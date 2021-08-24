By Quick Sprout Editorial

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best digital marketing agency for businesses over 2 million in revenue is definitely Ignite Visibility. Smaller businesses under 2 million in revenue should compare the other companies on our list below.

After a full review, our research dictates the business digital marketing agency for businesses over 2 million in revenue is Ignite Visibility. This is due to their dedicated to customer success, forecasting and innovative strategies. Read the full research below.

From startups to Fortune 500s, every business needs to leverage digital marketing in today’s day and age.

But sometimes, you’ll need a little guidance with your digital marketing strategy. Whether you’re unsatisfied with your existing plan, need help with a new campaign, or just want some consultancy, a digital marketing agency can provide you with the assistance that you need.

The truth of the matter is this; every company can benefit from hiring a digital marketing agency. The trick is finding the best one that’s the right fit for your organization.

Some agencies specialize in SEO, while others are experts in social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, and CRO.

But the best digital marketing agencies offer a wide range of solutions. These full-service digital marketing companies will be an ideal solution for most businesses.

You can use this guide to help you find the best digital marketing company for your business.

The 10 Best Digital Marketing Agencies of 2021

After researching hundreds of different digital marketing agencies, I’ve narrowed down the list to ten options.

Ignite Visibility — Best for small to midsize brands

97th Floor — Best for enterprise B2B brands with bigger budgets

Rise Interactive — Best for attracting ecommerce customers on online marketplaces

WebFX — Best if you want to dominate local SEO

DigitalMarketing.com — Best for nailing your campaign the first time around

WebiMax — Best if your brand also needs online reputation management

Mad Fish Digital — Best for environmentally-conscious brands, socially-conscious brand, and nonprofits

Split Reef — Best for joining and climbing to the top of the App Store

Max Audience — Best for creating an automated B2B marketing system to nurture customers

Location3 — Best for brick-and-mortar franchises

Below are the most well respected and trusted agencies on the market today. Check out the in-depth reviews for each agency below.

We’ll discuss their service offerings, what they specialize in, what budgets they work with, and what business types will benefit the most from their services.

Best Digital Marketing Agencies Reviews

#1 – Ignite Visibility — Best for Small to Midsize Brands

Visit Ignite Visibility

Great for SMBs

Customized quarterly marketing plans

Multichannel strategy

Industry experts for each service

Ignite Visibility is a San Diego-based digital marketing agency that offers great digital marketing services in both the B2B and B2C arenas.

They have helped companies capture leads, increase conversions, and draw more visibility to their brands via paid media and SEO campaigns.

Ignite also stands out for their offerings for businesses to deal with the global pandemic crisis. When lockdowns began, they rolled out a variety of COVID-19 marketing response plans for companies to effectively navigate the changing landscape.

In fact, they won the Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative by Search Engine Land in 2020—a year that saw many marketing agencies having to pivot to crisis communication and deal with global industry disruption.

Ignite Visibility focuses on forecasting, timelines, competitive analysis and project plans for all services, which include:

SEO

PPC management

Conversion rate optimization (CRO)

Social media marketing

Email marketing

Public relations

Website design

Website development

Reputation management

International SEO

Franchise marketing

Amazon media management

The firm employs approximately 100 industry experts to lead each of their service lines. Each one can offer you a multichannel approach to your marketing campaigns.

Another reason to like Ignite Visibility is because they offer quarterly business plans which show the work that has been done, the results and the plan moving forward. Quarterly business plans also include unique industry research done by Ignite Visibility and their partners—such as Google, Yelp, Facebook, and Microsoft.

Learn more about getting started with Ignite Visibility here.

#2 – 97th Floor — Best for Enterprise B2B Brands with Bigger Budgets

Experience with enterprise

Real-time data

Focus on SEO, paid media, creative, & automation

Big budget friendly

97th Floor is a full-service digital marketing agency that stands out for their impressive client roster, which includes Salesforce, Dell, Oatly, and even the NBA’s Utah Jazz. They’re no stranger to larger, enterprise-tier organizations.

Where they stand out though is in their patent-pending Palomar software suite. This is a set of tools that will analyze relevant marketing data in real-time to help you develop a marketing strategy that’s optimized for your brand.

Included in this suite are:

Customer Search Intent. This is their keyword research tool that allows your team to see the ROI of relevant target keywords.

