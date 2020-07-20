By Lars Lofgren

Even in our digital world, business cards are still a crucial tool for networking and marketing.

Whether it be a trade show, mixing event, or just simply striking up a conversation with a potential lead waiting in line for coffee, a business card is the best way to exchange information in person.

But before you start passing out business cards to everyone you meet, you’ll need to get those cards designed, printed, and shipped. Where do you start? A business card printing service will handle all of this for you.

With a printing service, you can get custom business cards that will stand out from the crowd. Choose from classic, modern, bright, bold, and even designs with unique shapes and sizes.

There are hundreds of different places to get business cards. I’ve narrowed down the top eight business card printing services on the market today.

The Top 8 Best Business Card Printing Services

Vistaprint

GotPrint

PsPrint

Elite Flyers

Zazzle

MOO

Staples

Jukebox Print

The in-depth reviews below cover the features, benefits, pricing, and use cases for each business card printing service on our list.

#1 – Vistaprint — Best Overall Business Card Printing Services

Visit Vistaprint

• $20 for 500 cards

• 7,700+ templates

• Custom designs

• Free shipping

• Order Now

Vistaprint is the best business card printing service on the market today. Small businesses and large organizations alike can use Vistaprint to accommodate all of their printing needs—including business cards.

Whether you’re looking for something simple and classic or bold and unique, Vistaprint has endless card options to choose from.

Vistaprint offers standard 14pt card stock, premium 16pt stock, and even plastic business cards that are washable. In addition to basic card shapes, Vistaprint can help you stand out with square business cards and rounded corner business cards.

Choose from a wide range of finishes and textures to help your cards get noticed:

Foil accent

Pearl

Ultra thick (32pt)

Embossed gloss

Soft touch

Linen

Natural textured

Uncoated

Triple color layer

Kraft

Matte

Recycled matte

Glossy

Not sure where to get started? Vistaprint has more than 7,700 templates for you to choose from.

Browse by industry, style, theme, and more. You can even customize business cards with your photo on them.

If you’d rather create something unique as opposed to starting with a template, you can upload your own design or work with a Vistaprint designer to customize something for you.

Pricing starts at $15 for 100 standard cards, but you’ll get a better rate with higher volume orders. You can get 500 standard cards for $20 and 1,000 cards for $33.

All Vistaprint business cards ship for free, regardless of size and quantity.

#2 – GotPrint — Best For Cheap Business Cards

Visit GotPrint

• $7.63 for 100 cards

• 125+ templates

• Magnet business cards

• Money-back guarantee

• Order Now

If you’re looking for the best deal on business cards, look no further than GotPrint.

Most printing services only give you a great rate when you order in bulk. But GoPrint has standard and glossy business cards starting at $7.63 for 100. With that said, I’d recommend 500 at a minimum. You’ll pay less than $1 extra for 400 additional cards by ordering 500 for $8.50.

In addition to GotPrint’s rock-bottom prices, they offer custom shapes like square, circle business cards, and even folded business cards. You can order magnet business cards from GotPrint as well.

Browse from 125+ design templates. Narrow your options down by selecting your industry or pick a theme, such as:

Conservative

Elegant

Minimalist

Modern

Nature and landscape

Stripes

Patterns

Patriotic

Floral

Gradients

Geometric

GotPrint offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee to first-time customers. If you’re not completely satisfied with your order, you can get a full refund up to $100.

While GotPrint does have some of the lowest rates on the market, you will have to pay for shipping. So just prepare to see your order total increase during the checkout process to account for shipping costs.

#3 – PsPrint — Best For Custom Shape Business Cards

Visit PsPrint

• $21.90 for 500 standard

• Die-cutting starts at $127.90

• 48 unique shapes

• Folded business cards

• Order Now

Sometimes a traditional business card isn’t enough to help you stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for something more unique, PsPrint has you covered with custom shape business cards.

With PsPrint’s die-cutting services, you can get your business card printed on 48 different shapes.

