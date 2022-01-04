Best Auto Dialer Software in 2022

By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best auto dialer software for most people is definitely Nextiva or contactSPACE.

Auto dialer software does just what the name implies—automatically dials numbers from a contact list. When a call gets answered, the software connects the call to an agent or recorded message.

Auto dialing software is most commonly used for cold call sales. But it also has a wide range of additional uses like emergency notifications, event reminders, debt collection, weather alerts, political campaigns, fundraising, and more.

The Top 9 Options for Auto Dialer Software

Nextiva – Best overall

contactSPACE – Easiest to deploy and use

PhoneBurner – Best integrated CRM

Five9 – Best-known auto dialer software

ChaseData – Best for small businesses

CallHub – Best for nonprofits and political phone banking

RingCentral – Best for predictive dialing

Voicent – Best for prerecorded messages

Nice inContact – Best for enterprise call centers

After researching the best auto dialer software on the market today, I’ve narrowed down the top nine solutions for you to consider. Continue below to learn more about the features, benefits, pricing, and use cases of each solution on our list.

#1 – Nextiva — Best Overall

Visit Nextiva

Full VoIP solution

Click to dial in your CRM

Helpful extras like call pop & video

Works w/ Salesforce, HubSpot, & more

Get started today



Auto dialers lean hard on your contact list. Some auto dialer software comes with its own CRM built in, but more sophisticated operations already organize their contacts with a standalone CRM.

Teams that are calling through a vast library of contacts can graft an autodialer onto their CRM or get a solution that syncs with popular platforms like:

HubSpot

Salesforce

Zoho

Oracle Sales Cloud

Zendesk

Nextiva seamlessly integrates with those leading CRMs and others, allowing you leverage Nextiva’s click-to-call feature.

Nextiva uses Go Integrator to bridge the gap between it and your CRM software. That unlocks click to dial capability, which makes it possible to simply click a little phone icon next to a contact in your CRM and begin the call.

And with how easy it can be to segment and split lists in Salesforce, HubSpot, and other CRMs, you can use these lists to streamline outbound calling sprints. While not a true auto dialer, this still reduces a lot of time and manual effort while also giving your team a full view of the contacts they’re dialing.

When you can autodial calls this way, why get an auto dialer whose contact list you have to populate separately when you can have it all happen in your CRM itself?

Plus, you’re not just getting a CRM telephony integrator with Nextiva—you’re getting the whole VoIP package.

CRM integrations kick in on the second-cheapest plan, Professional. With it you get unlimited voice and video calling, unlimited conferencing, call pop, texting, team messaging, unlimited faxing, and much more. Plus, it allows for integration with the most widely-used CRMs—Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zendesk.

Nextiva Professional’s pricing depends on your number of users:

1-4 users: $27.95 per user/month

$27.95 per user/month 5-19 users: $25.95 per user/month

$25.95 per user/month 20-99 users: $22.95 per user/month

$22.95 per user/month 100+ users: $21.95 per user/month

**Nextiva is currently running a limited time promotion and you can get started for even less than the prices above. Click here to see their limited time sale prices.

If you’re using a heftier CRM like Oracle or if your organization leans on Microsoft Teams or ServiceNow, you’ll want to step up to Enterprise. That also allows for unlimited conference call attendees, unlimited call pop, and single sign-on. Pricing scales the same way as Professional, just $10 more.

Leverage your current CRM to help your team dial contacts more efficiently. Get set up with Nextiva’s VoIP communications platform today.

#2 – contactSPACE — Easiest to Set Up and Use



Visit contactSPACE

Comprehensive guided setup

Onboard new agents in under 2 hours

Many features to improve outbound

Powerful segmentation & targeting

Schedule a demo



As a contact center solution, contactSPACE understands that the right software can revolutionize how your agents and representatives do their work.

Blindly calling contacts, prospects, and customers is not only outdated—it’s detrimental to the relationships your organization hopes to create.

That’s why contactSPACE champions intelligent outbound calling. By only targeting the right people at the right times, you can supercharge your sales funnel, prevent the leakage caused by not making contact quickly enough, and have greater confidence that each call will lead to a positive outcome.

