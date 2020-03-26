By Lars Lofgren

Customers are the lifeblood of any business. That’s why customer relationship management (CRM) tools have become so popular.

CRM software improves sales log communication, lead management, and even helps with marketing campaigns.

Historically, CRM software was only used by large businesses and enterprises. But today, CRM has evolved to fit the needs of all organizations, regardless of size or industry.

Finding the right CRM platform for your business can be difficult if you don’t know what to look for. That’s what inspired me to create this guide.

The 7 Best CRM Software Solutions of 2020

After researching and testing dozens of different CRM software, I’ve determined that these are the top seven options on the market today:

HubSpot

Zoho CRM

Salesforce

Freshsales

Insightly

Apptivo

Pipedrive

We’ll take a closer look at the features, benefits, and pricing of each software in the reviews below. Use this guide to help you find the best CRM software for your business.

Best CRM Software Reviews

HubSpot

100% Free CRM software

Contact & task management

Email tracking & scheduling

Document sharing & live chat

HubSpot is another well-recognized name in the business world. Their blog is one of the best resources for content related to sales, marketing, and services.

HubSpot is unique because they offer free CRM software. They also have CRM for multiple roles within an organization, like:

CRM for sales leaders

CRM for salespeople

CRM for business owners

CRM for operations managers

CRM for customer service representatives

CRM for marketers

Some CRM providers offer a free trial or free plan with basic features. But HubSpot’s goes above and beyond what you’d normally get for free.

These are some of the top features for the free sales CRM:

Contact management

Deal management

Task management

Email tracking and notifications

Email templates and scheduling

Document sharing

Meeting scheduling

Email integration (Gmail and Outlook)

Live chat

As for the paid software, prices vary based on the type of CRM you’re looking for and the number of contacts you have.

The Marketing CRM, Sales CRM, and Service CRM all have plans starting at $50 per month. Enterprise plans for Service and Sales start at $1,200 per month, and the Marketing Enterprise begins at $3,200 per month.

For those of you who want CRM solutions for multiple departments and uses, you can buy a bundle from HubSpot as well. Growth Suites (include Sales, Marketing, Service) starts at $112.50 per month.

You can also create your own bundle based on the specific tools that you’re looking for.

Zoho CRM

Plans start at $18/month

Convert more leads

Engage with customers

Custom reporting dashboards

Zoho is a global leader in business SaaS. More than 50 million users across the world use their solutions. In fact, Zoho Books made our list of the best business accounting software, and Zoho Inventory is on our list of the best inventory management software.

Above all, Zoho CRM is arguably the best solution offered by this provider. It’s used by 150,000+ businesses in 180+ countries.

You can use Zoho CRM to convert leads, engage with customers, and grow your company’s revenue.

Big brands like Bose, Netflix, Amazon, Ducati, and Suzuki all use Zoho CRM for customer relationship management.

Here’s a brief overview of the plans and pricing for Zoho CRM:

Standard — $18 per user per month

Scoring rules

Email insights

Workflow conversion

Web forms

Unique and custom fields

Custom reporting and customized dashboards

Groups and tagging

100,000 records

Professional — $30 per user per month

Real-time notifications

Process management

Email integration across multiple devices

Web-to-case forms

Inventory management

Google Ads integration

Validation rules

2.5 million records

Enterprise — $45 per user per month

On-demand sales analytics

Pipeline view for emails

Customize your visual CRM record display

Built-in analytics

Multi-user portals

Custom buttons and modules

Mobile SDK and app

Territory management

5 million records

All of the prices are for month-to-month plans. You can save 20% with an annual contract.

Zoho offers an Ultimate plan that’s only available yearly. It has features like advanced customization, enhanced storage, email sentiment, and automation suggestions. But you’ll need to contact the Zoho sales team for a custom quote.

Additionally, there’s a free version of Zoho CRM—although it’s extremely limited and only realistic for a small home-based business.

Salesforce

Plans start at $25/month

Productivity tools

Advisory services

Detailed analytics

With more than 150,000 businesses using Salesforce CRM, this is another one of the most popular customer relationship management solutions on the market today.

Salesforce has an extensive suite of CRM products for you to choose from. They offer solutions based on business type, role, need, and industry. Examples include:

Small business

Service

Sales

Sales and service

Marketing

Commerce

Salesforce offers advisory services, success plans, productivity tools, integrations, and detailed analytics. It’s one of the most extensive CRM product offerings that you’ll find on the market today.

