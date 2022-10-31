Arctic Nutrition From Finland Opens 17 Countries

By Team Business For Home

Finnish company Arctic Nutrition is taking big steps to be one of the global leaders in the pure nutrition product market.

Product sales have increased significantly therefore the next logical step is to open new market areas for their representatives to work in.

On top of this, there is another notable reason for this big step; new innovations with huge global potential are waiting at the door steps and the company finds it important to expand and build a bigger market area before their launch.

In the next four years, the company plans to expand to over 100 countries and to increase the opportunities for their representatives.

New Market Areas for Arctic Nutrition

“We want to be a real global opportunity for people and we hope that this step shows how serious we are about global growth.

The next 24 months are going to be monumental for the company; new online platforms, more international expansion, innovations and launching of new products.”

said Teemu Penttila, CEO of Arctic Nutrition.

Arctic Nutrition new markets

About Arctic Nutrition

The company got started when the founder, Teemu Penttilä, CEO, learnt through the illness of his loved one how important it is to understand the functioning of human cells and how crucial their well-being is for living a long and happy life.

During the whole process he collaborated with scientists from Finnish universities.They helped and encouraged him to start making a difference.

Operating in Finland, Germany, Estonia and Sweden the company is consistently looking for new partners to expand new market areas. For more information please visit arcticnutrition.com/en

