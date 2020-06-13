By Lars Lofgren

Business security must be a top priority for any business with a physical presence.

Unfortunately, a simple locked door won’t always be enough to keep out intruders and criminals in today’s day and age.

The best business security systems can help detect and prevent theft, vandalism, trespassing, and more. Upon installation, a security system will give you peace of mind knowing that your business is being monitored 24/7.

From home offices to small retail shops and multisite commercial operations, there are lots of different business security systems to consider. Use this guide to find the best one for your business.

The Top 7 Best Business Security Systems

ADT

SimpliSafe

Vivint

Scout Alarm

Shield Security

Stanley Security

Vector Security

I’ve narrowed down the top seven best business security systems on the market today. Continue reading to learn more about the features, benefits, pricing, and potential drawback of each one below.

#1 – ADT — Best Overall Business Security System

Visit ADT

• 140+ years of experience

• Video surveillance

• Fire protection and monitoring

• 3 free indoor cameras

• Free risk assessment

ADT is synonymous with security. The company has a long reputation for providing security and monitoring services for homes and businesses. ADT’s outstanding track record, 140+ years of service, extensive product offering, and overall ease of use make it the clear winner in this category.

Retail businesses, professional services, food and beverage, automotive shops, and manufacturing are just a handful of industries served by ADT.

ADT offers business security solutions for:

Intrusion detection

Interactive security

Access control

Video surveillance

Video verification

Fire protection and monitoring

Cybersecurity

With the help of ADT, you also monitor employee productivity, reduce insurance liability, and improve the overall safety of your workplace.

ADT’s video surveillance system gives you real-time monitoring of your locations from anywhere. Videos can be stored and automatically uploaded to a cloud storage system where they can be safely accessed at a later time. You can also use ADT for onsite storage with a DVR.

ADT provides exceptional equipment and cameras for high-quality recording, day and night, indoors, and outdoors.

For a limited time, you can get three free indoor cameras installed with a 36-month monitoring contract.

Pricing for ADT business security is not available online. Contact ADT for a free no-obligation risk-assessment appointment. In most cases, you’ll receive same-day or next-day service from ADT’s team of skilled technicians and customer service representatives.

#2 – SimpliSafe — Best Low Cost Business Security System

Visit SimpliSafe

• $14.99 per month

• Free and fast DIY setup

• No contracts

• 24/7 police dispatching

• Get a free quote

SimpliSafe is an excellent choice for business owners who want to install a security system without breaking the bank. With professional business monitoring services starting as low as $14.99 per month, SimpliSafe can accommodate the needs of lower budgets.

Unlike other business security systems on the market today, SimpliSafe won’t lock you into long-term or annual contracts. Cancel whenever you want with no termination fees or hidden costs.

SimpliSafe is easy to install as well. In fact, you can do it on your own in less than an hour. There’s no reason to schedule appointments and have a technician come out for hundreds of extra dollars.

This security system has a built-in cellular connection, so it doesn’t require a landline to operate. The built-in connectivity is secure and comes free with your plan.

A few of the top features and benefits of SimpliSafe include:

Wireless sensors with 400 ft. range

Portability

Power outage protection

SMS and email alerts

The SimpliSafe security system alerts you about break-ins, floods, fires, temperature changes, and more. If the alarm goes off, the SimpliSafe team will dispatch the police for you automatically.

While SimpliSafe is a great cheap business security system, the low price point does have a handful of drawbacks. The base package doesn’t include cameras. So you’ll pay extra for equipment.

The system is also not designed for larger properties. Businesses with more than 50 windows or over 20,000 square feet would need to look elsewhere.

#3 – Vivint — Best Security System For Small Business

Visit Vivint

• Starts at $29.99 per month

• $99 installation fee

• Fast response times

• 24/7 professional monitoring

• Get a custom quote

Vivint is our top choice for small businesses. It’s definitely a step up from a cheap system like SimpliSafe, but the rate is still affordable for smaller organizations.

When you install a Vivint security system, you’ll benefit from 24/7 professional monitoring directly from the Vivint team. It’s common for other security systems to outsource this service to a third-party organization. But Vivint keeps this in house, which allows for 7.5x faster response times in the event of an emergency.