For the purpose of this review, I’m going to focus on the Sales CRM from Salesforce. In my opinion, this is the best one that they offer. Here’s an overview of the Sales plans:

Essentials — $25 per user per month

All-in-one sales and support

Account management

Lead management

Contact management

Opportunity management

Email integration

Salesforce mobile app

Professional — $75 per user per month

All Essentials features

Best for teams of all sizes

Lead registration

Lead scoring

Collaborative forecasting

Enterprise — $150 per user per month

Customizable CRM

All Professional features

Workflow automation

Approval automation

Unlimited — $300 per user per month

Best power and support of all plans

For large businesses

All Enterprise features

24/7 support and configuration services

Even the Essentials and Professional plans will be more than enough for most businesses. You can try Salesforce for free with a 30-day trial.

Freshsales

Plans start at $19/month

Visual sales pipeline

Lead and deal management

SMS integration

As the name implies, Freshsales is a CRM software that’s designed for sales teams.

It’s not quite as popular as some of the other solutions on our list. But Freshsales CRM is still used by more than 15,000 businesses. A couple of recognizable brands include Best Western and Dyson.

Freshsales will help your team find and manage the best sales leads. You’ll be able to have relevant conversations with prospects and improve your sales pipeline.

Let’s take a closer look at the prices and top features associated with each Freshsales subscription plan:

Blossom — $19 per month per user ($12 with annual contract)

Lead, account, contact, and deal management

Visual sales pipeline

Lead scoring

SMS integration

Access to marketplace apps

API access

Garden — $35 per month per user ($25 with annual contract)

1,000 free contacts

250 bulk emails per user per day

5 sales sequences per user

10 teams

10 workflow automations

Lead assignments and territories

Advanced reports

Estate — $65 per month per user ($49 with annual contract)

Advanced CRM customization

Auto profile enrichment (with social media information)

Reporting dashboard

Event tracking

Multi-currency support

Sales goals

Forest — $79 per month (billed annually)

EEA data center

IP whitelisting

Audit logs

Dedicated account manager

You can try out any of these plans for free with a 21-day trial. Freshsales also has a free forever startup plan with basic features.

I like Freshsales because it’s affordable and perfect for a growing sales team. You can easily upgrade to a higher tier as your company grows.

Insightly

Plans start at $29/month

Send, track, & manage emails

Workflow automation

Customize dashboards

More than 25,000 companies use Insightly for CRM software. This includes big names like Bosch, AT&T, and Bloomberg.

Insightly is a bit unique compared to some of the other options we’ve reviewed so far. In addition to sales and marketing, Insightly CRM puts a strong focus on project management. You’ll get all of these feature sets in a single solution.

Some of the benefits of Insightly CRM include:

Dataset management

Create and deploy custom apps

Customize dashboards for metric tracking

Lead routing

Workflow automation

Send, track, and manage emails

Relationship linking

Insightly has an exceptional mobile app that allows you to work from anywhere. You can scan business cards, update your tasks in real-time, and create new opportunities on-site at a client’s location.

Popular tools like G Suite, Gmail, QuickBooks, Google Drive, Mail Chimp, Slack, and Dropbox all integrate with Insightly.

All Insightly CRM plans are billed on an annual basis. Here’s a look at those rates:

Plus — $29 per user per month

— $29 per user per month Professional — $49 per user per month

— $49 per user per month Enterprise — $99 per user per month

You can request a demo and try it out for free. Insightly has a free forever plan with basic features for two users.

Apptivo

Plans start at $0/month

Combines multiple apps into a single solution

Integrates with G-Suite and Office

Apptivo is another top choice for CRM software. It’s used by 200,000+ organizations in roughly 200 countries. The Apptivo CRM is unique because it combines multiple apps into a single solution.

In addition to CRM, Apptivo also offers:

Online invoicing

Web help desk

Project management

Expense reports

Field service tools

Email marketing

Procurement for supply chain management

So for those of you who are in the market for these additional services, you can manage everything in the same place with Apptivo CRM. This is much simpler than juggling multiple apps for different uses.

The CRM apps for Apptivo fall into the following categories:

Contracts

Sales planning

Territory management

Competitors

Work orders

Customers

Contacts

Opportunities

Cases

Leads

Apptivo integrates tools like Slack, Office 365, G Suite, and more.

Here’s a brief overview of the plans and prices for Apptivo CRM:

Starter — $0

Up to 3 users

500 MB

Basic contact sharing

Standard reports

Standard support

Premium — $10 per month per user ($8 with annual contract)

3 GB per user

1,000 mass emails per user

2,000 API calls

Standard support

Ultimate — $25 per month ($20 with annual contract)

10 GB per user

3,000 emails per user

20,000 API calls

Priority support

Enterprise — Custom pricing

5,000 emails per user

White labeling

Custom integrations

SLA support and dedicated account manager

You can save 20% if you sign up for yearly billing instead of month-to-month.

