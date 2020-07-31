By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best customer service software is Zoho Desk, Hubspot, and LiveAgent.

Customer service software makes sure your customers are happy and satisfied with your business.

After all, your customers make or break your success.

Happy customers keep coming back and spending more money, while unsatisfied customers will cause significant damage to your reputation.

That’s why customer service must be a priority for every business.

Fortunately, the right customer service software can make this possible. Customer service solutions help ensure fast response times, positive interactions, and happy customers.

The 8 Best Customer Service Software of 2020

It’s tough to find a good customer service software. There’s many options available on the market. But some of these tools are significantly better than others.

After researching and testing dozens of customer service solutions, I’ve narrowed down the top eight for you to consider.

Zoho Desk — Best customer service software for ticketing.

— Best customer service software for ticketing. HubSpot — Best free customer service software and product bundles.

— Best free customer service software and product bundles. LiveAgent — Best customer service software for live chat support.

— Best customer service software for live chat support. Freshdesk — Best customer service software if you’re switching from another platform.

— Best customer service software if you’re switching from another platform. Zendesk — Best customer service software with support suite options available.

— Best customer service software with support suite options available. Salesforce Service Cloud — Best customer service software for field service agents.

— Best customer service software for field service agents. Groove — Best customer service software for small teams and growth startups.

— Best customer service software for small teams and growth startups. Help Scout — Best customer service software for nonprofits.

As we continue you through this guide, I’ll give you an in-depth review of each one below. You’ll learn about the top features, benefits, use cases, pricing, and more.

Best Customer Service Software Reviews

Zoho Desk (Best for ticketing)

Visit Zoho Desk

• Free forever plan

• Upgrade starting at $12/mo

• Email ticketing & help center

• Mobile app access

• Try for Free

Zoho is one of the most popular names in the world of business software and CRM. They offer tools for sales, marketing, email, collaboration, finance, accounting, human resources, and business intelligence.

But one of the best solutions that they offer is Zoho Desk—IT and help desk software.

Zoho Desk has solutions for customer service agents, managers, and customers. But above all, it’s arguably the best customer service software for managing and closing tickets.

Let’s take a closer look at the plans and price points for Zoho Desk:

Free — $0

Up to three agents

Email ticketing

Help center

Private knowledge base

Predefined SLAs

Mobile app

Multilingual help desk

Standard — $12 per month per agent

Social and community channels

Product-based ticket management

Public knowledge base

Escalations

Workflow and assignment rules

Supervise rules

Customer happiness ratings

Professional — $20 per month per agent

Multi-department ticketing

Team management

Telephony

Automated time tracking

Ticket templates

Ticket sharing

Mobile SDK

Enterprise — $35 per month per agent

Live chat

AI

Customize help center

Advanced process management

Scheduled reports

Validation rules

Role-based data sharing

No matter how big, small, or complex your business is, Zoho Desk has a plan for you.

HubSpot (Best free customer service software)

Visit HubSpot

• 100% free forever plan

• Advanced features start at $40/mo

• Wide range of solutions

• Free software for customer service

• Try for Free

HubSpot is one of the most well-recognized CRMs in the industry. They have a wide range of software and solution suites for managing relationships with customers.

These offerings are segmented into three main categories—sales, marketing, and service.

The HubSpot Service Hub is what we’ll be focusing on here today. It’s an exceptional solution for managing customer issues through service tickets.

I like HubSpot because they offer free CRM solutions, including free software for customer service. Free features include ticketing, live chat, chatbots, team email, and a conversations inbox. You’ll also benefit from free email templates, closed ticket reports, and time-to-close reports.

HubSpot is proof that you don’t need to spend a ton of money on improving your customer service with software. This won’t cost you a thing.

For those of you who want access to advanced features and benefits, here’s an overview o the paid plans:

Starter — $40 per month

Includes two paid users

Canned snippets

Meeting scheduling

Agent productivity reports

Calling

Professional — $320 per month

Includes five paid users

Ticket status, routing, automation, and pipelines

Knowledge base

1:1 video creation

Custom reporting

Surveys for NPS, experience, and support

Enterprise — $1,200 per month

Includes ten paid users

Playbooks and goals

Hierarchical teams

User roles

Single sign-on

Integrates with Slack

All rates are based on an annual contract. You can get the HubSpot Service Hub month-to-month for 20% more.

