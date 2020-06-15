By Lars Lofgren

As the name implies, auto dialer software automatically dials numbers from a contact list. When the call gets answered, the software connects the call receiver to an agent or recorded message.

Auto dialing software is most commonly used for cold calling sales. With that said, it has a wide range of additional use cases for things like emergency notifications, event reminders, debt collection, weather alerts, political campaigns, fundraising, and more.

Without a tool for auto dialing, call center representatives are limited to how many calls they can make at once. They’re forced to manually dial numbers, wait during the ringing process, and waste valuable time on unanswered calls.

By taking advantage of auto dialing software, businesses and sales agents can drastically improve the number of calls made in a day. Agents will only be connected to people who actually answer the phone, which is crucial for generating leads.

Overall, auto dialing software will improve your entire outbound phone sales process.

The Top 7 Best Auto Dialer Software

Five9

ChaseData

PhoneBurner

CallHub

RingCentral

Voicent

Nice inContact

After researching the best auto dialer software on the market today, I’ve narrowed down the top seven solutions for you to consider. Continue below to learn more about the features, benefits, pricing, and use cases of each solution on our list.

#1 – Five9 — Best Overall Auto Dialer Software

Visit Five9

• All-in-one call center solution

• Cloud-based software

• Predictive dialing

• Power dialer

• Get a custom quote

Five9 is a world leader in cloud-based call center solutions. It’s trusted by well-known brands like Lululemon, DoorDash, DHL, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Omaha Steaks, Fitbit, and more.

Businesses using Five9’s auto dialer software see a 300% boost in connect rates.

Five9 has been providing call center software for roughly 20 years. More than 2,000 businesses across the globe trust Five9 for auto dialing and other features. Each year, Five9 facilitates over five billion call minutes.

The software has a wide variety of dialing modes to accommodate the needs of your organization. It accounts for time zones, list penetration, and allows you to customize everything based on your company’s compliance regulations.

Some of the top highlights of the Five9 auto dialer software include:

Predictive dialer — automatically predict agent availability to maximize efficiency

Power dialer — calls contacts based on calls-to-agents ratio

Progress dialer — only connects agents to calls answered by a real person

Preview dialer — agents see contact details prior to answering call

All of these tools make it easy for your team to generate more leads at scale. In addition to the auto dialer, Five9 is an all-in-one contact center solution.

Five9 pricing is not available online. Contact their sales team for a custom quote based on features, seats, and usage.

#2 – ChaseData — Best Auto Dialer Software For Small Business

Visit ChaseData

• Industry specific solutions

• Custom call center software

• Plan for low volume calling

• Preview and progressive dialer

• Get a free demo

ChaseData provides call center solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes. With that said, it’s a great option for smaller businesses.

The software is trusted by sales teams and marketing departments. ChaseData provides industry-specific solutions to small businesses that don’t want a one-size-fits-all deployment. ChaseData is commonly used for custom software in the following industries:

Financial services

Utilities

Insurance

Travel and hospitality

Banking

Home improvement and construction

Debt collections

Nonprofit

Consumer sales

B2B and SaaS

So if your small business falls into one of these categories, you’ll definitely want to consider ChaseData.

Let’s take a closer look at the plans and pricing for this software:

As you can see, there is a plan specifically designed for low-volume calling, which is perfect for smaller businesses. When your team grows, ChaseData can scale with your organization.

Preview dialing and progressive dialing are both available on the small business plan. Unfortunately, you’ll need to upgrade to the second-tier professional plan to benefit from predictive dialing.

#3 – PhoneBurner — Best Integrated CRM For Call Management

Visit PhoneBurner

• $149 per user

• Integrated sales CRM

• Free onboarding

• Unlimited minutes and calls

• Start free trial

PhoneBurner is trusted by 1,500+ businesses, including some well-known names like Farmers Insurance and Remax. The cloud-based software can be accessed from anywhere using VOIP dialing.

The PhoneBurner auto dialer helps businesses increase productivity by up to 400% and makes it possible to reach 60-80 leads per hour.

