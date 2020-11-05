By Lars Lofgren

Starting a business can be challenging.

It requires legal assistance, document filings, and additional steps that must be completed with precision. If you make a mistake on your paperwork, it can cause delays, rejections, and issues for your newly-formed organization.

Some startups hire attorneys to handle everything on their behalf. But the legal fees charged by a traditional law firm can be expensive.

Fortunately, there are third-party services that can handle the entire business formation for you.

These online services are fast and cost-effective ways to start a business—error-free. Whether you’re forming a single-member LLC, multi-member LLC, partnership, S corporation, C corporation, partnership, or nonprofit organization, there’s a business formation service out there that’s perfect for you.

This guide contains everything you need to know about the best business formation services on the market today.

Below you’ll find the features, benefits, pricing, and plan information for each of our top-recommended business formation services.

#1 – ZenBusiness — Best For Simple LLC Filing

ZenBusiness is a fast and easy way for anyone to start a business.

They provide LLC services, incorporation services, and registered agent services. ZenBusiness also offers services for things like DBA (doing business as) names, EIN services, and business name reservation.

While ZenBusiness has a wide range of offerings, the LLC services are definitely the most popular.

From naming your LLC to choosing a registered agent and applying for your EIN, ZenBusiness makes this process extremely easy. They handle all of your filings for Certificate of Formation and Articles of Organization.

Plans start as low as $49 per month, plus state fees.

The exact rates will vary based on your state and business type. All plans come with name availability search, online document access, registered agent services, free accounting consultation, and more.

It’s worth noting that the EIN filing does not come standard with the entry-level Starter plan. But it’s included with the Pro and Premium plans. If you’re in a rush, ZenBusiness offers expedited filing speeds to prepare your documents in days instead of weeks.

For those of you looking for an easy way to form your LLC online, definitely check out ZenBusiness.

#2 – Incfile — Best Low-Cost Business Formation Services

Incfile is one of the most reputable and trusted business formation services on the market today. Since launching in 2004, more than 250,000 businesses were started using this service.

It’s fast, easy, and best of all—affordable.

Incfile provides business formation services for LLCs, S-Corporations, C-Corporations, and nonprofits.

With Incfile, you can form your business for free—only pay the state filing fees.

All plans come with company name availability verification, next-day processing, preparation and filing of articles, online status tracking, online document access, free tax consultation services, and lifetime customer support.

You’ll also get free registered agent services for one year.

Incfile gives you the flexibility to add-on premium services to your base package, like EIN services, operating agreements, IRS Form 2553 filing, and more. Alternatively, you can upgrade to a package to get all of these benefits included with your plan. Pricing varies from state to state.

#3 – LegalZoom — Most Popular Business Formation Services

LegalZoom has helped over two million people start a business. This includes 1.6+ million LLCs and 400,000+ corporations.

To call LegalZoom an industry leader in the business formation space would be a drastic understatement. They have arguably the most extensive list of service offerings that you’ll find in this category.

LegalZoom is great if you’re not sure what entity type is right for you. They’ll make suggestions based on the needs of your business.

LLCs

Incorporations (S Corp and C Corp)

Nonprofits

Sole Proprietorships

LPs (Limited Partnerships)

LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships)

DBA (Doing Business As)

You can use LegalZoom for business licenses, seller’s permits, 501(c)(3) applications, federal tax ID (EIN), state tax ID, and more. It’s also a great option for those of you who want to seek legal advice during or after the business formation process.

Packages start at $79, plus filing fees.

If you’re interested in using one of the largest business formation services in the world, look no further than LegalZoom.

#4 – RocketLawyer — Best For Ongoing Legal Advice

RocketLawyer offers a wide range of online legal services. But it’s also a popular choice for business contracts and business formation.

From starting your business to managing the entity post-launch, RocketLawyer is there to assist you along the way.

