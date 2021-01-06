By Lars Lofgren

Whether you manage a call center or an inside sales team, you know the importance of reliable call recording software.

Recording calls help businesses gather valuable analytics, record customer interactions for training, stay in compliance, and manage sensitive call data at scale. It also makes sure you’re constantly measuring your outreach efforts and increasing your revenue.

But it’s hard to know how to search for the best call recording software when there are so many out there that offer many of the same functions. So, where do you start? In this guide, I walk you through the best call recording software on the market and how to think through the process of choosing one.

The Top 5 Best Call Recording Software

Recite by Numonix – Best for customizable data security

CallRail – Best for AI call transcription

DialSource – Best for call coaching and management

PhoneWagon – Best for sales-driven agencies

LiveAgent – Best for inbound call management

Below I discuss the price, the most useful features, as well as the strengths of each operating system according to your business needs. Let’s get started.

#1 – Recite by Numonix — Best For Customizable Data Security

100 replay permission levels

Highly secure recordings

Mask personal information

Built-in regulation compliance

Recite by Numonix is the operating system you want when you’re dealing with calls that need customized compliance with data storage and security laws.

The software works for multiple industries, including law firms, healthcare, collection agencies, automotive, and contact centers. With 100 replay permission levels, eight recording modalities, and a very customizable dashboard, Recite makes sure you’re staying on top of your call efforts with the security necessary to maximize ROI and avoid potentially costly legal blunders.

Their built-in regulation compliance, including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and BASLII, make sure you aren’t violating any data laws as you manage your existing team and onboard new employees. The software includes built-in 256-bit data encryption to add an extra layer of data security.

With Recite, you can mask credit card numbers or personal health information to ensure sensitive customer data is stored safely and not easily accessible. This makes Recite the top software for team management in any industry vertical that needs to ensure compliance at scale.

One downside of Recite is that you might have to manually set up new user accounts if you can’t get the system to integrate with your active employee directory. You’ll have to look into their integration features to ensure this won’t be a problem with your current setup if this is a dealbreaker for you.

To get familiar with Recite’s prices, you can request a quote on their site after answering a few questions on your line type, number of incoming call channels, handset type, and the number of extensions you want to record.

#2 – CallRail — Best For AI Call Transcription



Highly accurate transcriptions

14-day free trial

Start with 10k transcription minutes

Customized pricing

The more advanced you want your call recording process to be, the more you’ll need AI call transcription capabilities like the ones CallRail offers.

The Conversation Intelligence feature transcribes your calls and then analyzes them for new insights on customer data. With an ongoing transcription and keywording process for every incoming call, you’re always in the know of insights that can be used to improve services, train employees, and help you make and save money.

If transcription is an integral part of how you process calls, CallRail keeps you from spending human resources to complete such a time-consuming task. Their integrated AI tools get it done for you with minimal errors.

To take CallRail out on a test run, you can try their 14-day free trial. They’ll start you off with 10,000 transcription minutes, 10 local numbers, as well as call tracking, form tracking, and their AI features.

If you’re ready to use their paid system, CallRail breaks down each pricing plan in detail on their site. While you don’t have to contact them to request a quote, you do need to spend some time looking at what each tier offers, as they’re broken down by numbers allotted, call minutes, additional features, and fees per additional usage after certain limits. Here’s a general overview of each tier:

Call Tracking – Know which marketing efforts inspired your best leads to call. $45 monthly fee plus additional usage fees.

Lead Center – Call, text, and manage all your team’s leads from a single unified inbox. $30 monthly fee plus additional usage fees.

Conversation Intelligence – Call transactions with AI-powered analysis and lead categorization. $50 monthly fee plus additional usage fees.

Form Tracking – Connect each ad, campaign, and keyword to every form submission. $50 monthly fee plus additional usage fees.

#3 – Dialsource — Best For Call Coaching And Management



Real-time call monitoring

Greater control over calls

Good for coaching

Customized pricing

DialSource enables you to coach your team and manage them with a hands-on approach. Call coaching and management is an integral part of onboarding new employees and ensuring quality across your call process no matter what industry you operate in.

DialSource allows you to monitor who’s available to receive calls at any given time, as well as your real-time call flow. You can listen in on calls with your employees and even whisper to them when appropriate. You also have the power to end any call your agent might be on if needed. Data like customer wait time, who’s put on hold for assistance, and the length of each call can all be readily monitored on their dashboard.

Additionally, you can create call campaigns based on time zones, call teams, or any other data point that can be captured and stored. This allows you to create dynamic campaigns that increase your bottom line with a repeatable framework.

DialSource is a strong tool to carry out inbound or outbound calls by enabling in-depth management and eliminating unnecessary manual tasks. One DualSource downside is if you aren’t careful with the setup and maintain it properly, you might run into delayed data reporting or the occasional downtime.

To learn their prices, you can engage with the chatbot on their site. Prices are based on whether you’re an inbound or outbound call team.

#4 – PhoneWagon — Best For Sales-Driven Agencies



Good for agencies

Tracking & analytics tools

AdWords integration

Starts at $45/month

If you’re an agency hosting sales-driven calls and you need plenty of tracking and analytics to optimize your workflow, PhoneWagon helps you manage it all. You can immediately tag calls as good or bad leads as they come in. This means you’ll spend less time going over recordings and reclassifying them later.

