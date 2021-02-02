By Lars Lofgren

Construction jobs typically involve multiple contractors and businesses working on a single project. With so many moving parts, staying organized can be challenging.

Failure to keep things orderly can result in projects going over budget, running past deadlines, and other complications. The complexity of managing construction jobs is even more difficult when a company is working on a portfolio of projects simultaneously.

Enter construction project management software.

These tools streamline efficiency across the entire project for residential, commercial, and government construction projects alike. Construction teams will benefit from improved communication and overall process management.

Running a construction site without construction project management software is a nightmare. From large commercial developers to small subcontractors, everyone needs project management software for construction jobs.

The Top 6 Best Construction Project Management Software

Corecon — Best For Project Estimates and Financial Management

Buildertrend — Best All-in-One Construction Project Management Software

CoConstruct — Best For Home Builders and Remodelers

CMiC — Best For Project Collaboration Management

Sage 100 Contract — Best For General Contractors

eSUB — Best For Subcontractors

After extensive research, I’ve narrowed down the top six construction project management solutions on the market today. This guide contains the features, benefits, recommended use cases, and potential drawbacks for each tool listed below.

#1 – Corecon — Best For Project Estimates and Financial Management

Corecon is a cloud-based construction project management solution trusted by 6,000+ teams in 15 different countries. For more than a decade, Corecon has been an industry leader in the construction software space.

The software is versatile enough to accommodate the needs of developers, general contractors, home builders, subcontractors, and engineering firms.

Corecon’s construction project management software puts a strong emphasis on financial management. It integrates with accounting tools like QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage 50. The software also has built-in tools for project estimates and job costing.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the top features and benefits of Corecon:

Project calendars and scheduling tools

Collaborate with internal and external teams

Documentation tools for photos, work orders, and daily logs

Create estimates

Collect vendor bids

Contact management tools

Unlimited lead tracking

Unlimited projects

Corecon makes it easy to prepare complex estimates with its four-tiered work breakdown structure. Android and iOS mobile apps are included for free with all subscriptions.

They offer both individual employee licenses and company-wide subscription plans. So, regardless of your construction business size, Corecon can accommodate your needs. Request a demo to get started and get a custom quote.

#2 – Buildertrend — Best All-in-One Construction Project Management Software



With over one million users, Buildertrend is arguably the most popular construction project management software in existence.

Versatility is one of the main reasons why this tool is so popular. They have solutions for commercial contractors, specialty contractors, home builders, and remodelers alike.

Buildertrend is more than just a project management tool. The software is an all-in-one solution for project management, bid requests, CRM, email marketing, lead management, and more. All of these features can be managed and accessed directly from iOS and Android mobile apps.

Here are some of the top reasons why Buildertrend ranks so high on my list:

Unlimited users

Unlimited jobs

Scheduling

Daily logs

Messaging tools

Client portal

Bid requests

Estimates and proposals

There are two packages to choose from—Core and Pro. These start at $99 and $299 per month, respectively. However, it’s worth noting that these are introductory rates, only valid for the first three months. Those increase to $299 and $499 after the promotional period ends. They also offer custom plans for construction firms with complex needs.

A 30-day money-back guarantee backs all Buildertrend packages.

#3 – CoConstruct — Best For Home Builders and Remodelers



CoConstruct is one of the most reputable construction project management solutions on the market today. It’s used by 100,000+ building professionals for project coordination, financial management, and communication with clients and crews.

One unique standout of CoConstruct compared to other similar tools is that it’s designed specifically for home builders and remodelers.

Construction businesses in these categories have unique needs. CoConstruct understands this, so the features and usability have been adjusted accordingly. Here’s a general overview of what can be accomplished with CoConstruct’s construction project management software:

Coordinate schedules for field workers

Timesheet management

Job site activity and progress tracking

Accounting integrations

Job budgeting and forecasting

Expense tracking

Single-entry estimating

Proposals, purchase orders, and invoices

From pre-construction to client management and financial management, CoConstruct has it all. It’s the perfect solution for any construction firm that builds or remodels houses.

There are three different plans to choose from, based on the number of projects you need to accommodate:

Plus 5: $299 per month

Plus 10: $399 per month

Plus 15: $499 per month

These plans support 5, 10, and 15 active projects, respectively. Every subscription comes with unlimited users. CoConstruct offers month-to-month pricing with no long-term contracts.

To get started, try the new CoConstruct Ramp self-service plan. For just $49, you get the software with unlimited usage for two months to see if it’s right for your business.

#4 – CMiC — Best For Project Collaboration Management



CMiC has been around for over 45 years. They have a wide range of construction solutions, including construction ERP software, construction payroll and human capital management, construction asset management, and more.

But CMiC really stands out with its features for project collaborations.

Its collaboration management features are second to none. The software supports every stage of a construction job. CMiC makes it easy to organize vendor bids and communicate with project teams in real-time.

Clients, architects, subcontractors, and internal teams can all be managed within CMiC.

Other top features and benefits of CMiC for construction project management include:

Daily journals and checklists

Documentation and progress photos

Drawings and specs

Change orders

Subcontracts

CMiC also offers extensive reports and analytics for project management. It’s one of the easiest ways to access all relevant information for each job site.

