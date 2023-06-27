APLGO Welcomes Svetlana Razina As Business Development Manager For APLGO USA

By Team Business For Home

APLGO is pleased to announce that Svetlana Razina has joined the company as the new Business Development Manager, United States Region. In her new role with APLGO, Svetlana will lead business development and create programs and training to support the Associates in the United States.

“I’m so excited to be a part of APLGO, where I can utilize my abilities to grow an exciting company with a mission to improve the lives of people all over the world,”

said Svetlana.

Svetlana brings many years of experience to APLGO. She brings both a passion for the direct sales industry and extensive industry experience to her role. Her skills include organizational development and the ability to cultivate strong employee relations.

Prior to joining APLGO, Svetlana held managing positions in companies such as Amway, Jeunesse, Microsoft, and LVMH. She earned an MBA from Open British University and holds additional credentials in business and psychology. Svetlana enjoys spending time with her family and traveling in her spare time.

APLGO is a rapidly-growing international company offering all-natural products that enhance health and vitality. The mission of APLGO is to change people’s lives for the better. APLGO believes you deserve to be healthy and are committed to helping you achieve better health and vitality.

About APLGO

APLGO is an 11 year old company which began expansion in the US, LatAm, Philippines and South Korea in the last two years. APLGO features a category creator product “Rapid DNA Lozenges” and a compensation plan that pays out 63% on the dollar.

Our experienced corporate team is dedicated to the success of our associates led owner Sergei Kulikov, a successful, international network marketing leader. Our head office consists of six departments and sixteen divisions, with 14 global warehouses and more to come. We consult with top-tier providers to ensure every aspect of the business is solid and scalable. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