The contactSPACE software is powerful and flexible enough to maximize the insights you already have about your contacts. The target filters feature helps agents sort call recipients to organize their daily workflow. Plus, they can prioritize contacts based on when they entered the pipeline, callback urgency, and custom segmentation.

The platform also allows admins to categorize prospects to match them best to the skills of their agents.

All of this feeds into contactSPACE Intelligent Outbound. But, where this service really shines is in its deployment.

The team at contactSPACE puts in the work upfront for its clients, defining a process for success that is tailored to your needs and goals. From there, they’ll create a comprehensive onboarding, training, and implementation process that is completely pain-free for admins and offers a gentle learning curve for reps.

Between the testing, training, and deployment support contactSPACE delivers, it’s a breeze to get their software up and running at your organization. Onboarding new callers takes as little as two hours, allowing you to plug reps in and get them off and running without delay.

You also won’t need an in-house IT team monitoring contactSPACE’s platform. After setup and deployment, contactSPACE’s support team will be there to continually optimize the platform for your needs.

contactSPACE offers four pricing packages.

Silver tier pricing runs $105/user per month, though it is capped at 10 campaigns. The Gold, Platinum, and Diamond packages scale upwards—$139/user per month, $175/user per month, and $239/user per month, respectively—with more advanced features and unlimited campaigns.

Reach out to contactSPACE today to talk with an agent, run an ROI evaluation, and schedule a demo.

#3 – PhoneBurner — Best Integrated CRM For Call Management



Visit PhoneBurner

$149 per user

Integrated sales CRM

Free onboarding

Unlimited minutes and calls

Start free trial



PhoneBurner is trusted by 1,500+ businesses, including some well-known names like Farmers Insurance and Remax. The cloud-based software can be accessed from anywhere using VOIP dialing.

The PhoneBurner auto dialer helps businesses increase productivity by up to 400% and makes it possible to reach 60-80 leads per hour.

One of the biggest standouts of PhoneBurner is its integrated sales CRM. The tool makes it easy for your sales team to manage contacts and campaigns without the need for a separate CRM.

Even if you already have your own CRM, PhoneBurner seamlessly integrates with Salesforce, Zapier, HubSpot, and more. Using something else? The open API makes it possible to integrate PhoneBurner with nearly all CRM software.

Other top features and benefits of PhoneBurner include:

Email and texting

Intelligent lead filtering

Unlimited calling campaigns

Automatic lead distribution

Custom reports and activity snapshots

Workflow automation

Local caller IDs

Getting started with PhoneBurner is simple. The pricing is about as straightforward as it gets. PhoneBurner costs $149 per user per month. You save 15% with an annual contract.

You’ll also get free onboarding and white-glove setup with a PhoneBurner expert. Get started now.

#4 – Five9 — Best at Improving Connect Rates



Visit Five9

All-in-one call center solution

Cloud-based software

Predictive dialing

Power dialer

Get a custom quote



Five9 is a world leader in cloud-based call center solutions. It’s trusted by well-known brands like Lululemon, DoorDash, DHL, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Omaha Steaks, and Fitbit.

Businesses using Five9’s auto dialer software see, on average, a 300% boost in connect rates.

Five9 has been providing call center software for roughly 20 years. More than 2,000 businesses across the globe trust Five9 for auto dialing and other features. Each year, Five9 enables over five billion call minutes.

Five9 has a wide variety of dialing modes to accommodate the needs of your organization, and accounts for time zones and list penetration. You can also customize everything to align with compliance regulations.

Some of the top highlights of the Five9 auto dialer software include:

Predictive dialer — automatically predict agent availability to maximize efficiency

Power dialer — calls contacts based on calls-to-agents ratio

Progress dialer — only connects agents to calls answered by a real person

Preview dialer — agents see contact details prior to answering call

All of these tools make it easy for your team to generate more leads at scale. In addition to the auto dialer, Five9 is an all-in-one contact center solution.

Five9 pricing is not available online. Contact their sales team for a custom quote based on features, seats, and usage.

#5 – ChaseData — Best for Small Businesses



Visit ChaseData

Industry specific solutions

Custom call center software

Plan for low volume calling

Preview and progressive dialer

Get a free demo



ChaseData provides call center solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Where the software particularly excels is in helping small businesses power their call centers.