Apptivo is commonly used for businesses in real estate, travel and hospitality, retail, wholesale, manufacturing, utilities, and energy industries.

Pipedrive

Plans start at $17/month

Lead & deal management

Communication tracking

Deep insights and reports

Pipedrive CRM is designed to simplify your sales process.

More than 90,000 businesses use Pipedrive CRM. It’s a straightforward platform that’s easy for anyone to figure out.

This CRM was created to generate more leads and sort your sales in a single location. It helps eliminate administrative tasks that are unproductive. It’s designed to drive more sales with less legwork on your end.

Some of the top features and benefits of Pipedrive CRM include:

Lead management

Deal management

Communication tracking

Automation

Deep insights and reports

Privacy and security for business data

Mobile app access

150+ third-party integrations

More than $24 billion in sales have been closed using Pipedrive. On average, businesses increase their close rate by 28% after the first year using this CRM.

These are the plans and prices for Pipedrive CRM:

Essential — $17 per month per user ($12.50 with annual contract)

Custom pipelines

Custom fields

AI sales assistance

User and company goal setting

Custom dashboard

Advanced — $31 per month per user ($24.90 with annual contract)

Sales task automation

Email integration

Email templates and email automation

Products catalog

Professional — $59 per month per user ($49.50 with annual contract)

Call tracking

Click-to-call

Unlimited meeting scheduling

Batch emails

Team management

Multi-dashboard support

Revenue forecasts

Custom user and admin permissions

Essential — $99 per month per user (billed annually)

Minimum 10 users

Dedicated account manager

Phone support

Data import

Enhanced security

Additional user permissions for full control

Pipedrive also has a “Leadbooster” add-on for $39 per month ($32.50 with annual contract). This tool is billed per company, not per user. It’s designed to turn more web visitors into leads. Leadbooster is basically a chatbot. It engages with customers with instant responses and makes it easy for them to schedule a meeting.

Try Pipedrive CRM free with a 14-day trial.

How to Choose the CRM Software For Your Business

CRM software can be a complicated subject. With so many options to choose from, finding the best solution for your business might be overwhelming.

This is the methodology that we recommend here at Quick Sprout to help narrow your search. I’ll explain each element in greater detail so you can make a decision based on your needs.

Team Size

The size of your business and team will have a significant impact on the CRM you choose. Some solutions are better for small businesses, while other options specialize in enterprise software.

You can even find CRM tools for small teams of just one or two people.

Capabilities

Customer relationship management software is so diverse. It’s such a broad term, and it’s used across multiple departments and for various reasons.

Common CRM categories include:

Sales

Marketing

Project management

There are even other solutions for things like customer service. Some companies offer all CRM capabilities into a single platform. Others specialize in one category over another.

There are CRM solutions offered as an all-in-one solution. But other times, you’ll have to buy the software separately or bundle it into a single package.

Integrations

You should look for CRM software that integrates with popular tools that you’re already using. This will allow you and your team to manage everything from a single dashboard.

If you constantly have to bounce back and forth between multiple platforms to manage your leads and customers, it defeats the purpose of using CRM to streamline your process.

Price

As always, price will be a significant factor in which CRM you choose.

In most cases, pricing is based on the number of users you have. Depending on the platform, pricing can also be based on the number of contacts or storage you’ll need as well.

Make sure to find something in your price range. The pricing for CRM software ranges from $0 to $300+ per user.

Conclusion

What’s the best CRM software? The answer varies depending on your business type and what you’re looking for. Here’s a quick recap of the top seven options on our list:

HubSpot — Best free CRM and product bundles for sales, service, and marketing.

— Best free CRM and product bundles for sales, service, and marketing. Zoho CRM — Best overall CRM software.

— Best overall CRM software. Salesforce — Best sales CRM for large businesses and enterprises.

— Best sales CRM for large businesses and enterprises. Freshsales — Best CRM for growing sales teams.

— Best CRM for growing sales teams. Insightly — Best CRM software for project management.

— Best CRM software for project management. Apptivo — Best CRM for managing multiple apps in a single platform.

— Best CRM for managing multiple apps in a single platform. Pipedrive — Best CRM to improve sales productivity and efficiency.

From startups to enterprises, and sales to marketing and project management, I’m confident that you can find the best CRM software for your company on this list.