This is their keyword research tool that allows your team to see the ROI of relevant target keywords. Semantic Analysis. This tool analyzes the word choices for a large volume of web pages related to your brand’s topics — and furnishes you valuable context and data about what topics and words people focus on so you can use them for your marketing.

This tool analyzes the word choices for a large volume of web pages related to your brand’s topics — and furnishes you valuable context and data about what topics and words people focus on so you can use them for your marketing. SERP Intelligence. Palomar crawls through competitors’ digital content and analyzes it for the best topics your team should focus on and target for keywords.

97th Floor offers digital marketing services across four main categories—SEO, paid media, creative, and automation. Top services in those categories include:

Link building

Keyword research

Technical SEO

Retargeting

Social media ads

Audience testing

Copywriting

Graphic design

Content marketing

Email marketing

Lead nurturing

Analytics

Overall, 97th Floor aims to reach current and prospective clients across every potential digital channel to maximize consumer interaction with your brand.

After your initial consultation, 97th Floor will give you a customized game plan for your strategy. You’ll be provided with a dedicated marketing team based on factors like work experience, industry knowledge, area of expertise, and even common interests.

But with that said, it’s a better option for larger businesses with substantial marketing budgets. Consider hiring 97th Floor if you have a monthly marketing budget of $10k-$25k. They even have plans for companies with marketing budgets of $100k+ per month.

#3 – Rise Interactive — Best for Attracting Ecommerce Customers

Excellent ecommerce offerings

Amazon & Walmart advertising services

Cross-channel integrations

No monthly budget requirements

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency that has offices based throughout the United States and in Mexico City and Buenos Aires.

Where they stand out is their offerings when it comes to online marketplace listings and advertisements.

For example, their Amazon advertising services help you capture more customers on Amazon through on-page ads and cross-channel integrations. They will also work with you to optimize your advertising game on other online marketplaces such as the Walmart Media Group.

The marketplace listing services are perfect for ecommerce businesses that sell products on multiple platforms. As such, I highly recommend them to ecommerce websites looking to make a bigger splash online.

Here’s a more comprehensive list of Rise’s offerings:

Paid search

SEO

Amazon marketing

Programmatic advertising

Affiliate marketing

Social media marketing

Email marketing

Marketplace listing

Web design

Content marketing

Customer experience analytics

This agency developed a proprietary multi-channel strategy called “Interactive Investment Management.” The idea behind this approach is to fluidly optimize media content to whichever tactics or channels drive the highest ROI.

Rise is a top choice to consider for businesses that prefer an analytically-driven approach to digital marketing.

You’ll also benefit from a suite of tools to provide you real-time performance metrics, analysis, and optimization for your campaigns and strategy as a whole.

Unlike some of the other options on our list, Rise does not have specific monthly budget requirements to be considered as a client. They work with companies of all different shapes and sizes.

#4 – WebFX — Best If You Want to Dominate Local SEO

Great for local Google ranking

Over 255,000 page-one rankings

20+ years of experience

Free quotes

WebFX is an award-winning digital marketing agency with over 20 years of experience.

While they offer many of the typical services you expect from a full-service agency, WebFX is best known for its SEO services. In fact, they’ve driven clients to having over 255,000 items rank on page one of Google.

Where they really stand out is in their local SEO service. They’ll give you a dedicated local SEO expert, on-page local SEO services like product keyword research, citation management across in-network citations, review management, and custom reporting.

Overall, they’re a great choice whether you already have a local SEO campaign, just getting started, or if you just want someone to take care of the nuts and bolts for you.

In addition to SEO services,WebFX also provides:

PPC services

Social media marketing services

Web design services

Content marketing services

Conversion rate optimization (CRO)

Amazon optimization

Lead generation services

They work with businesses across a wide range of industries, including education, food and beverage, finance, automotive, industrial, legal, home and repair, insurance, medical, professional services, nonprofits, real estate, retail, tech, tourism, and more.

WebFX can accommodate budgets of all different sizes. Whether you’re looking to spend $300 per month or $10,000+ per month, this will be a top digital marketing agency for you to consider.

#5 – DigitalMarketing.com — Best for Nailing Your Campaign the First Time

Beta test your campaigns



Full-service agency

Clients include Ferrari & CBS

DigitalMarketing.com offers all things related to—you guessed it—digital marketing.

