ARIIX Appoints Cameron Bott As President of International

By Ted Nuyten

ARIIX, an international opportunity company that promotes healthy, toxin-free living is pleased to announce the promotion of Cameron Bott from Vice President of Partner Support to President of International.

Cameron has been integral in the advancement of strategic goals at ARIIX since 2013, and in his new role, he will take the lead in greater integration amongst international markets.

Cameron, along with his family and one other executive manager, will be relocating to Europe in September 2018. Their goal will be to establish a new office location, which will not only support the expansive European growth by providing improved local operations and focused attention, but will also assist in establishing additional international markets.

“This is such an exciting time for ARIIX,”

says Cameron. “We have so many opportunities ahead of us as a company, and with the tremendous strength and enthusiasm of our field leaders, we will become a top company! The future is extremely prosperous for ARIIX and I feel fortunate to help lead the way.”

“We view Cameron as the perfect individual in implementing ARIIX’s international agenda,”

says Mark Wilson, ARIIX President and Founder.

“In the time that we have been lucky enough to have Cameron on our team, he has not only proven his ability to lead, but also to forge partnerships and nurture programs to fruition.

We’re eager to see the international growth that occurs under Cameron’s passionate influence.”

Throughout his 13 years in the industry, Cameron has led various departments to success, including customer support, international compliance, operations and international expansion. In his new role, Cameron already has plans in the works to hit even greater international milestones, and is eager to begin!

ABOUT ARIIX

ARIIX is an international opportunity company that creates efficacious, toxin-free products developed through collaboration with world-renowned experts and marketed through independent representatives.

The ARIIX opportunity and brands are available in Australia, Canada, Greater China including Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, the Netherlands, UK, France, Belgium, Ireland, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

For more information, please visit ariix.com or call 1-855-GO-ARIIX.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/ariix-appoints-cameron-bott-as-president-of-international/