HubSpot also offers exceptional product bundles for all CRM categories in a single solution. So if you want to get software for service, sales, and marketing from a single provider, HubSpot is the best option for you. Bundles start at $112.50 per month.

LiveAgent (Best for live chat support)

Visit LiveAgent

• 100% free forever plan

• Upgrades starting at $15/mo

• All-in-one solution

• Simple and flexible tools

• Try for Free

LiveAgent is a customer service solution that helps you manage all customer requests from multiple channels in a single platform.

No matter where your customers are, you can merge all communication and support to one place. LiveAgent saves you time, simplifies the process, and allows you to increase the profitability of your support team.

LiveAgent has tools for:

Email ticketing

Live chat

Voice and video calls

Social media integration

Here’s a closer look at the plans and prices for customer service software form LiveAgent:

Free — $0 forever

7 day ticket history

1 email address for ticketing

1 live chat button

1 phone number for call center support

Ticket — $15 per month per agent

Unlimited ticket history

Unlimited email ticketing

Load data from your CRM

Multi-brand support

Ticket + Chat — $29 per month per agent

Unlimited live chat

Real-time visitor monitor

Chat invitations

Chat satisfaction surveys

All-inclusive — $39 per month per agent

Unlimited call center support

Video calling

Gamification

Unlimited call storage

For all of the paid plans, LiveAgent has add-on pricing for features like social media integration, time tracking, audit logs, and more.

Overall, it’s a simple and flexible tool for managing live customers with ticketing and live chat.

Freshdesk (Best for switching platforms)

Visit Freshdesk

• Free 21-day trial

• Plans start at $15/mo

• Extensive list of features

• Trusted by 150,000+ businesses

• Try for Free

Freshdesk is another one of the most popular help desk solutions on the market today. Above all, it’s simple. That’s why it’s trusted by 150,000+ businesses, including American Express, HP, and Panasonic.

With Freshdesk, you’ll have access to an extensive list of features across a wide range of customer support categories:

Ticketing

Collaboration

Field Service

Automation

Customer self-service

Reporting

Multi-channel support

It’s an excellent solution to streamline all of your customer connections in a single location. Freshdesk makes team collaboration and automation a breeze.

If you’re currently using another help desk solution and you’re unhappy with it, Freshdesk makes it easy for you to switch to its software.

Here’s an overview of the plans and pricing. All rates are based on an annual plan. The prices are a bit higher if you go month-to-month.

Sprout — Free

Unlimited agents

Email ticketing

Team collaboration

Knowledge base

Ticket trend reports

Social ticketing

Blossom — $15 per month per agent

Automations

Collision detection

Marketplace apps

Helpdesk

SLA management

Business hours

Garden — $29 per month per agent

Time tracking

CSAT survey

Session replay

Performance report

Knowledge base with multi-lingual support

Estate — $49 per month per agent

Automated ticket assignment

Custom agent roles

Custom portal

Enterprise reporting

Multiple time zones and SLAs

Forest — $109 per month per agent

Ticket assignment based on skills

Create a testing environment without affecting agents or customers

IP Whitelisting

HIPAA compliant

Extendable API rate limit

Freshdesk has omnichannel add-ons and features for field service management for an additional fee. Try it free with a 21-day trial.

Zendesk (Best with support suite options)

Visit Zendesk

• Free trial available

• Starts at $89/mo

• Flexible customized solutions

• Used by 150,000+ businesses

• Try for Free

Zendesk is one of the best overall customer service software solutions on the market today. It’s used by 150,000+ businesses, including big brands like Uber, Venmo, Shopify, and Slack.

The Zendesk support suite has everything you need to manage customer service communication across multiple channels. You can provide customer support via email, live chat, voice, Facebook, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, and more.

The software makes it possible to connect all of your data sources to a single location. So when a customer contacts you for support, the right information will automatically be on display.

