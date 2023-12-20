Arctic Nutrition Secures A Significant Multi-Year Collaboration With Basketball Finland

By Team Business For Home

Arctic Nutrition received a major boost to its brand through a multi-year collaboration deal with Basketball Finland, the Finnish basketball association.

Basketball is the second most popular sport globally, and Finnish basketball has significantly risen in its ranking in the last decade. Last year marked a historic moment for Finland with its first-ever NBA All-Star player, Lauri Markkanen.

The company’s products have been popular among national team players for several years, but this new contract is more comprehensive. It includes both men’s and women’s national teams, along with the Helsinki Basketball Academy girls and boys.

Arctic Nutrition sees this contract as much more than just about basketball. Within the company, it is perceived as a platform to promote the vitality derived from nature, with basketball serving as an effective means to convey this message.

“This contract shows us how hard work for high quality pays off. Also it’s truly advancing our goal of becoming one of the esteemed Finnish global companies.

This is the right time for this. We have started our initial operations in 17 new markets in Europe. Also our customer registrations have been rising to the largest numbers we have seen during the last months ,”

says Arctic Nutrition CEO Teemu Penttilä.

“With the new, more comprehensive collaboration deal, we can further increase our support to help players reach their maximum potential”

says Jussi Laurila, Sales Manager of the Basketball Finland, is delighted about this opportunity.

About Arctic Nutrition

Arctic Nutrition has operated successfully for 26 years and is now expanding internationally. The company got started when the founder, Teemu Penttilä, CEO, learnt through the illness of his loved one how important it is to understand the functioning of human cells and how crucial their well-being is for living a long and happy life.

During the whole process he collaborated with scientists from Finnish universities. They helped and encouraged him to start making a difference.Started in Finland, the company now operates in 24 countries in various opening stages. For more information please visit arcticnutrition.com/en

