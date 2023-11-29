BE Holds Its European Convention in Vienna Attended by Over 6,000 People

In a spectacular display of unity and inspiration, BE’s European Convention in Vienna closed the year with an electrifying energy, drawing over 6,000 attendees from various countries.

The event, marked as the grandest closing event of the year, was a testament to the global appeal and dynamic spirit of BE. The atmosphere was electric, charged with an energy that was palpable and contagious, setting a new benchmark for industry events.

This two-day extravaganza wasn’t just a gathering; it was a celebration of BE’s 5th anniversary, a milestone that signifies growth, innovation, and community.

The venue buzzed with excitement as the event kicked off, with BE founders Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan Islam extending a warm welcome to everyone. Their presence underscored the company’s commitment to its vision and its people.

A Message from the Founders Monir, Moyn, Ehsaan:

“Five years ago, we started BE with a dream: to create a place where millions could find work, hope, and success.

We wanted to build a company based on strong connections and big dreams.

Now, five years later, we’ve seen so many lives change for the better. We knew there would be doubts and tough times, but these challenges only made us stronger and more determined.

Today, BE is more than just a company. It’s a big family spread across the world, with every person playing an important part in our story.”

The convention featured a lineup of top-notch speakers, each a leader in their own right within the company.

These speakers shared their profound knowledge and insights on a range of topics crucial to success in direct selling, including recruiting, leadership, mindset, and entrepreneurship. Each session was more than just a talk; it was a catalyst, igniting a spark in the audience, leaving them inspired and motivated to reach new heights.

One of the most anticipated segments of the event was the awards and recognition ceremony. In a heartfelt and emotional display, BE honored its achievers, awarding hundreds of leaders on stage. The recognition spanned across various ranks, from Sapphires to Ambassadors, each award serving as a symbol of hard work, dedication, and success. The emotional responses from the awardees highlighted the personal and professional impact of BE’s support and recognition.

The convention also served as a platform for networking, learning, and sharing experiences. Attendees had the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and learn from each other’s journeys. This interaction fostered a sense of community and belonging, integral to BE’s ethos.

Moreover, the event was a showcase of BE’s latest innovations and future plans. It provided a glimpse into the company’s roadmap and its commitment to staying at the forefront of the direct selling industry. The founders’ vision for the future was met with enthusiasm and support, reinforcing the community’s trust and belief in the company’s direction.

In conclusion, BE’s European Convention in Vienna was more than just an event; it was a celebration of achievement, a gathering of visionaries, and a beacon of inspiration for the future. As the company looks forward to more years of success and innovation, the convention will be remembered as a pivotal moment in its history, a time when over 6,000 people came together to celebrate, learn, and grow as one global family.

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.be.club