With PhoneWagon, you can block spam numbers, tag calls, integrate AdWords to work with clients, and track every call that comes in due to your advertising efforts. Though great for working with a desktop, PhoneWagon doesn’t seem to have a mobile app. This can be a downside if on-the-go management is vital to how you manage your calls.

Their user dashboard is designed to avoid being bogged down by too many features that make navigating confusing. They offer stellar customer support to walk you through any trouble you might have with their system.

Just like their user dashboard, PhoneWagon’s prices are straightforward. Here’s what they look like:

Starter – $45 monthly

5 numbers 500 minutes

All features and integrations

Additional numbers $3

Additional minutes $0.05

Pro – $130 monthly

20 numbers 2,000 minutes

Workspaces

Additional numbers $2

Additional minutes and $0.035

Agency – $299 monthly

500 numbers 6,000 minutes

Additional numbers $1

Custom domain, logo, and emails for consistent branding

Additional minutes $0.025

#5 – LiveAgent — Best For Inbound Call Management



IVR technology

99+ VoIP partners

Unlimited call recording

Comes with free plan

Inbound and outbound calls can be different animals. As an inbound call center, you want to make sure you use multidimensional call software like LiveAgent to take care of your specific needs.

Timely and truly helpful phone support is vital for managing inbound calls successfully. To make this possible, LiveAgent uses their IVR technology to make sure the customer is always connected with the right agent in the least amount of time possible. With such tools, LiveAgent’s operating system makes sure agents are receiving and managing as many calls as they can handle. This effectively increases both productivity and customer satisfaction.

LiveAgent also provides unlimited call recording. So, you’ll have a wealth of call data for training and support purposes.

They’ve paired with more than 99 VoIP partners to ensure national, regional, and global call reach. As an inbound call manager, you want to ensure you’re ready for any unforeseen influx of calls at any given time with a robust operating system like LiveAgent.

LiveAgent’s list of features is exhaustive, and they differ depending on the pricing tier that best fits your needs. I recommend visiting their pricing page for in-depth details on what you get with each tier. Here’s a general overview:

Free

1 email address for email ticketing

7-day ticket history

1 chat button

1 phone number

Ticket – $15 per agent per month

Unlimited ticket history

Unlimited email ticketing

Ticket and Chat – $29 per agent per month

Unlimited ticket history

Unlimited email ticketing

Unlimited live chat

All-inclusive – $39 per agent per month

Unlimited ticket history

Unlimited email ticketing

Unlimited live chat

Call center support

How to Find The Best Call Recording Software For You

To start your search, clarify your business goals and specific key performance indicators and lead from there. The more data-driven call control you’re after, the better off you are with software offering features that can gather and organize a large number of call data points.

On the other hand, there are many ways to record calls and properly manage them according to sales goals and compliance. Do you need on-demand call recording? Do you need call recording software to mute out sensitive information like credit card numbers, social security numbers, or sensitive health information?

Maybe you need to schedule future call recordings with specific clients or meetings. Finding the right call recording system primarily hinges on how you want to record your calls, call volume, and what you’ll want to do with them afterward. Here are a few additional call operating system features to think through.

Live Call Monitoring

Live monitoring is specifically useful for contact centers or sales teams that rely heavily on routine calls and need to ensure quality and compliance. If you manage a collaborative call team, live monitoring adds a heightened level of quality assurance.

Without this feature, you might not be able to catch mistakes, properly onboard new employees, and capture vital call information that could potentially cost you later.

Call Storage & Search Options

Retrieving calls for employee training, routine monitoring, data analysis, or checking for compliance issues will be easy with the right software. The last thing you want is to have to go digging for specific call audio when you need it the most and have it get lost in the shuffle.

Usually, call recording software lets you tag calls and facilitates call searches through a centralized dashboard that enables you to look up archived information in several ways. This can mean searching by name, number, keywords, ID, date, time, etc.

Security Features & Call Compliance

Compliant software can remove the headache of ensuring the data you’re collecting isn’t violating consumer data laws. For example, can your call recording software protect cardholder data if collecting payment information is an integral part of your phone call procedures?

Recorded calls are usually protected under the Data Protection Act, meaning you’ll need to be careful about the types of data you store and who inside management can have access to sensitive recordings.

For example, some recording software might have the option of automatically muting personal health data on recordings. If you handle sensitive consumer information on a daily basis, look for call recording software that includes encryption features or protects data behind a firewall.

Summary

The best call recording software simultaneously lets you store calls with ease while optimizing the ROI of the calls made. While the average call recording software offers the standard recording and storage features on the market, you’ll want to dig deeper to find the industry-specific features that enable you to make the most out of your recorded archives and the data they provide. Here’s a quick recap of the software we went through:

Recite by Numonix – Best for customizable data security

CallRail – Best for AI call transcription

DialSource – Best for call coaching and management

PhoneWagon – Best for sales-driven agencies

LiveAgent – Best for Inbound call management

Use this guide to ensure you’re making the best choice in call recording software and revisit it as you see fit. Hopefully, I provided a clear roadmap on how to think about choosing the best call recording software for you.