Here’s how it works. You can use RocketLawyer one of two ways—as a premium member or on a per-service basis. Premium members will benefit from:

Free incorporation filing for new members (25% off thereafter), excluding state fees

25% off registered agent services (normally $149.99)

Free 30 minute consultations for any new legal matter (normally $59.99)

Free document defense (normally $9.99 per document)

Free online legal questions (normally $49.99 per question)

The membership costs just $39.99 per month, so it’s well worth it if you’ll be seeking legal advice after you officially start the business.

You can try RocketLawyer for free with a 7-day trial.

#5 – Inc Authority — Best Free LLC Setup Service

Inc Authority is a fast and free way for anyone to set up an LLC online.

Yes, you heard that correctly. The LLC services are 100% free—you just have to pay the fees required to your state.

When you create your free LLC with Inc Authority, you’ll also benefit from:

Free registered agent for one year

Business name check

Preparation and filing for entity formation documents

Form 2553 preparation and filing

Tax planning consultation

Digital document storage

Inc File also has premium startup bundles, starting at $399. These packages include custom state filings, IRS tax ID (EIN), complete operating agreement and bylaws, ownership certificates, and more.

Ready to form your new LLC for free? Check out Inc Authority.

#6 – Incorporate.com — Best For C-Corp and S-Corp Formations

Formally Corporation Service Company (CSC) and The Company Corporation, Incorporate.com has more than 100 years of experience in the business formation space. They’ve helped 750,000+ organizations over the years.

If you’re looking to form a C Corporation or S Corporation, look no further than Incorporate.com.

With so much experience, Incorporate.com can easily handle the complexities associated with forming a C-Corp or S-Corp. In addition to these incorporation services, you can also use Incorporate.com for LLCs and nonprofit organizations.

I like Incorporation.com because it’s simple.

Once you provide them with information about your business, their experts take everything from there. If you have any questions along the way, their team is available day or night to provide assistance.

They also provide registered agent services, business licenses, bylaws & operating agreements, DBA names, and more.

#7 – Swyft Filings — Best For Customer Support

Swyft Filings is a fast and easy way to form your business online. This service provider can help you with the paperwork and filings for LLCs, C Corporations, S Corporations, and nonprofits.

Thousands of businesses throughout all 50 states rely on Swyft Filings’ formation services.

Just choose your entity type and select your state to get started. Swyft Filings also offers EIN services, registered agent services, DBA applications, 501(c)(3) applications, and more.

You can also use Swyft Filings to manage your business after the formation process is complete. They provide services for amendments & name changes, changing your registered agent, and business dissolution.

But what really makes Swyft Filings stand out from the crowd is its customer support.

Once you sign up, you’ll automatically be assigned a personal business specialist. This person will become your go-to point of contact. You can reach them via a direct phone line or email. So you’ll always be working with the same person to resolve any issues.

Swyft Filings also provides free business name search services, which you can use without signing up.

#8 – MyCompanyWorks — Best For Fast Setups

MyCompanyWorks is another industry leader in the business formation space. Since 2001, more than 60,000 businesses were started on this platform.

They provide formation services for LLCs, S-Corps, and C-Corps.

MyCompanyWorks is great for anyone that’s in a rush to form a business. Orders submitted by 3 pm EST are processed the same business day. Orders after 3 pm are processed on the next business day.

Other reasons to consider MyCompanyWorks for your business formation include:

Registered agent services

DBA filing

Simple online dashboard

Lifetime company alerts

Real-time order status

US-based phone support

Pricing starts at $79, plus state fees.

MyCompanyWorks has an industry-leading 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy for any reason, you can request a full refund (minus government fees) within 90 days of your purchase—no questions asked.

#9 – Northwest Registered Agent — Best Registered Agent Services

Northwest Registered Agent is a national registered agent service with offices in all 50 states.

In addition to their registered agent services, you can also use this organization for LLC and corporation formations.

From document filing to compliance, they have everything you need to form your business.

I like Northwest Registered Agent because privacy is their specialty. They offer things like a business address and free mail forwarding included in your plan.

You can use this service provider to get an EIN, file your articles of organization, handle your operating agreement, and more. They provide free business name search, assistance with business banking, and tax consultancy.