Here are some of the quick highlights and top wins for using Vivint as your business security system:

Remote access from anywhere (including arm and disarm capabilities)

Energy management tools

Video surveillance

Access live feed from any web device

Set cameras to record when movement is detected

Text alerts

Monitor non-emergency events

Vivint starts at $29.99 per month with a $99 one-time installation fee. Unfortunately, the entry-level plans don’t include video surveillance, which most businesses want.

The pricing for video surveillance starts at $49.99 per month.

There’s no option to install Vivint on your own. Even though it’s easy to use, you’re stuck with the $99 install fee. The equipment can be expensive as well.

#4 – Scout Alarm — Best For Small Offices

Visit Scout Alarm

• Professional monitoring for $19.99

• Equipment bundles start at $229

• 60 day free returns

• 3 year warranty

• Build a custom system

Scout Alarm is actually branded as a home security system. But it works great for smaller spaces and home offices.

Getting started with Scout Alarm is simple. There are no long-term contracts and no hardwiring required to get set up. Simply build your system, choose your level of support, and customize the actions you want Scout Alarm to take in different situations.

If you’re not sure what type of equipment you need, Scout Alarm has bundles called “Scout Packs” available on its website. This is easier than building your own system from scratch.

The equipment bundles range from $229 to $549, depending on the size of the space that you’re trying to secure. Larger offices and spaces with multiple access points will fall on the higher end of this spectrum.

Fortunately, all orders over $200 ship for free. You’ll also benefit from a three-year warranty and 60 days for free returns.

If you’re a first-time customer and you sign up for the Scout Help email list, you can get 10% off your first order.

Once you choose your equipment, you need to select a monitoring plan. Self-monitoring costs $9.99 per month, and 24/7 professional monitoring costs $19.99 per month. I’d definitely recommend the professional monitoring service.

You’ll have to install Scout Alarm on your own. It’s not too difficult but will take some time, depending on the equipment you’re using.

#5 – Shield Security — Best For Custom Security Setups

Visit Shield Security

• 40+ years of experience

• No contracts

• Expert support

• 24/7 professional monitoring

• Get a free quote

Shield Security has been providing business security systems for more than 40 years. The company builds custom systems for companies across the nation using state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

With Shield Security, you won’t be locked into a long-term contract. Their team of security experts will give you a free security review and comprehensive analysis for your business.

Shield Security will conduct a physical assessment of your property layout to detect vulnerability points. They’ll also provide you with a checklist of security elements to keep in mind, suggest an evacuation plan, and give you a quote on the spot.

Top features of Shield Security for businesses include:

24/7 professional monitoring and police dispatch

Schedule auto disarming for employees

Power outage protection

Smoke, fire, and carbon monoxide detection

Installation and maintenance

Remote access

Video surveillance

For business owners who aren’t a fan of the DIY approach or cookie-cutter solutions, Shield Security will be a top choice for you to consider. Contact them today for a free quote.

#6 – Stanley Security — Best For Commercial Businesses

Visit Stanley Security

• Custom security solutions

• Built for large buildings

• Trusted by banks

• Integrated software

• Get started today

Stanley Security has solutions for small and commercial businesses. Both options provide tailored systems built around your company’s security priorities.

The commercial business solutions from Stanley Security are definitely the best in the industry. Lots of the security systems that we’ve reviewed so far can’t accommodate the needs of larger buildings and businesses. But Stanley has everything you need to secure your business at scale.

Stanley Security provides security products, software, and integrated systems while prioritizing service for every step of the process. The systems are built for intruder detection, fire protection, video surveillance, monitoring, and access control.

The team of professionals at Stanley Security will handle the design, setup, and ongoing maintenance associated with your commercial security system.

Stanley Security is trusted by commercial organizations in categories like:

Higher education

Healthcare

Corrections facilities

Banking

Government

Retail

With banks, government offices, and corrections facilities using this system, you know that the services are exceptional, and the level of security is extremely high.

Contact Stanley Security to get started.

