ARIIX Relocating Staff To Ireland To Open New Office And Support Growth

By Ted Nuyten

ARIIX, an international opportunity company that promotes healthy, toxin-free living is relocating key staff members Cameron Bott, President of International, and Brandon John, Executive Vice President of Business Development, to Ireland where they will establish a new office to support European sales growth and additional international markets.

The need for a new office in Europe arose after European sales increased 53 percent over the previous year and exceeded the 2018 forecasted growth before year’s end by 22 percent.

Cameron and Brandon will be sourcing the best location for the new office in Ireland and hiring key staff members to assist in supporting the expansive European growth.

“This move and the fact that we’re opening a new office in Ireland is fueled by the excitement and energy in the European market,”

says Fred Cooper, ARIIX CEO and Founder.

“Not only will we be able to improve local operations, but this new office is also being placed strategically to spur international growth for ARIIX all over the world. We’re climbing the charts and we’re not stopping any time soon.”

A grand opening celebration will be announced once the ARIIX Ireland office is established. Everyone will be welcome to join the ARIIX Founders, Founders Club Members, Council Members and field leaders for this momentous occasion.

ABOUT ARIIX

ARIIX is an international opportunity company that creates efficacious, toxin-free products developed through collaboration with world-renowned experts and marketed through independent representatives.

The ARIIX opportunity and brands are available in Australia, Canada, Greater China including Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, the Netherlands, UK, France, Belgium, Ireland, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.ariix.com or call 1-855-GO-ARIIX.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/ariix-relocating-staff-to-ireland-to-open-new-office-and-support-growth/