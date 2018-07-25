B-Epic Forecast $40 Million In Sales

By Ted Nuyten

B-Epic, is a multilevel marketing company offering an one of a kind, first to market dietary supplement formulated to boost the quality of people’s health and well-being through enhanced supplementation.

The products are based on cutting-edge research of the most powerful, proven extracts from around the world. To ensure maximum quality, we source the purest, whole food ingredients and utilize modern extract technologies.

The uniqueness of B-Epic stems from the new technology that allows it to service its Independent Business Owners, worldwide on a cloud based platform.

This allows the company to pay out more commissions and a fantastic car bonus, which is being awarded to over 300 representatives each month already.

And it allows people from any country, and currently B-Epic ships to 190 countries, to join and build a business no matter where they live.

Because of this system, last year, which was the companies first year in business, B-Epic did over 7 million in sales and this year, they are on track to do 40 million in sales.

Because of its simplicity of a two product company, B-Epic , is based around its focus on wellness by introducing supplements for energy, that include powerful mushrooms, minerals and half your daily requirements of fruits and vegetables.

The flagship product, Acceler8, has the ability to accelerate any weight loss program you’re currently on by first allowing you to get the best night’s sleep in your life.

This helps your serotonin levels and increases your weight loss with probiotics, pre-biotics and live enzymes. Being first to market, it gives the IBO a distinct advantage in the networking market place

About B-Epic

Because of the leadership of its CEO, Eric J. Caprarese who is considered one of the most well-respected leaders, coaches, trainers, and consultants in the network marketing industry, B-Epic has been designed to be very easy for people, no matter what their financial status is, to start and run a home based business.

Eric Caprarese is a true leader’s leader. Starting from nothing in this industry, Eric has built organizations with volume well into the millions and has been a top income earner in multiple companies over his 25 year career in this industry having helped tens of thousands of others create supplemental and life changing incomes through his teaching, training, and commitment to helping others.

With that experience, Eric has seen it all in the network marketing industry. He knows what works. He knows what doesn’t work, and he knows what it takes to build and run a successful company for the long term. For more information please visit www.Bepic.com