Zendesk is flexible, so it can support the needs of any business. You can get a customized solution that fits with your existing support environment.

Here’s a quick overview of the plans, features, and pricing for the Zendesk support suite:

Professional Support Suite — $89 per agent per month

Omnichannel support

Social messaging add-on

Self-service knowledge base

Dashboards and reporting for all channels

Talk partner edition

Multiple ticket forms

Enterprise Support Suite — $149 per agent per month

Roles and permissions with skilled base routing

Multi-brand support

Chat widget and web SDK

Content cues to identify knowledge gaps

24/7 live chat and phone support

The full-service support suite from Zendesk has it all. But not every business needs something this comprehensive. If you’re looking for something a little bit more basic, Zendesk offers more affordable options for smaller businesses.

Essential — $5 per month per agent

— $5 per month per agent Team — $19 per month per agent

— $19 per month per agent Professional — $49 per month per agent

— $49 per month per agent Enterprise — $99 per month per agent

— $99 per month per agent Elite — $199 per month per agent

You can try any Zendesk software or support suite with a free trial. If you’re looking for a customized solution, contact the Zendesk sales team.

Salesforce Service Cloud (Best for field service agents)

Visit Salesforce

• Starts at $25/month

• Resolve cases quicker

• Streamline your on-site support

• Trusted by 150,000+ companies

• Get Started Now

Salesforce is an industry leader in sales CRM software. But they also offer tools and solutions for customer service. It’s trusted by 150,000+ companies across the world.

The Salesforce Service Cloud makes it easy for any business to build customer relationships while saving time and improving customer satisfaction. Brands like Yeti and Adidas are just a couple of well-known names that use this software.

Your customer service representatives will be able to resolve cases quicker with the insights and tools offered by Salesforce. The platform has a shared view of every customer interaction.

Set up self-service portals so your customers can access account information, view tutorials, and view knowledge base articles.

The Salesforce Service Cloud has capabilities to streamline your on-site support. Field service works, dispatchers, and on-site technicians can use these tools to resolve problems during the first visit.

Salesforce uses AI to predict recommendations and provide support with an intuitive chatbot service.

Let’s take a look at the plans and pricing for Salesforce Service Cloud:

Essentials — $25 per user per month

Case management

Service console apps

Knowledge tools

Telephony integration (CTI)

Professional — $75 per user per month

All Essentials features

Service contracts

Enterprise — $150 per user per month

All Professional features

Web services API

Unlimited — $300 per user per month

All Enterprise features

24/7 support and configuration

All plans come with tools for collaboration, productivity, personalization, real-time insights, cross-sell and upsell tools, app integration, and solutions to automate processes.

Salesforce offers add-ons for things like field service workers, digital engagement, and location-based intelligence.

Groove (Best for small teams and growth startups)

Visit Groove

• Plans start at $9/month

• Team collaboration tools

• Customizable knowledge base

• Exceptional automation tools

• Get Started Now

Groove isn’t as popular and well-known as some of the other options on our list. But it’s still used by more than 10,000 businesses across 140+ countries.

If your company has outgrown email for customer support and you’re getting inquiries on multiple channels, Groove will be a top choice for you to consider.

This solution stands out from the crowd with its team collaboration tools. You can add internal private notes to discussions, quickly mention teammates to bring them in the loop, and assign specific tasks to members of the team.

Groove has exceptional automations to streamline your customer support. Set rules, tagging, canned replies, and custom folders with your preferences to eliminate busywork.

Another standout feature from Groove is the ability to customize your knowledge base. This is crucial for businesses that want to offer customer self-service tools.

The knowledge base themes are fully customizable, beautifully designed, and mobile responsive. Plans and pricing for Groove customer support software are as follows:

Starter — $9 per month per user

One mailbox

Knowledge base

Live chat

Web widget

Assignments and mentions

Plus — $19 per month per user

5 mailboxes

Full history of reports

Rules

API access

40+ integrations

Pro — $29 per month per user

25 mailboxes

Teams

WhatsApp and SMS

Integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, and Jira

Company — Custom pricing

Unlimited mailboxes

Priority support

Dedicated customer support manager

SSO/SAML

Enterprise-level security

I’d recommend Groove for small teams and startups. In fact, they have a special startup rate for businesses with less than ten employees. Eligible businesses can get a 93% discount off of the Pro plan.