This full-service digital marketing firm has worked with some of the fastest growing and most well-established brands in the world. Some of their top clients include Ferrari, AT&T, Fox, CBS, Coca-Cola, Warner Brothers, Boeing, and Bank of America.

Their most standout offering, though, is a tool used to beta test your marketing campaign. In fact, they have their own technology called “Capture it All” which uses data to simulate beta tests. That helps you plan the best possible course of action for your marketing campaigns.

That can help you anticipate how your marketing campaign will ultimately perform. However, it should be taken with a grain of salt, as there are many outside factors that can ultimately determine the course of your campaign.

However, this is a pretty incredible feature and one I haven’t seen other digital marketing agencies offer. It can help you ensure you launch the best marketing campaign for your brand on the first try—rather than investing a ton of money only for it to flop.

They also offer a great PR management service that’s great for brands who need to put their best foot forward after a dent to their reputation. A more comprehensive list of their offerings include:

SEO

Content marketing

PPC management

Social media advertising

Public relations

Reputation management

Like most marketing firms, DigitalMarketing.com does not have prices listed on its website. They don’t require you to disclose your budget to receive a quote. Contact them today to schedule a free consultation.

#6 – WebiMax — Best If You Also Need Reputation Management

Great for reputation management

Full-service agency

Smaller teams for personalized service

Services as low as $400/month

WebiMax is best known for its reputation management services. In fact, this agency made our list of the best online reputation management companies on the market today.

While they offer much more beyond that—such as PPC, social media, and SEO marketing—I highly recommend them if your brand is looking for a reputation refresh.

This can happen to businesses that recently received negative press or for businesses who would like to change their image entirely and rebrand.

But WebiMax does so much more than just improve online reputations. As a full-service digital marketing agency, they also specialize in:

SEO

PPC marketing

Local marketing

Online reviews

Social media marketing

Lead generation

Web design

Online PR

As a WebiMax client, you’ll have access to an online portal where you can manage all of the details associated with your account. The reporting dashboard gives you real-time results for marketing campaigns, including keywords, traffic, analytics, and other live stats.

WebiMax has over 50 marketers on their team, but it’s still on the small side compared to some of the other organizations on this list. This is an ideal solution for those of you who prefer working with smaller teams.

Pricing for WebiMax services starts as low as $400 per month—which is definitely on the lower end when it comes to marketing agencies, plus you get a free consultation.

#7 – Mad Fish Digital — Best for Socially-Conscious Brands and Nonprofits

Smaller firm for a more personal touch

Great for nonprofits

Excels with healthcare & higher education

Eco-conscious philosophy

Mad Fish Digital is a digital marketing firm that chooses to work with businesses that have a positive impact on their communities and the environment.

Top Mad Fish Digital services include:

Content strategy

Email marketing

Social media marketing

Data-driven design

Visual storytelling

Branded video campaigns

PPC

Lead generation and CRO

Brand awareness

SEO

Keyword mapping and on-site optimization

Technical SEO

As you can see, Mad Fish Digital covers all aspects of digital marketing. They specialize in certain industries, such as healthcare, higher education, sustainability and environment, SaaS, B2B, banking, hospitality, event planning, and more.

Mad Fish Digital is innovative, genuine, and fully accountable for your campaigns. They’ll keep you informed through each step of the process.

If you have a nonprofit, environmentally friendly, or sustainable organization, Mad Fish Digital will be a top agency for you to consider working with.

#8 – Split Reef — Best for Joining and Climbing the App Store

SEO & CRO services

Social media marketing

Reputation management

Offices in Ohio & Florida

Split Reef is a digital marketing agency with offices in Ohio and Florida. They provide a wide range of digital marketing services, including other offerings like custom web applications, iOS and Android app development, progressive web apps, and more.

If you’re also in the market for custom design and development, you can use Split Reef as an all-in-one solution.

For example, let’s say you want to create an app designed for wearable devices, like a smartwatch. Split Reef can help you design the app, develop it, and then handle your digital marketing as well.

Split Reef also specializes in responsive web designs and website speed optimization. They’re overall list of offerings is a bit smaller than the other services:

SEO

CRO

Social media marketing

Reputation management

Another unique niche carved out by this agency is the legal industry. Split Reef has extensive experience with digital marketing for law firms. They have a team of legal content writers, and other tools that are specifically designed to boost traffic and conversions for legal websites.

