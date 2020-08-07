Best All-in-One Printer For Your Business

By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best all-in-one printer is the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015.

No matter what your business size, you need a good all-in-one printer.

These printers help you handle all of the copying, scanning, printing, and faxing needs. But it’s not enough to just do some printing and scanning. You also need to be able to set it up easily and keep it running smoothly for a long time.

Doing so can help you be able to do the work you need with no hiccups in your workflow. Plus this also helps you avoid any Office Space-style meltdowns in your business.

But how do you choose an all-in-one printer with so many out there? Luckily, we’ve taken a look at dozens of printers. We’ve narrowed it down to the five very best ones for most businesses and offices out there.

The 5 Best All-in-One Printers

The best five all-in-one printers are:

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 – Best Overall All-in-One Printer

Canon Pixma TR4520 – Best Budget All-in-One Printer

Canon Pixma TR8520 – Best All-in-One Printer for Photos

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw – Best All-in-One Printer for Home Offices

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630 Printer – Fastest All-in-One Printer

Read on for our in-depth review of each printer.

#1. HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 – Best Overall All-in-One Printer

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 is the best overall printer out in the market today.

If there’s a better all-in-one printer for the majority of businesses out there, it probably hasn’t been invented yet.

It delivers great photo printing while using the optimal amount of black and color ink — saving you money with those expensive ink cartridge prices.

Its scanner comes in both flatbed and sheetfed varieties. This is great if you have a lot of documents you need scanned quickly, or if you have a sensitive document you don’t want to get beat up in the printer.

It’s shape is a little bulkier than most compact printers out there. However, it’s small enough that it should work for a home office or a desk at work.

#2. Canon Pixma TR4520 – Best Budget All-in-One Printer

Visit Canon

• Great for bootstrap businesses

• Wi-Fi connectivity

• Photo printing

• Cost: $59.99

Cost: $59.99

The Canon Pixma TR4520 is a great choice for anyone on a budget. That includes businesses, entrepreneurs, and even your college students.

With a price tag sitting at $59.99, it’s much more affordable than many other all-in-one printers on the market. However, it doesn’t sacrifice quality or features to get there.

Among its benefits include:

Wi-Fi connectivity

Auto-document feeder

Fax capabilities

Scanning

Photo printing

It also includes a great mobile app that allows you to print and scan right from your phone or tablet.

The Canon Pixma TR4520 includes a 100-sheet paper tray and can handle 20-sheets for its auto-document feeder. For comparison’s sake, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 can handle 250 sheets in the paper tray and 35 sheets in the auto-document feeder. So it handles considerably less paper, but remember that the price is hard to beat.

It’s also a bit heftier than some of the other options, taking up 7.5 x 17.7 by 11.7 inches of space and weighing 13lbs. If you’re not going to be using it a lot, it might just end up taking up valuable desk space and gathering dust the majority of the time.

Overall though, it’s a solid budget option for anyone looking to save some cash while getting a pretty decent printer.

#3. Canon Pixma TR8520 – Best All-in-One Printer for Photos

Visit Canon

• Fantastic photo-quality prints

• Wi-Fi connectivity

• Bluetooth connectivity

• Cost: $129.99

Cost: $129.99

Cousins to the TR4520, the Canon Pixma TR8520 delivers a compact printer with studio quality photos.

With it, you’ll get a nice user experience as well. The large touchscreen on the front of the printer allows you to easily navigate all of the Canon Pixma TR8550’s features and tools with ease.

Some of those features include:

Wi-Fi connectivity

Bluetooth connectivity

SD card slot for photos

Integrations with software like Dropbox

Scanning

Fax capabilities

Where this printer really shines is the photo printing. On both photo paper and plain paper, you’ll get fantastic and well-colored photo prints. However, this does come at a cost: The Canon Pixma TR8520 requires five ink cartridges. That can get pretty pricey especially if you plan on doing a lot of printing.

However, when it comes to finding a good photo printer that also delivers great performance for documents and files, the Canon Pixma TR8520 is hard to beat.

#4. HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw – Best All-in-One Printer for Home Offices

Visit HP

• Great for home offices!

• Wi-Fi connectivity

• 300 sheet paper capacity

• 1200 dpi scanning

• Get it today!

The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw is a mouthful. But it’s also a top of the line all-in-one printer that’s perfect for home offices.

Unlike the majority of offerings on this list, this printer is a laser printer. That means instead of using ink, laser printers use toner cartridges. These last much longer than inkjet cartridges. However, they are a bit more pricey.

It also means you won’t get the great photo quality prints you’d get from inkjet printers. But the benefits often outweigh the disadvantages — especially if you’re just using the printer for typical business purposes.

