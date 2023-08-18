Aurélie Jung Moron Leading Rich Mum Movement with MaVie and Ultron Blockchain

By Nicole Dunkley

Step into the extraordinary world of Aurélie Jung Moron, affectionately known as Rich Mum, a business mentor living in Dubai and traveling the world, and prepare to be inspired by a story of resilience, triumph, and a burning desire to create a life of abundance and freedom.

Rich Mum’s journey is not just about becoming financially prosperous; it’s about transforming lives and leaving a profound impact on the world.

A Journey of Dreams and Determination

Picture this: a young South Korean-born French woman facing the darkest moments of her life when he became brutally a broke single mom with two children, her dreams shattered, and her family’s future uncertain. It was in this defining moment that Rich Mum made a courageous decision – to rise from the ashes, stronger and more determined than ever before. “

In the summer of 2015, I made the decision to become a successful mother and businesswoman, to create and share a future dream life with my two young children. Succeeding in network marketing wasn’t an option; it was a must for me.”

Conquering Adversity and Pioneering

New Horizons Rich Mum’s journey was not without challenges. She faced skepticism and competition at every turn, but she refused to back down. Her heart set on pioneering new frontiers, she blazed a trail by launching Forex and Crypto trading in the network marketing industry, igniting a movement that swept across Europe.

“Each time I had to work hard on all fronts. I had to face competition, but my biggest trial was dealing with a company that took our funds and broke our trust.

It taught me the importance of ethics and transparency in our industry.”

Rich Mum Movement: Empowering Lives

The Rich Mum Movement isn’t just a brand; it’s a symbol of empowerment and a catalyst for transformation. It represents a woman who triumphs over her challenges, not just financially but also in consciousness, knowledge, and influence. Rich Mum’s mission is to inspire millions of women and men worldwide to rise above their circumstances and claim the life they deserve.

“Rich Mum is not just a mother rich in money; she is a symbol of a being who will fight for her freedom not just in money, but in consciousness, knowledge, mastery of her time, and her influence in the world.”

The Web 3 Revolution: A Journey to Freedom

Fast forward to today, and Rich Mum stands at the forefront of the Web 3 revolution. Her alliance with MaVie Global and the revolutionary Ultron Foundation blockchain has unlocked a realm of limitless possibilities. The power of decentralized finance, NFTs, and cutting-edge applications has given birth to a new era of financial freedom.

“This is the era of DeFI, financial decentralization through blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

MaVie and Ultron represent the Holy Grail – security, transparency, and unlimited development. We are educating millions about this revolutionary technology.”

Building a Powerful Community

After the success of her 1st event ” Grande Premiere » at Salons Hoche in Paris last July 1st, Rich Mum invites you to join us at the 2nd great event Propulsion in Paris on October 2023 and connect on our daily Zoom meetings.

But it’s not just about individual success. Rich Mum and her Rich Life team are creating a powerful community of like-minded individuals, bound by a shared vision of prosperity and compassion. Together, they are working towards a better world, contributing 1% of their commissions to educational, humanitarian, and environmental causes.

“Together, we are loving, grateful, united, powerful, courageous, honest, willing, disciplined, and invincible.

We contribute 1% of all our commissions to educational, humanitarian, and environmental causes, making a positive impact on countless lives.”

Join the Movement Rich Mum & Rich Life for more Prosperity

Rich Mum’s journey is a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and unwavering belief in one’s potential. Through the Web 3 revolution with MaVie and Ultron Blockchain, she invites you to be a part of a transformative movement, where financial freedom and personal growth are intertwined.

“Everything is possible, nothing is impossible.

Your mind creates your reality. Wealth is first and foremost spiritual. So choose which spirit you want to develop to create the best possible life for as long as life keeps us in this wonderful world.

Love and gratitude help us join forces to create a better world. Never lose hope and courage. Go for it, because life is beautiful, but too short to waste by not daring to share the best together.”

If you are ready to embrace the future of decentralized finance, to embark on a journey of empowerment, and to build a life of abundance, then join Rich Mum and her team on this exciting adventure. The Rich Mum Movement awaits, ready to uplift and inspire you to reach heights you never thought possible. Together, let’s ride the wave of the Web 3 revolution and shape a world where prosperity knows no bounds.

“In unity and with a shared vision, we are creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond financial gains.

The Rich Mum & Rich Life Movement together with Titans & Immortals leadership create a symbol of empowerment, inspiring individuals to overcome their obstacles and embrace the power within them to achieve greatness.”

About Mavie Global

Built on strong fundamentals and guided by a clear long-term strategy, MaVie’s grand vision will position the company as one of the most prominent leaders in the WEB3.

Community building is a critical aspect of MaVie’s user acquisition strategy. Therefore the company is creating a constant vibrant and engaged community around its platform, giving a sense of belonging and ownership among its users. It incentivizes user engagement through rewards programs, referral programs, and other creative initiatives.

Empowered by a massive community, Ultron stands ready to conquer the world. Ultron Foundation is today the planet’s fastest-growing layer-1 blockchain and we are proud to be in partnership with them.

MaVie will help Ultron plan to reach new users and enter different markets, by giving insights that cater to specific regions and languages. By doing so, they will grow their user base and make their product more accessible to people around the world. Together, they’re making their vision a reality. For more information please visit: www.mavie.global

The post Aurélie Jung Moron Leading Rich Mum Movement with MaVie and Ultron Blockchain appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/08/aurelie-jung-moron-leading-rich-mum-movement-with-mavie-and-ultron-blockchain/