While the two are definitely unrelated, Split Reef is a top choice for both mobile app marketing and law firm marketing.

No matter what type of budget or project you have in mind, Split Reef can work with your budget. Services start in the $1,000-$5,000 range and go all the way up to over $50,000.

#9 – Max Audience — Best for Creating An Automated B2B Marketing System

Great CRM tool

PPC, SEO, & content marketing

Prioritizes your campaign ROI

Customer messaging solution

Max Audience has offices on both coasts of the United States, with three locations in California and another in New York.

While they offer a variety of marketing solutions—including content, PPC, and SEO marketing—they also offer a great marketing automation solution. This allows you to automate repetitive tasks so your system captures leads and customer data without you needing to constantly check in on it.

They’ll work with you to set up a lead generation, lead nurturing, and segmentation system.

They’ll even pair it with a CRM to really boost your ROI. This will help inform you and keep you connected with your customers no matter where they are in your funnel.

Their CRM also gives you analytics to help translate data about your clients to insights that can help enrich their experience and turn them into customers.

Overall, they leverage automation to maximize ROI in marketing campaigns. They follow the lead of Fortune 500 companies and B2B organizations by applying cost-effective and fail-proof automated campaigns to great success.

A full list of their offerings can be found below:

SEO

SEM

Email marketing

CRM marketing

Social media marketing

Marketing automation

Brand management

Max Audience has worked with small organizations and large companies throughout the world. They prioritize ROI with all digital marketing campaigns.

In addition to digital marketing services, Max Audience also provides web design services and messaging solutions for its clients. The messaging solutions will help you reach your customers across various digital touchpoints.

Prices for the Max Audience digital marketing services are unavailable online. You’ll need to speak to their sales team for a custom quote.

#10 – Location3 — Best for Brick-and-Mortar Franchises

20+ years of experience

A pioneer in digital marketing

Serves global & local businesses

Specialized marketing for franchise brands

Location3 is a full-service digital marketing firm that specializes in marketing services for franchise brands. They work with national franchise chains like Honey Baked Ham, Advantage Rent a Car, and Edible Arrangements.

As such, they’re especially great if you have a brick-and-mortar presence.

They have a property platform called “LOCALACT” that is designed for franchise systems and companies with a significant brick and mortar footprint. These custom online dashboards allow Location3’s clients to scale and power their digital marketing campaigns in real-time on a national and local level.

A more comprehensive look at their offerings include:

Local listings management

Paid search

Paid media

SEO

Content creation

Local SEO

Web analytics

Franchise development

If you own a franchise and need assistance marketing your locations online, Location3 will be the best option for you.

How to Find the Best Digital Marketing Agency For You

With so many options to choose from, finding the best digital marketing agency for your business can be challenging. To find a firm that will deliver the best results for your company’s needs, there are certain factors that must be taken into consideration.

This is the methodology that we use and recommend here at Quick Sprout to evaluate the best digital marketing firms. Keep these elements in mind throughout your search.

Outcomes and Outputs

Be wary of services that purport to just give you “more customers.” Not only is that incredibly vague, but it already should be an obvious goal with every single digital marketing service.

Instead, look for services that offer more specific outcomes for you and your brand.

Maybe they’re great at increasing traffic to your website? Maybe they can help draw in more qualified leads? Some just want to add some polish to your business with a new website or brand refresh.The more specificity the better.

For example, Ignite Visibility promises to increase your brand’s online visibility (as their name suggests). WebiMax, on the other hand, offers a great reputation management service that helps improve your online reputation and brand image.

The ultimate goal of any marketing campaign is to get more customers. That should go without saying. But the specific ways you get there are the most important factor when it comes to a successful campaign.

Another thing worth mentioning: Beware of any marketing agency that promises you the moon.

Any goals you and the agency set should be realistic and attainable (but ambitious).

You should treat claims like “We’ll get you to rank #1 on Google search rankings for [insert highly competitive keyword here]!” or “You’ll get a 200% increase in social media engagement” with a high degree of suspicion.

We’re not saying those goals won’t happen or that the business hasn’t helped brands do it before. It’s that giving you an exact number sight unseen is unrealistic and a sign of a shady agency.