#7 – Vector Security — Best For Multisite Businesses

Visit Vector Security

• Multiple commercial locations

• Infrastructure and network setup

• Managed services

• Custom security solution

• Get a free assessment

Vector Security has been providing security solutions for nearly 50 years. They work with businesses of all shapes and sizes, including:

Small business

Mid-to-large business

Multisite commercial

In addition to intrusion detection, fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and video surveillance, Vector Security also provides managed services for multisite organizations.

As a commercial business with multiple locations, it’s crucial that your security system is running on the right network. But managing a robust network at scale requires time, human capital, and resources. Rather than doing this on your own, Vector Security can handle everything for you.

From the initial design and implementation to the monitoring and network operations, Vector Security manages the entire life-cycle and infrastructure of your security network.

The firm uses top-of-the-line technology like SD-WAN and IPSec VPN to connect your locations while keeping everything secure. This keeps your data and security safe as information moves between your IP network.

Pricing for Vector Security is not available online. But with that said, you can expect a custom solution like this to be priced accordingly (expensive).

How to Find the Best Business Security System For You

What’s the best business security system on the market today? Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” option. The best security system for you and your business might not be the best for me and mine.

With that said, there are certain factors that you need to take into consideration as you’re evaluating business security systems. These elements will help you find the best solution for your unique needs and circumstances.

Business Size

How big is your business? I’m not talking about your revenue or sales volume; I’m referring to the physical size of your storefront and offices.

Square footage, number of windows, and entry points are just a handful of things that need to be taken into consideration here.

Some security systems are designed specifically for small spaces, including small retail shops and even home offices. Other solutions are built for small to medium-sized businesses. There are even security systems that are made specifically for large buildings and commercial properties.

It’s important to choose a security system that best fits your business size. Smaller spaces don’t necessarily need the complex functionalities and infrastructures associated with a multi-site operation. Cheap and DIY business security systems likely won’t be enough to properly secure a larger business.

Equipment

The equipment used to set up your business security system will typically be the most expensive cost. You’ll need equipment for things like motion sensors, video surveillance, recording systems, and glass breaking detection.

Depending on the system you’re considering, you might be able to build your system online with custom equipment. In other cases, a security expert will assess your property and make recommendations for equipment based on their findings.

It’s common for security firms to let you finance your equipment, but it’s always cheaper to buy it outright. Plus, financing usually requires a long-term commitment.

Budget

Business security systems can be really cheap, really expensive, and everything in between.

For example, SimpliSafe costs just $14.99 per month. You’ll need to buy some equipment, but it’s still relatively inexpensive. Other solutions can cost anywhere from $50-$100+ per month, and that’s not including equipment.

Make sure you find a security system that fits within the budget for your business. There’s a fine line between skimping out on necessary features and buying products or services that you don’t need. So find that middle ground.

Services

Aside from providing you with cameras, motion detectors, and other equipment, the real value of a business security system is the service. In many cases, you can’t just buy a camera without paying for the ongoing monitoring services.

Every solution on our list has some form of 24/7 monitoring and police dispatch, although some are better than others.

Look for other services like installations, free on-site assessments, and ongoing maintenance.

For a multisite commercial business, you’ll also need to prioritize network services and infrastructure design.

Setup

How will you get your business security system up and running?

Some systems you can set up on your own for free, some require professional installation, and others give you the option to decide for yourself. Does the security system require a phone line to work properly? Is hardwiring necessary? How long does the setup take?

Generally speaking, higher-quality security systems will require a technician to come out and install it for you.

But if you’re just looking for a motion detection system or camera for a small office, you can likely set that up on your own.

Conclusion

What’s the best business security system?

Based on everything we’ve covered above, ADT is our top overall recommendation. It will meet the needs of most businesses of all sizes and budgets.

But there are plenty of other solutions to consider.

For businesses on a tight budget, SimpliSafe will ideal for you. Small businesses should lean toward Vivint or Scout Alarm. If you want a custom setup, choose Shield Security. Commercial companies and multisite organizations would be better off with Stanley Security and Vector Security.

Use this guide as a reference to find the best security system for your business.

