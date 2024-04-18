By Team Business For Home

Beautycounter founder and CEO Gregg Renfrew left the company in January 2023. In 2022, Beautycounter named Marc Rey as CEO while Renfrew became the company’s Executive Chair and Chief Brand Officer. In June 2023, Mindy Mackenzie has been appointed interim chief executive officer.

In a review about the company we noticed that Beautycounter failed to regularly offer press releases, lacks transparency in its financial matters, and doesn’t boast well-known top earners with clear visibility.

In a confidential email to its distributor force Beautycounter stated today:

“Dear Brand Advocate,

This email constitutes written notice of the termination of your Brand Advocate Agreement with Counter Brands, LLC (d/b/a Beautycounter) (the “Company”), effective as of April 17, 2024 (the “Termination Date”).

In connection with a sale, the Company is shutting down its operations and intends to wind-down and dissolve in the near-term. You will receive payment of all accrued and unpaid commissions through the Termination Date, and you shall otherwise have no further rights to any bonuses, commissions, or other compensation tollowing the Termination Date.

Payment is expected to be made on or about April 26, 2024. From and after the Termination Date, you shall not hold yourself out as a Company brand advocate or as otherwise engaging in business for, or on behalf of, or otherwise affiliated with, the Company or its affiliates.

As a reminder, you remain bound by all post-termination obligations under the Brand Advocate Agreement, you remain bound by all post-termination obligations under the Brand Advocate Agreement, including your confidentiality obligations under paragraph 10 of the Brand Advocate Agreement.”

The post Beautycounter Terminates All MLM Distributors, Shutting Down appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/04/beautycounter-terminates-all-mlm-distributors-shutting-down/