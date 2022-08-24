Arieyl Celebrates One Year Anniversary

By Team Business For Home

“We’ve officially been fully launched for one year!” Kristen Butler, co-CEO of Arieyl, posted on her Facebook page August 1st.

When she and her Co-CEO Travis Butler, and husband of 23 years, first opened Arieyl’s doors in November of 2020, it was with the deep desire to create a safe place for everyone to spread their wings and fly but, they had one requirement – to create an amazing collaborative culture.

As they navigated the 8 month long pre-launch, Arieyl took their Rockstars from the modest 250 person Launch Team and Founders to over 7,000 Rockstars with a customer base 12 times that.

“I wanted everyone to feel like they had a meaningful relationship with Corporate and a voice to help form our Unicorn baby and, so far, we are doing it!”,

Kristen added.

With a strong foundation of faith, evidenced by their pre-launch during a worldwide pandemic, Arieyl’s core team left the comfort of their individual success to seek out the full abundance and happiness they knew laid ahead of them.

“To leave something that was working for us to have something great instead didn’t take much faith the first time because we didn’t have anything to lose. This time, it took more of me, mentally, spiritually and physically”,

Travis said.

And Arieyl’s cutting edge, innovative, proprietary products reflect the incredible amount of careful thought the Butlers poured into every detail to make this Lion and Unicorn company all they dreamed it could be.

“Remember that feeling as a child, when you played house or store with your friends? That is what launching this baby unicorn company has felt like to me. Walking through Arieyl’s doors each day never feels like work.

It’s so surreal and hard to imagine that this is my real life! Today, as we pass our first full year since our official launch, I can’t help but feel blessed to be a part of something that started as a dream and, because of our amazing field and incredible leadership, has truly become a reality. And just think- it’s only been a year! The best is yet to come!”,

said Danielle Lituski, Director of Rockstar Development.

Happy first birthday Arieyl!

About Arieyl

From Food Stamps & Foreclosure to Financially Freedom. Kristen and Travis Butler, top earners in the industry decided to create an opportunity for people just like them to live out their craziest dreams.

With our fast paced, busy lifestyles we give you the flexibility to grow a successful business at your fingertips. Arieyl is more than just creating a source of income, it is about creating your best life! Getaway with our fun incentive trips and spoil yourself with prizes you’d probably never splurge on.

For more information please visit www.arieyl.com

The post Arieyl Celebrates One Year Anniversary appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/arieyl-celebrates-one-year-anniversary/