By Lars Lofgren

Contact management software does much more than just store phone numbers. It’s a way for businesses and individuals to organize contacts by needs, interests, and categories.

The best contact management solutions encompass CRM (customer relationship management) features to track communication with people on your list. These features are crucial for sales teams to better understand where leads fall within the conversion funnel.

In addition to names, phone numbers, emails, and company information, contact management software can store information for things like sales history or open quotes.

Without contact management software, you and your team are forced to rely on memory when communicating with customers and sales leads. The alternative solution is hand-written notes or digital notes. But this is nearly impossible to manage at scale.

While contact management software is definitely a popular tool in sales, it can be leveraged by a wide range of industries and use cases.

The Top 7 Best Contact Management Software

Zoho Contact Manager

Pipedrive

Maximizer CRM

Metrilo

Nutshell

Streak

Nimble

After researching the top contact management software on the market and testing dozens of options, I’ve narrowed down the top seven to consider. The in-depth reviews below contain details about the features, benefits, pricing, use cases, and potential drawbacks of each one.

#1 – Zoho Contact Manager — Best Overall Contact Manager Software

Zoho Contact Manager

• Free for 500 contacts

• Paid plans start at $12.50

• MailChimp integration

• No per-user fees

• Start for free

Zoho Contact Manager ranks first overall on our list due to its simplicity, features, and affordable price point. It’s the closest thing to a full-blown CRM solution.

At its core, Zoho Contact Manager is a cloud-based software that allows you to organize contacts, tasks, and manage deals in one place.

Everything in Zoho Contact Manager can be categorized with tags. This makes it easier for you to follow up on your to-do list and stay organized.

The software is perfect for managing teams as well. You can assign custom roles to your staff and control which contact information is available to specific user profiles.

Zoho Contact Manager helps you track email interactions and connect with your audience on social media. Boost productivity with smart templates for task management and find exactly what you’re looking for with multi-conditional searches.

Here’s a quick overview of the plans and pricing for Zoho Contact Manager.

Smart — $12.50 per month

Ultra — $20.83 per month

There’s also a free plan for single users managing up to 500 contacts. Both paid plans support up to 25 users. The Smart plan can manage up to 10,000 contacts, and the Ultra plan is unlimited.

Zoho Contact Manager integrates with MailChimp and Outlook. But unfortunately, it doesn’t integrate with other email software out of the box. So if you’re not using MailChimp, you’d have to export your contacts and then upload them to a cloud storage service (like Dropbox or Google Drive). From there, you can use the Cloud Picker app to bring those contacts into Zoho Contact Manager.

#2 – Pipedrive — Best Contact Management Software For Sales Teams

Visit Pipedrive

• Starts at $12.50

• Sales CRM

• Two-way email sync

• 14 day free trial

• Start for free

Pipedrive is a contact management solution built for selling. Its features help sales teams track performance, predict revenue, and prioritize deals.

The software makes it easy to manage the full history of calls and emails for each contact. Everything is organized in a visual timeline, so you can quickly check on the last conversations before following up with a lead.

Any contact can be linked to a specific deal once they’ve been added to your list.

As a sales CRM, Pipedrive has extra features, in addition to basic contact management. You can automate repetitive tasks and get valuable insights with custom reports.

Pipedrive offers two-way email sync, so you can send and receive messages directly from Pipedrive. Use the software to customize templates, and send batch emails to groups of people, such as lead segments.

Get real-time notifications whenever an email is opened, or a link is clicked. This gives you the ability to follow up with leads at the perfect time.

Pipedrive has a built-in activity calendar and appointment scheduler as well.

Another cool feature of the Pipedrive contact management solution is the contact map tool. This allows you to filter contacts by city, state, and country, using Google Maps integration.

Here’s a look at the starting price points for Pipedrive:

Essential — $12.50 per user per month

Advanced — $24.90 per user per month

Professional — $49.90 per user per month

Enterprise — $99 per user per month

All of the rates above are based on an annual contract. The Enterprise plan has a ten-user minimum. The software is trusted by 90,000+ companies in 179 countries. Try Pipedrive free for 14 days.