Some of those custom shapes include:

Curved business cards

Circle business cards

Heart shaped business cards

Fruit shaped business cards

Puzzle piece business cards

Star shaped business cards

Clover shapes

Rolodex shapes

Football shaped business cards

Mask shaped business cards

Teardrops

Triangles

The list goes on and on.

Custom shape die-cutting does come at a premium price. You’ll need to order a minimum of 500 cards, starting at $127.90. It takes 5-7 business days to produce these custom cards as well.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, PsPrint does have standard business cards that you can order in quantities as low as 50. For pricing comparison purposes, 500 standard cards start at $21.90. The printing turnaround time for a standard card can be as fast as one day.

#4 – Elite Flyers — Best For Bulk Order Business Cards

Visit Elite Flyers

• 30+ types of business cards

• Premium templates

• Quantities up to 25,000

• $35 for 1,000 cards

• Order Now

Elite Flyers provides high-quality business cards at affordable rates. This is especially true for large volume orders.

This printing company has a wide range of business cards to choose from to ensure you make a great first impression. They offer soft-touch, animated cards, and thick business cards as well.

Overall, there are 30+ different business card categories to choose from. Some of the most popular options include:

14pt natural white

14pt dull matte

Standard 16pt

24pt linen

16pt luster

16pt full color

32pt silk

48pt silk

32pt uncoated

Elite Flyers has black suede business cards, eggshell business carts, velvet business cards, spot UV cards, and business cards with foil stamping.

In many cases, you’ll need to get a minimum of 500 or 1,000 cards to place an order. So for those of you who are just looking for 50 or 100 cards, you’ll probably need to look elsewhere.

Elite Flyers offers quantities as high as 25,000 cards. So it’s a great option for large events or adding business cards to brochures for mass distribution.

There are a wide range of design templates for you to choose from as well. However, not all of those templates are free. Premium designs start around $3 to customize.

Pricing for 1,000 standard cards starts at $35.

#5 – Zazzle — Best For Custom Business Cards

Visit Zazzle

• 50,000+ templates

• Create your own design

• Different shapes

• Starts at $20.95 for 100 custom cards

• Order Now

Zazzle specializes in complete customization. They offer thousands of designs and different types of paper for you to choose from.

For those of you who want to create your own business card, I recommend Zazzle.

Zazzle has a wide range of different shapes, including standard, square, mighty, mini, folded, and Euro.

Choose from professional, unique, minimalist, and modern designs. There are more than 50,000+ templates created by independent designers that you can customize.

Zazzle has tons of industry-specific designs as well. Popular options include:

Lawn care

Makeup artists

Hair stylists

Construction

Cleaning services

Photographer

Barber

Real estate

In addition to business cards, you can use Zazzle to create referral cards, appointment cards, and customer loyalty cards.

Zazzle is also great for low-quantity orders. You can buy as few as 10 business cards for $0.23 per card. “Create your own” business cards start at $20.95 for packs of 100. Save 25% on quantities of 300 or more.

#6 – MOO — Best For Modern Business Cards

Visit MOO

• Four unique sizes

• $19.99 for 50 cards

• Volume discounts

• Design variety in single order

• Order Now

MOO is one of the most popular business card printing services on the market today. They have a 5-star rating on Trustpilot with more than 14,000 reviews.

If you’re looking for a modern and professional business card design, MOO will be a top choice to consider.

There are four different sizes for you to choose from:

Standard (3.5″ x 2.0″ )

MOO Size (3.3″ x 2.15″ )

Square (2.56″ x 2.56″ )

Mini (2.75″ x 1.1″ )

They also offer matte, glossy, and soft-touch finish business cards, all of which convey a modern look.

MOO is business-oriented. Custom designs are part of their business printing services. You’ll also be the first to know about the latest business products and benefit from volume discounts.

Standard business cards start at $19.99 for 50 cards. MOO charges $119 for 400 cards and $150 for 600 cards.

The price is a bit high compared to other printing services. However, MOO offers variety at no extra cost. You can print a different design on every card in your order at no additional cost.

