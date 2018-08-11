ARIIX Announces Promotion Of Brandon John To Executive VP Of Business Strategy

By Ted Nuyten

ARIIX, an international opportunity company that promotes healthy, toxin-free living is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon John from Vice President of Global Tax to Executive Vice President of Business Strategy.

Brandon joined the company in 2016 and not only facilitated the merge of ARIIX and NuCerity, but has also saved ARIIX millions of dollars through a complete tax restructure.

Brandon and his family will be joining newly promoted President of International Cameron Bott in relocating to Europe in September 2018, where a new office will be established. In his new position, Brandon will be responsible for further developing ARIIX’s global tax strategy along with international logistics and operations.

“We are honored that Brandon accepted this new position,”

says Jeff Yates, ARIIX Chief Financial Officer and Founder.

“What he has accomplished at ARIIX in such a short amount of time has been incredibly invaluable. Brandon has a uniquely qualified background that will ensure success in each and every goal we set before him. I speak on behalf of all the owners when I say that we have complete confidence in his capabilities.”

“I am ready for the challenges set before me,”

says Brandon. “I plan to continue building our merger and acquisition profile while working alongside the ARIIX Founders to strategically deploy resources, which will not only grow our current markets, but create new opportunities as well.

I’m thrilled to be taking on a bigger role as an influencer in ARIIX becoming a global industry leader.”

With a 12-year history as a respected expert in the field of tax, Brandon is known for his expertise in lean processes and achieving optimal returns, as well as effectively managing complex tax structures and transactions. In his current role, he will be a key factor in ARIIX’s global business growth.

ABOUT ARIIX

ARIIX is an international opportunity company that creates efficacious, toxin-free products developed through collaboration with world-renowned experts and marketed through independent representatives.

The ARIIX opportunity and brands are available in Australia, Canada, Greater China including Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, the Netherlands, UK, France, Belgium, Ireland, Russia, South Korea and the United States. For more information, please visit ariix.com or call 1-855-GO-ARIIX.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/ariix-announces-promotion-of-brandon-john-to-executive-vp-of-business-strategy/