Arieyl Launches BBL

By Team Business For Home

When an April Fool’s joke turns into a viral product to the Butler’s family and close friends, it’s no surprise that Travis and Kristen, Co-CEOs of Arieyl, love to play April Fool’s jokes. In 2021, they decided to prank their Rockstars.

The idea was to go live with an announcement launching a new two-step system that would “grow a

woman’s boobs and booty”.

That was the plan but… the team live turned into the husband and wife duo laughing while still attempting to pull off the elaborate joke.

After the prank was revealed, quite a few of Arieyl’s Rockstars approached the Butlers saying they wanted a product that would actually do what their April Fool’s joke promised so Arieyl’s innovative founders decided to see if an ingredient existed that would enhance boobs and booties.

Such is the humble beginnings of Arieyl’s #BBL, a viral product consistently a top seller of the company.

Armed with an ingredient from Europe with proven clinical studies, the Butlers created a first to market topical cream that activates the magical transformations and the results from devoted customers have been nothing short of mind blowing.

Not only are women accentuating their natural assets but also getting creative, using the #BBL on common trouble spots such as the loose skin on their necks, upper arms and even forehead wrinkles

turning a “joke” into a viral sensational product that everyone is going crazy to get their hands on.

About Arieyl

From Food Stamps & Foreclosure to Financially Freedom. Kristen and Travis Butler, top earners in the industry decided to create an opportunity for people just like them to live out their craziest dreams.

With our fast paced, busy lifestyles we give you the flexibility to grow a successful business at your fingertips. Arieyl is more than just creating a source of income, it is about creating your best life! Getaway with our fun incentive trips and spoil yourself with prizes you’d probably never splurge on.

For more information please visit www.arieyl.com

The post Arieyl Launches BBL appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/arieyl-launches-bbl/