#7 – Staples — Best For Same Day Business Cards

Visit Staples

• $9.99 for 250 cards

• Same-day pickup

• Curbside pickup

• Free delivery

• Order Now

Staples is a name that we’re all familiar with. It’s one of the most popular office supply companies in the world. With Staples business card printing service, you can design, order, and pick-up your business cards in the same day if you order by 2:00 PM.

You’ll obviously have to visit your local Staples store, which isn’t as convenient as getting cards delivered to your home or office. But it’s a great option if you’re in a bind and need business cards ASAP.

Staples offers curbside pickup, so you won’t even have to leave your car to get your business cards. If you’re not in a rush and prefer delivery, Staples offers free shipping on business card orders.

Order in quantities of 50, 100, 250, 500, or 1,000.

Pricing starts at $9.99 for 250 basic one-sided cards and $14.99 for 500 cards.

At Staples, you can browse from designs by industry, style, color theme, and more. You have the ability to create your own design, but the options aren’t quite as extensive as some of the other services on our list.

#8 – Jukebox Print — Best For Unique Material Business

Visit Jukebox Print

• $66 for 500 cards

• 200+ designs

• International shipping

• Free shipping over $49

• Order Now

Jukebox Print is a popular printing service for freelancers and entrepreneurs. They provide business cards to companies across the world.

High-quality is a top priority for Jukebox. For those of you who want to create top-notch business cards with unique materials, Jukebox Print will be an excellent choice to consider.

Some of the textures and materials offered by Jukebox Print include:

Cork

Cotton

Bamboo

Hemp

Foil

Embossed

100% recycled kraft

Letterpress

Matte

Pulp

Wooden

Spot UV

Super gloss

With Jukebox Print, you’ll have access to 200+ business card designs that were created by their expert team of graphic designers. Each design can be completely customized with your information and contact details.

Standard business cards with a semi-gloss finish start at $66 for 500 cards. Rush orders and same-day service is available for an upcharge.

How to Find the Best Business Card Printing Services For You

Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” business card printing service. The best option for me might not be the best one for you.

These are the factors that you need to evaluate when you’re shopping around and narrowing down your options:

Quantity

How many business cards do you need?

Some printing services let you order minimums of 10 or even 50. Other printing services require 500 or even 1,000 business cards per order.

Generally speaking, you’ll get discounts based on volume. Even if you only need 100 cards, it might make sense to order 500. In some cases, it’s only a dollar or two extra for the additional 400 cards.

Shipping

There are two main factors to consider when you’re looking at shipping—price and turnaround time.

How soon do you need those cards? Some of the best business card printing services offer free shipping; but don’t expect your cards to arrive tomorrow.

Other card printing services offer really low rates but charge extra for shipping at checkout. You might need to have a minimum order amount to qualify for free shipping business cards.

Card Size and Shape

You can get a standard size business card from any printing service on our list. But some of you might be looking for something more unique.

Certain websites offer square business cards, mini business cards, and business cards with rounded edges. There are even printers offering fruit-shaped business cards or other unique shapes like hearts, stars, and more.

Material and Texture

Consider the stock of the business cards you’re ordering. As the stock number increases, the price typically goes up as well.

But beyond the stock, consider the material being used and the texture of the cards you want to order. Examples include linen, cotton, recycled materials, plastic, matte, gloss, and more. Some printing services even offer cork or embossed business cards.

Customization

If you want your business card to stand out from the crowd, look for a printing service that gives you the flexibility to be unique.

Some services offer hundreds or even thousands of unique templates and designs for you to start with. Then you can customize everything from there. Alternatively, you could always start with a blank canvas and create your own business card from scratch.

Conclusion

What’s the best business card printing service? It depends on what you’re looking for.

Vistaprint is our top recommendation. But it’s definitely not the only viable option to consider.

If you’re looking for cheap business cards, check out GotPrint. For unique shapes and custom designs, use PsPrint or Zazzle. Order from Elite Flyers if you want to buy business cards in bulk. For same-day pickup, use Staples. MOO and Jukebox Print are both excellent choices for modern designs and unique materials.

No matter what type of business cards you want, this guide will help you find the best printing service to accommodate your needs.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/1frIW3LI6Og/