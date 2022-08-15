Are NFT’s A Great Way To Own A Part Of A MLM Startup?

By Team Business For Home

By quest author Eloisa Marchesoni.

The short answer is yes 🙂

The rise of the blockchain has given rise to many exciting new, completely digital projects. Recently a new trend in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has become popular.

The trend first exploded in popularity when it was revealed that someone paid a whopping $69M to buy an NFT created by the artist Beeple.

The NFT market cap grew a stunning 2,100% during the first half of 2021 when it reached $2.5B in sales volume.

Many Network Marketing professionals want to start their own MLM company however funding is often the problem as a couple of million USA $ is necessary to pre-fund the expected exponential growth.

Suppose as a founder you have an unique product of service, a clear mission and vision, and a strong track record as a network marketing leader. You have $500,000 available to invest in your start-up however you need and additional $2-3 million.

Then a NFT offering would be an alternative, your NFT investors are enjoying all the high tech benefits and own a part of your network marketing company.

Disclaimer: Investment in the securities of smaller companies can involve greater risk than is generally associated with investment in larger, more established companies that can result in significant capital losses that may have a detrimental effect on the value of the fund.

About the author Eloisa Marchesoni

Eloisa Marchesoni is a Tokenomics Engineer focusing on token model architecture, token macro-/micro-economics structure, crypto market simulations and gamification strategies for Web3 businesses.

She is currently a partner to VCs and accelerators, while also working as an advisor to self-funded crypto startups, which she has been doing since 2018.

