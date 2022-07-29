APLGO Welcomes Peter Kwon As GM South Korea

By Team Business For Home

Peter Kwon brings 21 years of Network-Marketing experience to the table. His former roles include; founder, vice-president, director of sales and marketing, public relations, events, product formulations/approval, import/export and other industry relevant positions. His sales revenue has exceeded $100 million annually in various companies.

Peter Kwon attended Michigan State where he got his degree in 1990. Soon after landing a job at LG International, a fellow alumni founded a Network-Marketing company and invited Peter aboard.

Most importantly, Peter is a people person who enjoys working with honest humble people to help them reach their goals.

“Peter is not the type of GM to sit in the office. He wants to grow the market by being in the trenches, working alongside leaders to help them succeed. When you have a GM that is excited about the product line and company, the excitement can be felt by everyone.”

stated Kauri Thompson, General Manager APLGO International

Along with the staff who greet our associates, accounting, media and IT, Peter believes the right staff is essential to building a strong foundation.

“Building the right culture is an important step in any company. This is accomplished in everything you do”

said Peter Kwon.

” We believe Peter is the right person to take APLGO Korea to the next level. We look forward to working with him. Our leaders are very excited about having him onboard. We look forward to a great future ahead with Peter and his staff.”

says Sergey Kulikov, Founder and CEO

APLGO Korea received its license and launched in November of 2021. APLGO Korea markets “Rapid DNA Drops” a lozenge type product infused with natural botanicals which uses Apollo’s Accumulate SA Technology.

100% natural, Halal and Kosher Certified, this category creator product line offers multiple benefits. APLGO Korea office is located in Gangnam across from the Hyundai Mall.

About APLGO

APLGO was founded by Sergey Kulikov, a successful international network marketing leader who made his first $1,000,000 in the industry at 21 years of age and went on to run a very successful traditional business. He is the author of an online educational platform used within APLGO since 2014 that tracks and manages Associate efficiency.

APLGO’s Corporate team is made up of professional and experienced managers who know and understand their markets. Our head office consists of six departments totalling sixteen divisions.

We work with the best leaders in the industry to ensure every aspect of the business is covered. We create a positive atmosphere for every employee and treat our customers with respect. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