#3 – Maximizer CRM — Best Custom Contact Management Software

Visit Maximizer CRM

• Starts at $40

• Shared address book

• Cloud or on-premise deployment

• 30 day free trial

• Get started for free

Maximizer CRM is an all-in-one solution for contact management and customer relationship management. The software allows you to personalize the way you communicate with customers.

Use this tool to organize communications, simplify your data, and respond to leads at the perfect time.

With Maximizer CRM, every contact, document, and interaction can be managed with a shared address book. Keep all of your sales, marketing, and support teams on the same page by showing a complete history of every interaction.

Some of the other top features and benefits of Maximizer CRM include:

Automatic email recording

Automatic call logging

File tracking

Multi-level security

Audit log

Last contact dates

Integrated calendar

Form field validation

One of my favorite tools within Maximizer CRM is the ability to track connections between your contacts. It’s a great way to understand the relationship between contractors, subcontractors, and subsidiaries at a glance.

Maximizer CRM is available as a cloud solution or on-premise.

Cloud CRM Live — $65 per user per month

On-Premise CRM — $40 per user per month

Financial Advisor CRM — $70 per user per month

The price points are definitely higher compared to other comparable software. But Maximizer CRM is much more than just a basic contact management solution. Try it free for 30 days.

#4 – Metrilo — Best Contact Management Software For Ecommerce Sites

Visit Metrilo

• Starts at $99

• Ecommerce analytics

• Advanced contact filters

• 14 day free trial

• Try for free

Metrilo is a CRM solution that’s built for ecommerce businesses. In addition to contact management, the software provides an integrated email marketing feature as well.

The main focus of Metrilo is analytics. You’ll know exactly what’s going on with your ecommerce site in real-time. Monitor KPIs, revenue, performance, sales funnels, and more, without any complex setup required.

As users engage with your ecommerce site, you can add them to your contact management platform—leverage automation based on visitor actions, such as cart abandonment.

Metrilo makes it easy for you to segment customers based on behavior. Easily track and identify your most loyal customers and biggest spenders. Filter contacts based on:

Revenue

Orders

Most recent purchase

Last active

Sessions

Locations

Personal tags

As a fully integrated email marketing tool, Metrilo makes it easy to recover abandoned carts, send welcome emails, and manage drip campaigns.

Overall, the tool is much more than a basic contact management solution. It’s an all-in-one tool for growing your ecommerce business. But because it’s so feature-rich, the software is priced accordingly.

Essential — $99 per month

Pro — $165 per month

Premium — $249 per month

These rates are based on an annual contract. The ecommerce CRM starts with the Pro plan, which is where the bulk of the contact management features are found. Email marketing is only available at the Premium tier.

If you’re not interested in the ecommerce analytics side of Metrilo, this probably isn’t the best choice for you. You can find a more affordable contact management solution elsewhere, without these extra features.

Try Metrilo free for 14 days.

#5 – Nutshell — Best Easy-to-Use Contact Management Software

Visit Nutshell

• Starts at $19

• Team collaboration tools

• Pipeline management

• 14 day free trial

• Get started for free

Nutshell is a robust CRM with tools for sales automation, pipeline management, team collaboration, and more. For such a powerful and feature-rich software, it’s surprisingly easy to use.

Each time you add a new lead to your contact management tool, Nutshell will automatically pull information from that person on the web. Such things like their social media profiles, job title, location, and more, will be added right away.

For those of you who are using other tools and software to manage your contacts, you can import everything into Nutshell for free on the first day of use.

Once you’re up and running on Nutshell, you’ll be able to log all communication information for each contact from your phone or desktop device. Everyone on your team will have access to this information.

Nutshell is perfect for those of you who want to avoid tedious tasks. You can use the software to collect leads from your website, sync your phone contacts, or add new contacts by scanning a business card.

There are two plans for you to choose from—Starter and Pro. The plans start at $19 and $35 per user per month, respectively. You can try either one free for 14 days.

#6 – Streak — Best Contact Management Software For Gmail Users

Visit Streak

• Starts at $15

• Free for basic use

• Add directly to Gmail account

• 14 day free trial

• Start for free

If you’re using Gmail or G Suite as your primary communication method, Steak can improve your process with contact management tools. This simple software can be added directly to your existing Gmail account.

