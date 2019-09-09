Be Relevant and Accelerate your Buyer’s Journey

By Srijana Angdembey

Welcome to episode 3 of On the Fly, our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

Episode 3 features, Randy Frisch, CMO and Co-Founder of Uberflip, a content experience platform that empowers marketers to create content experiences at every stage of the buyer’s journey. Randy shares with us some tried and true methods to shorten the buyer’s journey.

Our goal as marketers, whether we’re doing direct mail, sending an email, or a re-targeted ad, is to get someone to engage. We usually do this by sending our potential customers to a single piece of content but how do you send them to more content? How do you shorten the buyer journey?

Randy says the key is to be relevant. The more relevant you can make that customer experience, the more likely you are to get to conversion faster. Knowing your customer well and providing them personalized and relevant content will help you shorten that buyer’s journey from a seven-week period to perhaps seven days. Watch full videos for some examples:

