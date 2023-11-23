Arild Folgero From Norway Reaches Crown Diamond With Earn.World

By Team Business For Home

Arild Folgero is a seasoned veteran in the network marketing space who recently achieved the prestigious rank of Crown Diamond with Earn.World.

From working deep down in the ocean on a submarine to becoming one of the highest ranking ambassadors at Earn.World, Arild Folgero has managed to transform his success journey into motivation and determination benchmarks for other promising networkers in the industry.

He started selling perfumes to his colleagues in the submarine, but without much success. So, he decided to change tactics and find customers when he was free to meet them, and he also set up an online presence. With time, he discovered that the earning potential was much more than the Navy paid him.

“I joined my first network marketing company in December 1996, so I’ve been in the industry for 27 years already, and I can really feel like an industry grandpa. I chose network marketing because I have always looked for an opportunity to make some extra money selling products and helping others solve their challenges.

Interestingly, the industry has education, workshops, leadership training, and team building that everyone can take advantage of.”

said Arild.

The journey so far has been a learning curve for the new Crown Diamond ambassador. During the years, he learned that people are different, and one must speak to them differently to achieve the desired results. He also attributed his success to the efforts of his mentor, a top leader in the network marketing space.

“I was taken under the wings of a top leader, and he took me on many leadership training and personal development training and workshops. When I started training my own people then my success took off. To oversee my own webinars, seminar stages and having my own presentations was the key and that’s what I do now worldwide.”

When asked why he chose Earn.World, the Norwegian leader said:

“There was no doubt to join after my long-term friend and network pro Tom shared this opportunity with me as he has been successful for 34 years and he always chooses wisely and does due diligence before he picks an opportunity and that made me join Earn.World right away.

Everyone who needs more cash flow is a prospect. So, it’s a huge market worldwide and I always look for the biggest markets of prospects to do online marketing since I’m a professional mass marketer.”

Earn.World’s projects are available all over the globe. The trading is made by AI and gives up to 12% result per Month. You can start with as low as $100. The company doesn’t deal with startup companies; all partners are over 8 years old and have over $400 Billion in client volume.

Arild didn’t fail to encourage anyone looking to jump on the Earn.World bandwagon. He believes the company is the perfect home for people looking to secure their financial future and also impact many lives.

“Earn.World is a standalone affiliate program/network where top leaders already earn 6 figures a week and it’s also a no brainer for networkers who wants to diversify their income to get cashflow or even if you have found your final home at the beautiful network marketing industry you can have it as a side business to share with your friend family. The most important decision is to choose the right team and system”

said Arild.

About Earn.World

Earn.World is the most powerful AI trading bot in Web3. It’s a crypto trading infrastructure and algorithmic strategies made in collaboration with top industry experts.The company is led by Suki Chen, one of the most reputable figures in the blockchain space, with over 30 years of experience.

Since its launch, Earn.World has generated an automated profit of about 17.08% for clients in the trading industry. Through diligent research and cutting-edge strategies, Earn.World is dedicated to maximizing returns.

