By Team Business For Home

BE Ignite Global Convention in Colombia boasts significant product launches, training from top leaders, and incredible recognitions.

Held from 9th – 10th April 2022 in Movistar Arena Bogotá, Colombia, BE continues to push boundaries and inspire entrepreneurs with each convention.

BE proved that they are not just about giving its distributors the push they need to achieve business success, but they also bring people together. The World Convention in Colombia brought like-minded enthusiasts together from over 15+ countries, a true coming together of ideas, dreams, and inspiration.

“We are so overwhelmed by the love and support that the BE community showed us!” said the BE Founders.

The Trio never fall short of gratitude and appreciation for how far they’ve come and how much they can share with the world.

The two-day event includes significant product launches. BE uses its conventions to showcase new products from across different industries for entrepreneurs to have access to a global platform and recognition and to motivate and inspire its distributors and attendees of the convention. The top leaders at BE also lend their expertise in jam-packed training sessions with tips about the network marketing space.

BE CEO Moyn Islam also took the opportunity to remind people of BE’s vision, which in his own words,

“is what constantly pushes us to BE the best! It drives us to encourage YOU to BE your best and achieve your goals.

A vision can’t be good enough for today. A vision must be good enough for the next 50 years. Our vision is to create a place of work for millions of people worldwide.”

Following the powerful speech by Moyn Islam, BE CTO Ehsaan Islam added how they constantly innovate to provide better products and services to fulfill the company’s vision.

“Our goal is to constantly create products that innovate and equip people we cross paths with, with the tools they will need to be ahead of the ever-changing world.”

This year at the World Colombia convention, BE recognized the growth of 250+ people ranking from diamonds to presidential diamonds, royal diamonds, and even new ambassadors.

To top off the event, guests were treated to an extraordinary founder’s story by none other than BE’s very own CVO and co-founder, Monir Islam.

“Climbing a mountain is not everybody’s desire, but I’m telling you it’s beautiful from the top” are the kind of inspiring sentiments Monir left for the crowd.

It’s no doubt everyone in attendance left the convention feeling fearless and excited about achieving their dreams.

Key Takeaways:

BE hosted a World event at the Movistar Arena, Bogotá Colombia

The event brought people from 15+ countries together

Major products were launched

Training from BE’s top leaders

Massive award recognition for 250+ people

Monir Islam, BE CVO, shared an inspiring Founders story

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.berules.com

The post BE Ignite Global Convention In Colombia Boasts Significant Product Launches appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/be-ignite-global-convention-in-colombia-boasts-significant-product-launches/