The software is trusted by both sales teams and marketing departments. ChaseData provides industry-specific solutions for small businesses that want something beyond a one-size-fits-all approach.

ChaseData is commonly used for custom software in the following industries:

Financial services

Utilities

Insurance

Travel and hospitality

Banking

Home improvement and construction

Debt collections

Nonprofit

Consumer sales

B2B and SaaS

If your small business falls into one of these categories, you’ll want to consider ChaseData.

ChaseData offers a free trial that includes 1,000 telecom minutes per agent, so you can see what the tool’s about with zero commitment. there are three paid tiers of service available.

If you’re a small business with low call volume, the Small Business plan is designed especially for you. For $89 per user per month, you get 3,000 telecom minutes, plus web, email, and chat-based support.

If you have a high-volume sales center, the Professional package at $139 per user per month includes 5,000 telecom minutes and advanced features to help your agents excel. The Enterprise package includes 7,000 telecom minutes and costs $169 per user per month.

Preview dialing and progressive dialing are both available on the small business plan. Unfortunately, you’ll need to upgrade to the second-tier professional plan to benefit from predictive dialing.

As your team grows, ChaseData scales with your organization.

#6 – CallHub — Best For Political, Advocacy, and Nonprofit Organizations



Visit CallHub

Starts at $0.021 per call

Unlimited agent accounts

Local caller ID

Robo dialer

Try for free



CallHub is an all-in-one solution for call center software, voice broadcasting software, and SMS marketing software. It’s a popular choice for political campaigns and nonprofit organizations in 200+ countries across the globe.

The software has an extensive list of integrations for use-case specific scenarios, such as Databank Connect for nonprofits and NationBuilder for political organizations.

CallHub’s automated dialer has predictive dialing, power dialing, preview dialing, and robo dialing. The robo dialer plays pre-recorded messages, which is a popular way to spread your message without having to rely on live agents.

Additional benefits and features of CallHub include:

Local caller ID

Follow-up scheduling

Live call monitoring for quality assurance and training

DNC (do not call) enablement

Answering machine detection

Phone number verification

More than 3,000 organizations and 20,000+ agents use CallHub. The software offers pay as you go pricing, starting at $0.021 per call.

While CallHub does have business-focused features including Salesforce and Zapier integrations, the software’s sweet spot lies with nonprofit, political, and advocacy organizations. Business users will likely find a better solution elsewhere.

#7 – RingCentral — Best For Predictive Dialing



Visit RingCentral

Best call center software

99.999% uptime

Industry & use-case specific tools

Progressive dialing

Get a free quote



RingCentral ranks first on our list of the best call center software, so it’s no surprise to see it here as well. RingCentral has everything you need to manage your call center, including auto dialing, to maximize outbound productivity.

More than 400,000 businesses across the globe trust RingCentral for a wide range of products and services.

RingCentral has industry-specific solutions for healthcare, tech, financial services, retail, and education. It also has use-case specific features for cloud phone systems, remote work, video conferencing, and contact centers.

The RingCentral auto dialing feature is one of the top benefits of its outbound calling service. Its predictive dialing tool is the best in the industry.

With RingCentral, your sales agents will be well informed with quick access to information. The software is easy to use and simplifies the sales process with automated, guided engagement flows.

Other highlights of RingCentral’s auto dialer include:

99.999% uptime guarantee

Custom campaigns

Data integration

Safe Dial featuring TCPA compliance

Progressive dialer

Regardless of your industry, business size, or call center needs, RingCentral will be an excellent choice for your organization. Contact them today for a free quote.

#8 – Voicent — Best For Prerecorded Messages



Visit Voicent

Starts at $19

Unlimited robo calls

Simultaneous calling

30 day free trial

Start for free



Voicent is trusted by thousands of businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations in 50+ countries. For more than a decade, this platform has been providing an all-in-one solution for outbound calls, inbound voice, email and text software, auto dialers, and marketing automation.

All of the Voicent tools are fully integrated with each other. So you don’t have to deal with costly or complicated integrations; just plug and play.

Voicent also has a built-in CRM to automatically track customers. The software has exceptional automation features for tracking and responding to customer communication.

The top auto dialer feature from Voicent is the ability to deliver prerecorded messages to long lists of contacts. The software can detect answering machines and leave messages in your own voice or a computer-generated voice.

Prerecorded messages for auto dialing with Voicent are commonly used for:

Event notification

Weather alerts

Bill collection

Service pickup and delivery notifications

City government enforcement

Emergency school notifications

Voicent’s auto dialer is easy to use, scalable, and fully customizable for any use case.

Additional features include:

Simultaneous calls

Text-to-speech

Excel spreadsheet list integration

Unlimited robo calling

Pricing for Voicent starts at $19 per user per month with an annual contract. Month-to-month rates start at $29. In addition to the base rate, you’ll pay based on call usage.

While the base package has everything you need to get started, you’ll have to pay extra for add-ons like inbound call center capabilities, caller ID, workflow automations, and more. These range anywhere from $2 to $99. You can try Voicent free for 30 days.

#9 – Nice inContact — Best For Enterprise Call Centers



Visit Nice inContact

Trusted by 385,000+ agents

KPI benchmarking

Predictive dialing

Automatic call distribution

Get a free quote



Nice inContact is a modern way to modernize large-scale contact centers. That platform has everything you need to operate at scale. It’s trusted by big brands, like Honeywell, that have 4,000+ agents alone.

In addition to traditional dialing, auto dialer, and call center software, Nice inContact has tools for performance management, workforce management, quality management, CRM integration, and more.

You’ll also benefit from an interactive tool for KPI benchmarking to see how your organization stacks up against similar call centers.

85+ Fortune 100 companies rely on Nice inContact. The platform supports 385,000+ agents across the globe in more than one hundred countries.

Nice inContact has been around for 15 years and boasts a 99% uptime guarantee.

Other highlights include:

Automatic call distribution

Predictive dialing

Analytics and reporting

Customer surveys

Call recording

CRM integrations

Interactive voice response

Like most enterprise software, pricing for Nice inContact is not available online. Contact their team for a free quote.

How to Find the Best Auto Dialer Software For You

There are certain factors you need to look for when you’re shopping around for an auto dialer software. Evaluate these elements based on the needs of your business.

This is the methodology that we used to narrow down the top options in this guide. I’ll explain each one in greater detail below.

Ease of Use

The point of auto dialer software is to improve your existing process. Your team will be able to make more calls, and therefore generate more leads per hour and per day.

If the software isn’t easy to use, it defeats the purpose. You don’t want your agents to fumble around between screens or calls. Non-intuitive software will only slow down your call center.

All of the auto dialer software on our list is easy to use. However, some are definitely easier than others. Request a demo or free trial before you commit to see for yourself.

Automation Features

Some auto dialer software just routes calls to the next available agent. That’s not enough to improve your process. The best auto dialer software can also route calls to a specific person or department.

Are you using auto dialer software with pre-recorded voice messages? Make sure your software can automatically detect answering machines and leave messages if you want that option.

Look for features like automated lead scoring, preview dialing, and other workflow automations.

CRM Integration

Lots of auto dialer software has built-in CRM software. This is the best way to manage leads, customers, and contacts at scale.

For those of you who are already using an existing CRM solution, make sure the software you’re evaluating can integrate with your CRM. Otherwise, getting customer data from one platform to the other will be a significant hassle. An integrated experience is the only way to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency.

Price

The price for auto dialer software has a wide range. We’ve seen plans that start at $19 per month per user, and others that start at $149 per month per user.

Some plans allow for unlimited minutes. Others charge per minute but allow for unlimited agents.

There is no “standard” pricing for auto dialer software. Find a solution that meets your needs at a price that you can afford. Don’t get distracted by extra features and expensive add-ons that you’ll never use.

The Top Auto Dialer Software in Summary

The best auto dialer software eliminates the need for call center agents to manually dial numbers, drastically increasing the number of calls they can make per day.

Nextiva, contactSPACE, and PhoneBurner are our top picks for auto dialer software. These tools, along with the other recommendations on our list, will significantly improve your outbound sales process.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/best-auto-dialer-software/