It’s used by 750,000+ individual users and businesses across the globe.

Instead of bouncing back and forth between a spreadsheet and your email account, Streak allows you to organize your contacts, tasks, and pipelines from a single source of truth.

This contact management software is commonly used for sales, business development, fundraising, real estate, hiring, support, and more.

You can use Streak to automatically improve the information associated with each contact, including their names, companies, and other details—directly alongside your emails. Streak also provides you with a detailed timeline of all communication with emails, call logs, files, notes, tasks, and everything else you need to manage your contact list.

The software is affordable as well:

Solo — $15 per user per month

Pro — $49 per user per month

Enterprise — $129 per user per month

There’s also a free plan for basic use, that’s great for individual users and smaller contact lists. Try any paid plan free for 14 days.

#7 – Nimble — Best For Social Media Marketing

Visit Nimble

• Starts at $19

• Social prospecting

• Automatic profile building

• 14 day free trial

• Try for free

More than 140,000 professionals worldwide use Nimble to manage contacts. It’s a sales-focused CRM that’s facilitated 10+ million deals directly through the platform.

The software is perfect for organizing contacts and managing the entire communication history from a single source.

My favorite Nimble feature is the social profile matching and enrichment tool. The software matches social profiles for contacts and companies, then automatically enriches those contacts with the details found within each profile.

Nimble automatically builds live profiles on anyone. The details typically include information about where they work, where they’re from, career history, industry, title, and more.

It’s the perfect tool for those of you who are collecting leads from social media and want to improve your social prospecting process. Nimble’s insights will help you find new prospects and segment new contacts accordingly.

Nimble has the most straightforward pricing on the market. There is just one plan, starting at $19 per user per month. This includes up to 25,000 contacts, with unlimited upgrades.

Try Nimble free for 14 days.

How to Find the Best Contact Management Software For You

With so many options to choose from, finding the best contact management software for your specific needs can be challenging.

Fortunately, we’ve made this process much easier. There are certain factors that must be taken into consideration as you’re shopping around for contact management tools. This is the methodology that I used to narrow down the top software in this guide.

CRM Functionality

Most CRM software has some type of contact management solution. But not every contact management tool has CRM functionality.

Lots of the options on our list double as a CRM solution, which is perfect for those of you who aren’t already using one. But if you’re happy with your existing CRM and just need basic contact management tools, there’s no reason to get another one.

In most cases, CRM solutions will be more expensive than traditional contact management tools. That’s because this type of software generally comes with lots of extra features that go beyond the scope of contact management.

Communication Tracking

Being able to see the communication history for each contact is a crucial component of contact management software.

The best tools track emails, call logs, and other interactions.

Look for software that lets you add notes to each contact so everything is fresh in your mind the next time you speak to them. This is also important for businesses where multiple employees will be dealing with contacts.

Automation

Some advanced contact management tools will automate tedious tasks.

For example, let’s say you meet a new prospect in person, but only get their name and phone number. Some contact management solutions will automatically take that information and pull additional data about that person from the web.

So you’ll have access to their work history, current position, email address, LinkedIn profile, Facebook page, and more. Without this type of automation, you’d be forced to search the web on your own to learn these details.

Lead Management

The vast majority of contact management software is sales oriented.

So if you fall into this category, you want to make sure that the software has tools to manage your leads. Pipeline management and advanced segmentation capabilities would be key features to look for.

Some software is niche-specific, such as ecommerce contact management. In this case, leads would automatically be managed based on things like behavior and sales history.

Conclusion

What’s the best contact management software on the market today? Zoho Contact Manager is our top pick. It has everything you could possibly need in an easy-to-use contact management tool.

But Zoho Contact Manager isn’t for everyone. If you have specific needs, there are some other great options to consider.

Sales teams would benefit from Pipedrive. If you need a custom solution, try Maximizer CRM. We recommend Metrilo to ecommerce sites and Streak to individual Gmail users. If you’re looking for a simple contact management CRM, try Nutshell. For social prospecting, use Nimble.

Regardless of your industry, team size, or use case, you can find the best contact management software for your unique needs in this guide.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/4m1ef3txF0A/