The focus allows the services to better hone in on methods to help your business—which brings us to my next point…

Industry and Niche Experience

When looking at digital marketing agencies, you should examine what industries and types of businesses they’ve done work for before. Does it fit the industry that your business deals in?

I recommend digital marketing agencies that have experience working with your type of business. They’ll be able to tailor their specific services to your business—and your target audience.

If you’re a startup company, find an agency that works with startups like WebiMax. If you have a franchise or Fortune 500 operation, find an agency, like Ignite Visibility or Location3, that specializes in working with more enterprise-level organizations.

Digital marketing agencies like Mad Fish Digital focus on working with sustainable brands that are interested in leaving a social impact, like Pacific Yurts, Northwest Primary Care, and Solmate Socks. So, if you’re a non-profit or an environmentally-conscious brand, they’re a top option for you.

Be sure to look at any agency’s past client list. This should give you a good idea of the types of businesses and industries they typically have success with.

Team Scope and Capacity

As evidenced from our list above, digital marketing agencies come in many different shapes and sizes—ranging from agencies with less than a dozen people working in the company, to those with a few hundred people churning out digital marketing efforts.

The agency you choose will greatly impact the scope of the work they’ll be able to provide you. Not only does it frequently determine the types of services they do, it also affects how hands-on they’ll be when working with you.

If you like a bit more focus on your and your brand, a smaller agency will typically be able to provide that. After all, if the agency is only a dozen people and you’re one of their few clients, everyone at that agency is going to be aware of your brand and will likely have a hand in your marketing efforts.

However, they might not provide all the services that you’re looking for. If you want a wide-range of digital marketing services for your campaigns, I recommend going with a larger agency. They’ll be able to provide the resources and people power you need to get your initiatives done.

Also consider your point of contact with the agency. Do they have a dedicated support person you can reach if you have questions or concerns? How available and accessible are they to communicate with?

If they don’t have someone who is “in charge” of your brand like an account manager or team member, then they might not be able to give you the type of communication you need.

Marketing Channel Focus and Methods

The vast majority of digital marketing agencies offer the same services. You’ll see quite a bit of overlap from company to company.

However, some organizations specialize in one area over another. They might not indicate that right off the bat, as most of these agencies read like menus from restaurants with the same cuisine offerings.

But if you dig just a little deeper in their service descriptions and case studies (if they have them), you’ll quickly find that they offer more in some areas than others.

For example, one agency might specialize in technical SEO and link building (e.g. Ignite Visibility), whereas another puts more focus on local search listings or marketplace optimization (e.g WebFX).

In addition to the basic digital marketing services listed above, some agencies offer specialty solutions outside of this scope. You can find firms with services for web design, online reputation management, app development, and more.

For example, Spit Reef stands out from the pack for their custom web application, iOS, and Android app development. They’ll help you design apps for your brands on smart devices, browsers, and mobile devices.

DigitalMarketing.com is also excellent because they offer a powerful, technology-driven approach. They leverage software that simulates the results of your campaign, so you can beta test it before you launch.

Rise Interactive is great for ecommerce businesses because they help market your brand on different online marketplaces and listings. That’s a channel not focused on in many other digital marketing agencies.

Conclusion

There are thousands of digital marketing agencies in the world today.

All of the choices on this list are full-service digital marketing firms. But they each have unique standouts and services that appeal to different business types and marketing objectives.

Ignite Visibility will work for a wide range of companies and organizations. They can deliver excellent campaigns, especially for small to midsize operations.

One of the best features in the category belongs to DigitalMarketing.com. Their campaign beta testing software is a powerful crystal ball to give you more confidence that your campaigns will be successful.

Larger companies will want to reach out to 97th Floor, our top choice for enterprise-level orgs.

Are you a small or local business? Look to WebFX if you want to step up your local SEO game. Local companies with brick-and-mortar stores will be well served by choosing Location3.

Got a focus on ecommerce? Rise Interactive will help you bring more customers in contact with your web stores, while Max Audience is more focused on B2B through improving sales funnels, lead management, and prospect nurturing.

Any companies who have—or want to have—a mobile app at the heart of their strategy will want to go with Split Reef.

Has your company’s reputation suffered for one reason or another? WebiMax is both a full-service digital marketing agency and a reputation management firm.

And if your company’s values drive everything else, the folks at Mad Fish Digital will be great partners. They choose to work with nonprofits, environmentally-conscious organizations, and socially-conscious companies.

