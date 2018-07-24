ARIIX Experiences Record Q1 And Q2 Growth Over Previous Year

By Ted Nuyten

ARIIX, an international opportunity company that promotes healthy, toxin-free living announces 41% revenue growth compared to the previous year for the first half of 2018.

Additionally, ARIIX generated more revenue in the first two quarters of 2018 than compared to the annual revenues of its first five years in business.

“What’s exciting is that in just under three years, we have essentially doubled our business,”

says Mark Wilson, ARIIX President and Founder.

“At this rate, in three more years our revenue will double again and then in seven years, or possibly less, we could be five times larger than we are now!

“We will be achieving our goal of becoming a billion-dollar company.”

The company’s revenue is outpacing internal estimates for its year-end goal, with the revenue of several weeks in the first and second quarters exceeding $5 million.

“This is the highest grossing first half of the year we have ever experienced,”

says Scott Schwendiman, ARIIX Vice President of Finance.

“Our growth is trending upwards at a steady and consistent rate, and we’re forecasting to exceed our year-end goal.”

The growth at ARIIX not only exists in a side-by-side analysis, but from quarter to quarter as well. From the last quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018, ARIIX experienced a 21 percent increase in revenue.

From the first quarter to the second quarter of 2018, ARIIX experienced a 16 percent increase.

ABOUT ARIIX

ARIIX is an international opportunity company that creates efficacious, toxin-free products developed through collaboration with world-renowned experts and marketed through independent representatives.

The ARIIX opportunity and brands are available in Australia, Canada, Greater China including Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, the Netherlands, UK, France, Belgium, Ireland, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

For more information, please visit ariix.com or call 1-855-GO-ARIIX.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/07/ariix-experiences-record-q1-and-q2-growth-over-previous-year/