Prices vary from state to state. You can view these fees by selecting your state directly from the Northwest Registered Agent website.

#10 – LegalNature — Best For Managing Business Formation Documents

LegalNature is one of the best online legal services on the market today. They offer legal documents for individuals, businesses, and landlords across a wide range of categories.

But the business formation documents provided by LegalNature are some of the most popular products on its website.

Whether you’re starting an LLC, S Corp, C Corp, or a nonprofit, LegalNature has what you need to form your business. In addition to the ability to store, create, and edit your legal business documents, you can also use LegalNature for:

Employer identification number (EIN)

Registered agent services

Articles of amendment

Certificate of good standing

Foreign entity registration

Articles of dissolution

Certified copies

LegalNature’s business formation services start at just $40 per business. Additional services range from $20 one-time fees (certified copies) to $125 per year (registered agent services). The legal document plans start at $84 per year.

Create an account online and choose your state of formation to get started.

#11 – MyCorporation — Best For Free EIN Filings

MyCorporation is another popular choice for business formation services. They have solutions for LLCs, C-Corps, S-Corps, B-Corps, and nonprofits.

You can file your EIN for free with a MyCorporation plan.

Here’s a closer look at the business formation plans and pricing from MyCorporation:

Basics — $99 plus state fees

Standard — $124 plus state fees

Deluxe — $224 plus state fees

Premium — $324 plus state fees

The entry-level plan comes with name availability search and articles of incorporation. Registered agent services start at the Deluxe level.

MyCorporation also makes it easy to manage your filings and change your company details after the business has been formed. They provide additional services for things like trademark filing and copyright applications, as well.

How to Find the Best Business Formation Services For You

With so many options to choose from, finding the best business formation services for your unique situation can feel like a tall task. These are the factors that must be taken into consideration as you’re shopping around and evaluating different service providers.

By following the methodology explained below, it will be much easier to narrow down your options.

Entity Type

The first thing you need to do is figure out what type of business you’re trying to start:

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

C Corporation (C-Corp)

S Corporation (S-Corp)

Certified B Corporation (B Corp)

DBA (Doing Business As) Name

Sole Proprietorship

Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Nonprofit

Not every business formation service will have solutions for all of these options. Even if they do, certain providers might specialize in one over another. If you’re not sure which entity type is right for you, choose a formation service that will help you decide.

Value

Look beyond the price tag of the business formation services that you’re evaluating. What are you actually getting?

Some service providers offer lots of freebies but then charge extra for necessary services. So don’t fall for the lowest advertised price on the site’s homepage. The term “free” rarely means you’ll actually pay zero dollars.

Other providers might have higher advertised starting prices, but those plans include everything you need to form your business.

Additional Services

Aside from the business formation itself, it’s nice to choose a formation service that can become a one-stop-shop for your needs. Other services to consider include:

Registered agent services

EIN filings

Legal consultation

Business name availability search

Legal document management

Trademark and copyright filing

Tax consultation

Articles of amendment

Certificate of good standing

Business licenses

Seller’s permits

The list goes on and on. For example, if you think you’ll have lots of questions to ask an attorney after the business has been set up, you’ll definitely be better off with some formation services over others.

Customer Service

What type of support is offered by the service you’re evaluating?

In some cases, you’ll have the direct phone number of a dedicated personal business expert. Other providers offer email, ticketing, or live chat support.

The time it takes to form your business would also fall into this category. Some services automatically offer fast processing, while others will charge extra to expedite the process.

Conclusion

What’s the best business formation service? It depends on what you’re looking for.

Check out ZenBusiness, Incfile, Inc Authority, and MyCorporation for low-cost LLC services. Swift Filings, MyCompanyWorks, and Northwest Registered Agent are all great options for those of you who want exceptional customer service.

LegalZoom is the most popular business formation service. If you need additional legal advice, try Rocket Lawyer. For incorporation services, we recommend Incorporate.com.

Regardless of your needs, you can find the best business formation service for you using this guide.

