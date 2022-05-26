Arieyl $16 Million In Sales With 50,000 Customers

By Team Business For Home

According to an Arieyl press release:

When you look at their product names, the labeling, the opportunity videos, even the picture of the CEO’s on Business for Home – you know for a fact, that Arieyl is NOT your mama’s MLM.

Kristen and Travis Butler burst into the network marketing scene in November of 2020, this time stepping up as CEOs with passion, conviction, and a courageous promise to disrupt and elevate.

In true collaborative fashion, Arieyl’s founders and co-CEOs, Travis and Kristen Butler, teamed up with a small group of family, friends and proven industry leaders equipped with a diverse product line, a lucrative compensation plan and an unique opportunity for those with enough faith to join them on a “Rockstar” adventure.

Arieyl quickly exploded with over 1 million in sales their first week in business.

Opting to produce proprietary formulated supplements over white label stock items sets Arieyl apart from the majority of their competition and has even challenged other world class companies to elevate their existing lines.

Since Arieyl’s conception, only a year and a half ago, the debt free company boosts over 16 million in sales, 50,000 customers and more than 70 stellar health and wellness products.

It’s no wonder that 7,000 ‘Rockstars’ representatives (and counting) have decided they’re not gonna miss this rocket ship. Business for Home agrees, ranking Arieyl as one of the Top Momentum Companies of 2022.

For some, Arieyl is a beacon of hope in a broken network marketing world, where collaborative culture wins and a rising tide lifts all ships. For others, Arieyl is the light they’ve waited for after spending years in darkness, finding relief in a vast product line of hemp, mushroom, fulvic minerals and nootropic blends.

There is one thing that most everyone agrees on – Arieyl is about becoming your highest self, whatever that looks like for you.

About Arieyl

From Food Stamps & Foreclosure to Financially Freedom. Kristen and Travis Butler, top earners in the industry decided to create an opportunity for people just like them to live out their craziest dreams.

With our fast paced, busy lifestyles we give you the flexibility to grow a successful business at your fingertips.

Arieyl is more than just creating a source of income, it is about creating your best life! Getaway with our fun incentive trips and spoil yourself with prizes you’d probably never splurge on.

For more information please visit www.arieyl.com