One of the biggest standouts of PhoneBurner is its integrated sales CRM. The tool makes it much easier for your sales team to manage contacts and campaigns. If you already have your own CRM, PhoneBurner seamlessly integrates with Salesforce, Zapier, HubSpot, and more. The open API makes it possible to integrate with basically any CRM software.

Other top features and benefits of PhoneBurner include:

Email and texting

Intelligent lead filtering

Unlimited calling campaigns

Automatic lead distribution

Custom reports and activity snapshots

Workflow automation

Local caller IDs

Getting started with PhoneBurner is simple. The pricing is about as straightforward as it gets. PhoneBurner costs $149 per user per month. You can save 15% with an annual contract.

You’ll also benefit from free onboarding and white-globe setup with a PhoneBurner dedicated expert.

#4 – CallHub — Best For Nonprofits and Political Phone Banking

Visit CallHub

• Starts at $0.021 per call

• Unlimited agent accounts

• Local caller ID

• Robo dialer

• Try for free

CallHub is an all-in-one solution for call center software, voice broadcasting software, and SMS marketing software. It’s a popular choice for political campaigns and nonprofit organizations in 200+ countries across the globe.

The software has an extensive list of integrations for use-case specific scenarios, such as Blackbaud Luminate for nonprofits and Nationbuilder for politicians.

CallHub’s automated dialer has predictive dialing, power dialing, preview dialing, and robo dialing. The robo dialer plays pre-recorded messages, which is a popular way to spread your message without having to rely on live agents.

Additional benefits and features of CallHub include:

Local caller ID

Follow-up scheduling

Live call monitoring for quality assurance and training

DNC (do not call) enablement

Answering machine detection

Phone number verification

More than 3,000 organizations and 20,000+ agents use CallHub. The software offers pay as you go pricing, starting at $0.021 per call.

While CallHub does have some features that appeal to businesses, such as Salesforce and Zapier integration, I wouldn’t recommend it for general business use. The software is clearly intended for political campaigns and nonprofits. Business users should look elsewhere.

#5 – RingCentral — Best For Predictive Dialing

Visit RingCentral

• Best call center software

• 99.999% uptime

• Industry & use-case specific tools

• Progressive dialing

• Get a free quote

RingCentral ranks first on our list of the best call center software, so it’s no surprise to see it here as well. RingCentral has everything you need to manage your call center, including auto dialing, to maximize outbound productivity.

More than 400,000 businesses across the globe trust RingCentral for a wide range of products and services.

RingCentral has industry-specific solutions for categories like healthcare, tech, financial services, retail, education, and more. It also has use-case specific features for things like cloud phone systems, remote work, contact centers, video conferencing, and tons of other solutions.

The RingCentral auto dialing feature is one of the top benefits of the outbound calling services. Its predictive dialing tool is the best in the industry.

With RingCentral, your sales agents will be well informed with quick access to information. The software is easy to use and simplifies the sales process with automated guided engagement flows.

Other highlights of RingCentral’s auto dialer include:

99.999% uptime guarantee

Custom campaigns

Data integration

Safe Dial featuring TCPA compliance

Progressive dialer

Regardless of your industry, business size, or call center needs, RingCentral will be an excellent choice for your organization. Contact them today for a free quote.

#6 – Voicent — Best For Pre-Recorded Messages

Visit Voicent

• Starts at $19

• Unlimited robo calls

• Simultaneous calling

• 30 day free trial

• Start for free

Voicent is trusted by thousands of businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations in 50+ countries. For more than a decade, this platform has been providing an all-in-one solution for outbound calls, inbound voice, email and text software, auto dialers, marketing automation, and more.

All of the Voicent tools are fully integrated with each other. So you won’t have to deal with any costly integrations; just plug and play.

Voicent also has a built-in CRM to automatically track customers. The software has exceptional automation features for tracking and responding to customer communication.

The top auto dialer feature from Voicent is the ability to blast pre-recorded messages to long lists of contacts. The software can detect answering machines and leave messages in your own voice, as well as a computer-generated voice.

