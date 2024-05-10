BeautyCounter Might Leave The Network Marketing Channel

By Team Business For Home

The chaos around BeautyCounter continues as the company stated:

“We know that there was a lot of information shared yesterday. Information that was difficult, and that many of you are still processing. We thank you for your time and support as we navigate these uncharted territories.

As shared on the call, we have been in contact with the CEO of Arbonne so you can learn about an opportunity with them for you and your teams to explore, as a place to softly land during this time.

As a B-corp with a highly regarded, long-standing reputation in the industry, we would like to invite you to learn more about their company and how they will be welcoming our leaders to their community should you choose.”

While former CEO and Founder Gregg Renfrew stated:

“Something new is on the way. We are currently ​working ​to build a new company but don’t worry, we’ll be back later this year with the safer, high-performing products you know and love, as well as some other surprises.”

Despite our tireless efforts over these past few weeks, G2G (The company I formed, which recently purchased certain BeautyCounter assets, in a foreclosure sale) will not be able to launch operations as soon as we hoped.

Instead, the newly-formed company will necessarily spend the coming months building a more innovative foundation to set it up for success. At this time, and given what we know now, the team at the new company is aiming for a full launch in late 2024.

In a FAQ (Will the earning opportunity be the same?) Gregg Renfrew stated:

The team is evaluating the best way to support a connected community of the future, including an earning opportunity that is sustainable for the business and relevant to today’s (and tomorrow’s) consumer. All aspects of the Advocate experience (including earning/ rewards structure) will be evaluated over the next months as the company prepares to officially launch later this year.

In conclusion:

It is very vague if they will stay with the Network Marketing model and there is no commitment to former team structures. Based on our experience the vast majority of the BeautyCounter Network Marketing Professionals will not wait till the end of 2024.