Help Scout (Best for nonprofits)

Visit Help Scout

• Plans start at $20/month

• Certified B corporation

• High-quality software

• Used by 10,000+ businesses

• Try for Free

Help Scout is another lesser-known solution on our list. But with that said, it’s still a high-quality software for customer service. It’s used by 10,000+ businesses worldwide.

Help Scout is unique because it’s a Certified B corporation. They strive to make a positive impact on the environment and communities. So they go the extra mile to support organizations that share the same values.

If you have a nonprofit that supports human rights, environmental sustainability, or underrepresentation in tech, Help Scout will provide a significant discount on your customer service software.

Some of you might even be eligible for discounts of up to 100%. That’s right—free.

Even if you don’t fall into one of those categories, Help Scout is still a top solution for customer service. Here’s a closer look at the plans and prices:

Standard — $20 per month per user

Three mail boxes

Beacon with live chat

Messages for up to 10,000 customers

Reports

Automated workflows

50+ integrations

Plus — $35 per month per user

10 mailboxes

Custom fields and teams

Salesforce, HubSpot, and Jira apps

HIPAA compliance

SSO/SAML authentication

Company — Custom pricing

Unlimited mailboxes and docs sites

Flexible users

Concierge onboarding

Dedicated account manager

Enterprise-grade security

The rates above are based on an annual contract. Month-to-month plans are available for an additional fee. You can try Help Scout for free with a 15-day trial.

How to Choose the Best Customer Service Software For Your Business

What’s the best customer service software for your business? There are certain features and considerations to keep in mind as you’re evaluating different options.

This is the methodology that we use and recommend here at Quick Sprout.

Number of Agents

How big is your customer service team? Companies with five service reps won’t need the same software as a business with 50 agents.

Larger teams need features for things like collaboration and role-based ticketing, but that won’t be necessary for a smaller business.

Customer Communication Method

How are customers currently reaching out to your service team? How do you want them to do so moving forward?

There’s a software for everything. Whether it’s email, live chat, chatbots, or support tickets, you can find a solution to meet your needs. There are even tools for social media integration so all of your messages, including DMs and comments, can be managed from a single dashboard.

Feature Bundles

Every customer service software on our list does an exceptional job of marketing its top features. But with that said, you should only focus on the features you need the most.

For example, are you looking for customer service software specifically for live chat? LiveAgent will be a top choice for you. If you want a solution for your field service agents, use Salesforce Service Cloud. There are even tools for customer service, sales, and marketing CRM built into single product bundles.

My suggestion is this. Identify the features you definitely need. Then look for the right plan that has all of those features.

Price

The price for customer service software varies on a wide range of factors. Lots of solutions charge you based on the number of customer service agents on your team.

Available features in your package will also have a significant impact on what you pay.

Customer service is definitely not something you should skimp on. It’s ok to spend money. But with that said, not all of you need to go overboard. Small businesses, startups, and nonprofits with smaller teams can use free customer service software without compromising quality.

Conclusion

Every business must prioritize customer service. These are the top eight customer service software solutions on the market today:

Zoho Desk — Best customer service software for ticketing.

— Best customer service software for ticketing. HubSpot — Best free customer service software and product bundles.

— Best free customer service software and product bundles. LiveAgent — Best customer service software for live chat support.

— Best customer service software for live chat support. Freshdesk — Best customer service software if you’re switching from another platform.

— Best customer service software if you’re switching from another platform. Zendesk — Best customer service software with support suite options available.

— Best customer service software with support suite options available. Salesforce Service Cloud — Best customer service software for field service agents.

— Best customer service software for field service agents. Groove — Best customer service software for small teams and growth startups.

— Best customer service software for small teams and growth startups. Help Scout — Best customer service software for nonprofits.

Use this guide to help you find the best solution for your business. I made sure to include something for everyone on my list.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/ugQuGuEGYSg/