Pre-recorded messages for auto dialing with Voicent are commonly used for:

Event notification

Weather alerts

Bill collection

Service pickup and delivery notifications

City government enforcement

Emergency school notifications

Voicent’s auto dialer is easy to use, scalable, and fully customizable for any use case.

Additional features include:

Simultaneous calls

Text-to-speech

Excel spreadsheet list integration

Unlimited robo calling

Pricing for Voicent starts at $19 per user per month with an annual contract. Month-to-month rates start at $29. In addition to the base rate, you’ll pay based on call usage.

While the base package has everything you need to get started, you’ll have to pay extra for add-ons like inbound call center capabilities, caller ID, workflow automations, and more. These range anywhere from $2 to $99. You can try Voicent free for 30 days.

#7 – Nice inContact — Best For Enterprise Call Centers

Visit Nice inContact

• Trusted by 385,000+ agents

• KPI benchmarking

• Predictive dialing

• Automatic call distribution

• Get a free quote

Nice inContact is a modern way to modernize large-scale contact centers. That platform has everything you need to operate at scale. It’s trusted by big brands, like Honeywell, that have 4,000+ agents alone.

In addition to traditional dialing, auto dialer, and call center software, Nice inContact has tools for performance management, workforce management, quality management, CRM integration, and more.

You’ll also benefit from an interactive tool for KPI benchmarking to see how your organization stacks up against similar call centers.

85+ Fortune 100 companies rely on Nice inContact. The platform supports 385,000+ agents across the globe in more than one hundred countries.

Nice inContact has been around for 15 years and boasts a 99% uptime guarantee.

Other highlights include:

Automatic call distribution

Predictive dialing

Analytics and reporting

Customer surveys

Call recording

CRM integrations

Interactive voice response

Like most enterprise software, pricing for Nice inContact is not available online. Contact their team for a free quote.

How to Find the Best Auto Dialer Software For You

There are certain factors you need to look for when you’re shopping around for an auto dialer software. Evaluate these elements based on the needs of your business.

This is the methodology that we used to narrow down the top options in this guide. I’ll explain each one in greater detail below.

Ease of Use

The whole concept behind auto dialer software is to improve your existing process. Your team will be able to make more calls, and therefore generate more leads per hour and per day.

But with that said, if the software isn’t easy to use, it defeats the purpose. You don’t want your agents to spend time fumbling around between screens or calls. That’s obviously not an efficient way to run your call center.

All of the auto dialer software on our list is easy to use. However, some are definitely easier than others. It’s always in your best interest to request a demo or free trial before you commit.

Automation Features

Technically, some auto dialer software just routes calls to the next available agent. But that’s really not enough to dramatically improve your process. The best auto dialer software can also route calls specifically to the right agent or department.

Look for features like automated lead scoring, preview dialing, and other workflow automations.

Are you using auto dialer software with pre-recorded voice messages? Make sure your software can automatically detect answering machines and leave messages if you want that option.

CRM Integration

Lots of auto dialer software has built-in CRM software. This is the best way to manage leads, customers, and contacts at scale.

For those of you who are already using an existing CRM solution, make sure the software you’re evaluating can integrate with your CRM. Otherwise, getting customer data from one platform to the other will be a hassle. An integrated experience is the only way to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency.

Price

The price for auto dialer software has a wide range. We’ve seen plans that start at $19 per month per user, and others that start at $149 per month per user.

Certain plans allow for unlimited minutes. Other plans charge per minute but allow for unlimited agents.

In short, there is no “standard” pricing for auto dialer software. You need to find a solution that meets your needs at a price that you can afford. Don’t get distracted by extra features and expensive add-ons that you’ll never use.

Conclusion

What’s the best auto dialer software on the market today?

Five9 is our top overall recommendation. It hits the mark for everything we look for in this category. With that said, there are plenty of other great alternatives.

ChaseData is perfect for small businesses. If you run a nonprofit or political campaign, CallHub will be the best option for you. PhoneBurner has the best integrated CRM. Voicent is our top pick for auto dialing with pre-recorded messages. Use RingCentral for predictive dialing, and Nice inContact for enterprise call centers.

Regardless of your industry, business size, or call center needs, there’s an option for everyone in this guide.