The interface is very user friendly. With a nice touchscreen, you’re able to perform a variety of different tasks easily.

Some other great features:

Wi-Fi connectivity

Wireless direct

NFC connectivity

50 page auto-document feeder that performs two-sided scanning

300 sheet paper capacity

Fax capability

1200 dots per inch scanning capability

Of course, there are some drawbacks.

Don’t expect photo quality prints with this. Remember, it’s a laser printer.

For one it’s bigger than the others on this list. 16.4 x 15.7 x 18.6 inches to be exact. It also weighs a whopping 51.6 lbs. However, that’s pretty compact when compared to your typical office printer. It also doesn’t support Bluetooth.

However, if you’re looking for something that’ll get the job done fast and well, this is your pick.

#5. Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630 – Fastest All-in-One Printer

Visit Epson

• Lightening fast printing

• 4800 x 1200 dpi printing

• 35 sheet auto-document feeder

• Great for high volume printing

• Get it today!

This is the Usain Bolt of printers. The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630 is capable of handling high volume print jobs for busy offices quickly and at a very high-quality.

On top of it’s amazing speed, it also delivers all the goods you’d want from an all-in-one printer:

Fax capabilities

Scanning capabilities

4800 x 1200 dpi printing capabilities

Wi-Fi connectivity

Wi-Fi direct

Ethernet connection

35 sheet auto-document feeder

The printing trays hold a mighty 330 sheet capacity. It also boasts a relatively low running cost based on the amount of ink used in each print job. That means you could end up saving a lot of money in the long run if you invest in this printer.

Some downsides: It is a bit bigger — though not the biggest one on this list. Weighing in a little over 31 pounds and with dimensions sitting at 13.5 x 18.1 x 16.6, you’re going to have to devote a little bit more desk space to this printer.

The interface also leaves a little bit to be desired. It comes with a smaller touch screen than many of its competitors, and its design of the printer itself isn’t going to be winning any beauty pageants anytime soon.

However, if you’re looking for a reliable printer that gets the job done quickly, this is the best bet for you. Great for media or law offices where hard documents need to be printed often and reliably.

Methodology for the Best All-in-One Printers

When it comes to finding the best printer, we took a look at a number of criteria.

While the needs of your business might require different features, these are the four that we believe are most common needs for brands and businesses out there.

Speedy

Time is money. You can’t be waiting around all day to print out a few documents you need as soon as possible. Slow printing experiences are not only frustrating, but they can often result in the aforementioned Office Space-style meltdowns.

That’s why all the printers we suggest can get you basic documents printed quickly, and without sacrificing quality for it. In fact, the printers above boast at least 7 pages per minute when printing out a basic Word document with black text on it.

When looking for your printer, be sure to look for one that’s quick as well.

Easy scanning

Scanning has become a must-have for most printers now a days. However, not all scanning is made the same.

You don’t want a printer that won’t allow sheetfed scanning. Otherwise, if you have multiple documents that need to be scanned, you will end up manually scanning each of them. That’s incredibly tedious and not a good use of your time.

Instead, find a sheetfed one that allows you to place the documents in a tray to be scanned automatically.

You also want to find a scanner with at least 600 x 1,200 dots per inch resolution. That’ll ensure the quality of your scanned items.

Good printing

You might think this one to be the most obvious. Of course, you’d want a printer that prints good documents. But it’s easier to overlook than you think.

A good inkjet printer’s resolution will be somewhere in the neighbourhood of 1200 x 1440 dots per inch. Whereas a good photo printer might have anywhere from 4800 x 1200 dots per inch, to 5760 x 1440 dots per inch.

When looking for an all-in-one printer, be sure to check out the printer’s resolution first. Depending on your business and your needs, you might want a higher resolution. Or you might not care very much about having a high resolution at all.

Wi-Fi enabled

Welcome to the 21st century, where everything needs a solid Wi-Fi connection — even your printer!

Joking aside, a Wi-Fi enabled printer allows you to print documents without being connected to it by a USB cord. That’s incredibly helpful whether you work at home or a big corporation with dozens of other people in your office.

Network connectivity also allows you to print things on your printer even when you’re not in the same location as it. For example, if you’re your home want to print out a document so it’s ready for you in the morning at the office.

Summary

If you want a solid pick but don’t care to do a ton of research, we suggest you just go with the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015. It covers all the basics and has enough bells-and-whistles to keep even the most demanding offices happy.

A great option for those more budget conscious though is the Canon Pixma TR4520. It’ll have everything you need from Wi-Fi connectivity to scanning and fax. Making it perfect for bootstrap startups and scrappy college dorms alike.

