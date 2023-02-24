BE Creates Its Own BE City in Oslo, Norway

Get ready for the ultimate business adventure at the BE Oslo European Convention on March 25-26, 2023. The convention offers an incredible opportunity to meet like-minded people from all corners of the world, hear from some of the biggest names in business, and explore a brand-new city created by BE.

At the convention, attendees will receive the latest updates on BE’s products and services and learn valuable insights on how they can take their own businesses to the next level. The BE founders, Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan Islam, will give a sneak peek of the 2023 roadmap and provide updates on the company’s growth and vision.

“The Disrupt 2023 convention is the culmination of everything we have envisioned, planned, and worked on for years. We are excited to share our mind-blowing news and updates that will change the landscape of the online sphere.

But more importantly, this event aims to revolutionize the industry and bring our BE community to new heights as distributors. We’re committed to boosting their drive to succeed and helping them surpass extraordinary milestones – growing bigger, stronger, and better.”

Shared by BE Founders Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan Islam.

BE Founders

The convention also features an impressive lineup of speakers, including world-renowned motivational speakers, who will share their insights and expertise on various topics.

Attendees will also have the chance to hear exclusive, valuable strategies and plans from the top leaders’ proven success blueprints.

In addition to the valuable learning opportunities, attendees can expect recognition and massive giveaways. The convention promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering adventure and learning opportunities that inspire attendees to take their businesses and lives to the next level.

Oslo, Norway, offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty that will leave a lasting impression on visitors. From hiking in the forests to exploring the fjords, there are countless ways to immerse oneself in the natural beauty of Norway.

And in the evenings, attendees can connect with fellow business owners and form meaningful relationships that will last long after the convention has ended.

The BE Oslo European Convention promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering both adventure and learning opportunities that will inspire attendees to take their businesses and lives to the next level.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this historic moment. Book your tickets to the BE Oslo European Convention now and join us for the adventure of a lifetime.

Book discounted accommodation and food packages here. Book convention tickets here.

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.be.club