To get started, contact CMiC to set up a conversation with one of their experts.

#5 – Sage 100 Contract — Best For General Contractors



Sage is best known for its extensive accounting solutions. But they also have a construction project management software that’s perfect for small businesses and general contractors.

Sage 100 Contract has tools for every area of your construction business, including project management, accounting, estimates, and service management.

The software is an ideal solution for smaller contractors that are scaling. As you start managing multiple projects simultaneously, Sage 100 Contractor can make things much easier for you.

Here’s a look at some of the top advantages:

Integrated estimates

Export proposals, budgets, and purchase orders

Keep projects on schedule

Stay within project budgets

Customized admin dashboard

Overall, Sage 100 Contractor can give you real-time access to the information required to make informed project management decisions. For general contractors operating on slim margins, Sage 100 Contractor can help you boost profits as well.

To get started, complete a quick online form, and a construction project management specialist from Sage will reach out to you. New customers can save 20% on the first year of a subscription.

#6 – eSUB — Best For Subcontractors



As the name implies, eSUB is a construction project management solution built for subcontractors.

The company has been around for more than 30 years. It’s a mobile-first project management software to help subcontractors improve productivity on job sites.

This is not a solution for general contractors. The software is designed specifically to accommodate the needs of skilled subcontractors, including:

Electrical contractors

Mechanical contractors

Plumbing contractors

Steel contractors

Drywall contractors

HVAC contractors

Concrete contractors

Specialty contractors

The project management solution from eSUB allows subcontractors to standardize operational procedures. It’s easy for project managers to enter labor activities, job site logs, material costs, and so much more.

It’s designed to accommodate the needs of subcontractors working on multiple projects simultaneously. You can even manage communication with customers and general contractors directly within the app.

Another reason why eSUB made my list is due to its simplicity. Whether you’re accessing the software from the mobile app or web dashboard, it’s really easy to use. There’s no steep learning curve, even if you’re not too tech-savvy.

Request a free demo to get started.

How to Find the Best Construction Project Management Software For You

There are so many different solutions for construction project management software on the market. But there’s a particular methodology I used to pick the winners listed above.

You can use the same criteria as you’re comparing options. I’ll explain what matters and what to look for as you’re searching for construction project management software. This will help you find the best tool for your business and your specific needs.

Scheduling Tools

As I’m sure you know, scheduling is an integral part of any successful construction project. It ensures jobs are completed on time and under budget.

The best construction project management software will have robust scheduling features for internal and external teams alike. You can start by creating a template that maps out the desired schedule for an entire project. Then you can always make adjustments in real-time as things change.

Look for a solution that allows you to assign deadlines and tasks to subcontractors and other teams working on the job site. This will help hold everyone accountable and keep everything on schedule.

Collaboration Features

As previously mentioned, construction projects typically involve lots of moving parts, including work completed by multiple businesses.

The best project management software will allow clients, stakeholders, builders, and contractors to collaborate from a single source of truth. Each user will have unique permission levels, so they only have access to information related to their role.

Sending bid requests to subcontractors is an example of a simple collaboration feature. Managing change orders and contracts would fall into this category as well.

Mobile Access

Construction teams need the ability to access project management software from anywhere. That’s why choosing software with an excellent mobile app is so important.

You and your team can access crucial information, make updates, and collaborate in real-time directly from different job sites.

Even if you’re personally working in an office environment, don’t neglect the field service workers on your team. Those people definitely need mobile access to effectively benefit from construction project management software.

Job Site Logs

Keeping an accurate log of what happens on each job site is another critical aspect of effective project management.

In addition to basic daily job updates, look for software that allows you to keep track of materials and tools to improve the purchase order process. Job site logs prevent tools from going missing and allow everyone to know which materials must be moved from one job site to another.

Photo and document upload features are also important for job site logs. That’s another reason why mobile access is so important.

Project Estimation Tools

Estimation features are crucial for specialty contractors. This helps prepare for bids by accurately estimating the costs associated with materials, labor, and other factors.

In some cases, construction estimation software is offered as a standalone solution or as an add-on to other software. However, some all-in-one construction project management tools have estimation features built-in to the subscription.

Conclusion

Construction project management software is the only way to stay organized for construction projects. Whether you’re a subcontractor, home remodeler, builder, general contractor, or operate a large construction firm, project management software will make your life easier.

Which solution is the best? Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” construction project management software on the market today.

The best option for you and your business will depend on your unique needs and situation.

Corecon is my top recommendation for anyone that wants a simplified solution for project estimates and financial management.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution with tools for project management, CRM, email marketing, bid requests, and lead management, Buildertrend will be the best option for you.

CoConstruct is a construction project management solution designed specifically for home builders and remodelers. CMiC is another extremely versatile software, but it stands out with its accounting and project collaboration features.

Sage 100 Contract is my top recommendation for general contractors and small businesses. eSUB is the best option for subcontractors.

No matter what type of construction projects you’re working on, you can use this guide to find the best construction project management software for you.

