketing agency. While the firm offers a wide range of services, their specialty is definitely email marketing.

Founded in 2001, Advantix Digital has nearly 20 years of experience in the digital marketing industry.

They are experts in helping businesses of all sizes craft personalized messages to targeted audiences. The firm will help humanize your content while leveraging automation for a maximum ROI.

First, they’ll get to know your business, industry, and establish key benchmarks and KPIs for your email campaigns.

Then they’ll help you compile a qualified email list if you don’t have one already. Advantix Digital will help you grow your list via social media, paid search, and other digital marketing methods.

Once you’ve segmented your targeted list, the email marketing experts at Advantix Digital will help you determine the best way to approach each unique segment. From abandoned shopping cart campaigns to newsletters and product launches, this firm knows what it takes to deliver killer emails that generate results.

The team at Advantix Digital prioritizes data-driven optimization. They provide advanced analytics, transparent communication, and updated reporting for all campaigns.

Bukhash Brothers

Visit Bukhash Brothers

• Best Influencer Marketing Service

• Founded in 2014

• Connected with celebrities & icons

• Works with the top brands

• Get a Free Quote

If your company wants to work with the top influencers in the world, Bukhash Brothers is definitely the place to get connected with them.

Founded in 2014, Bukhash Brothers is based in the UAE. They pride themselves in building meaningful and long-lasting relationships with their clients and celebrity partners.

The company has been recognized and awarded by publications like Forbes and Esquire for their success in this space.

Bukhash Brothers has existing relationships with global icons like Selena Gomez, Will Smith, and Mike Tyson. They also work with global soccer stars like Lionel Messi, David Luiz, Thiery Henry, Diego Maradona, and more.

These relationships have allowed them to run influencer marketing campaigns for brands like Nike, Visa, Red Bull, Samsung, Dyson, Nespresso, and Hugo Boss.

In addition to talent management and celebrity influencer acquisition, Bukhash Brothers also offers services for digital content creation, social media consultancy, creative concept development, and sales consultancy.

If your brand has a substantial budget for celebrity influencer campaigns, contact the team over at Bukhash Brothers to get started.

Column Five

Visit Column Five

• Best Content Marketing Service

• Founded in 2008

• Creates a wide range of content

• Works with many large brands

• Get a Free Quote

Quality content is the backbone of any successful digital marketing campaign. Column Five media specializes in creative content creation for businesses.

Column Five was officially founded back in 2008. At the time, they were working with Mint.com before the client was acquired by Intuit in 2009. After this acquisition, the reputation for Column Five’s work caused the company to explode at a global level.

Today, they help produce content for giant brands like Microsoft, Zendesk, Visa, Spotify, Red Bull, LinkedIn, and Pacific Life.

What type of content can they create? Basically, anything that you can imagine. Column Five specializes in simplifying even the most complex subjects. For example, they helped Visa reinvent its explainer videos for fingerprint scanner technology.

You can use Column Five to create the following types of marketing content:

Motion graphics

Presentation design

Video direction and production

Infographic design

Ebooks and whitepapers

Interactive infographics

Visual language design

Data visualization

Web design and development

Column Five will help your brand identify and properly articulate its best stories. They’ll also determine the best content formats to convey those stories and bring them to life. At the end of the day, Column Five ensures that your projects get seen by the right eyes, so your current and prospective customers can consume your creative content.

How to Find the Best Digital Marketing Services For You

There are thousands of different digital marketing agencies and service providers for you to choose from. Narrowing down the best option for your business can be tough if you don’t know what to look for.

This is the methodology that we use and recommend while you’re evaluating prospective service providers.

Specialty Services

As I explained earlier, not every digital marketing service provider is a full-service agency. Some of them only specialize in one or two services.

This is what you should be looking for if you’re in need of one particular element of digital marketing.

For example, if you only need assistance with conversion rate optimization, then you don’t need an agency that manages social media profiles, creates content, and helps you build backlinks. Instead, work with the team that knows CRO better than anyone else. If that’s all a company does, there’s a good chance that they’re better at it than other firms with dozens of service offerings.

Company Size

Obviously, small startups and global enterprises won’t have the same digital marketing needs. Certain service providers are better for small businesses, while others typically work with B2B companies or mid-market organizations.

Depending on the service you need, some providers won’t consider taking you on as a client if you don’t meet certain qualifications.

It’s not uncommon for an agency to ask for your annual revenue, monthly marketing budget, and analyze your website before a consultation.

Target Market

Do you want to target buyers across the globe? Or are you just focusing on prospects in your local state or region?

Your target market will make a big difference on the service provider that you choose.

For example, Pearl Lemon and Instaboost both provide SEO services. But if you’re a big brand with a global reach, you’d be better off working with Pearl Lemon. If you’re a small business that wants to prioritize local SEO, Instaboost will be a better choice for your business.

Are you targeting general consumers or other businesses? These types of questions are important during your search.

Budget

Your financial position will obviously play a crucial role in finding a suitable digital marketing service provider. It’s common for firms to have minimum monthly requirements to consider working with you.

Rates vary drastically depending on the service you need and the provider in question.

You can find some services for as low as $300 per month, and others require a minimum of $60,000 per year. Generally speaking, the majority of you will fall somewhere in the middle of these two extremes.

Assistance Required

It’s important to ask yourself how much you want your digital marketing service provider to handle.

For example, let’s say you need help with social media marketing. Do you just need help with your campaign strategy and creating ads? Or do you want a service that will take over posting content to all of your accounts?

Are you going to create your own videos and pass them over to an agency? Or do you need an agency with video production capabilities as well?

Keep in mind, the level of assistance required will obviously affect your rates.

Conclusion

If your business needs specific digital marketing services, these are the providers that I’d recommend:

Pearl Lemon — Best SEO services.

— Best SEO services. Lyfe Marketing — Best social media marketing and social media management services.

— Best social media marketing and social media management services. Vertical Measures — Best paid media services.

— Best paid media services. Mainstreet Host — Best technical SEO services.

— Best technical SEO services. Conversion Rate Experts — Best conversion rate optimization (CRO) services.

— Best conversion rate optimization (CRO) services. KO Marketing — Best B2B digital marketing services.

— Best B2B digital marketing services. Stellar SEO — Best link building services.

— Best link building services. Instaboost — Best local SEO services.

— Best local SEO services. Moburst — Best mobile app marketing services.

— Best mobile app marketing services. Advantix Digital — Best email marketing services.

— Best email marketing services. Bukhash Brothers — Best influencer marketing services.

— Best influencer marketing services. Column Five — Best content marketing services.

Every provider on this list has a unique area of expertise. From link building to CRO and influencer marketing, there a service for everyone in this guide.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/n08mzKPSYkg/