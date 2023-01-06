APLGO Takes 200 Leaders To A Red Sea Cruise To Celebrate 11 Th Anniversary

By Team Business For Home

According to an APLGO press release:

This year APLGO celebrated its birthday aboard the cruise liner MSC Splendida but it didn’t take away from the enormity that the company is used to.

The anniversary, as well as the whole year of 2023 was devoted to the greatest round of APLause, which every partner of the company deserves.

The guests of the liner were stunned when they saw beautiful APLGO Associates in snow-white outfits shining with their smiles. 11 leaders told their unique success stories. Touching, heartfelt, inspiring.

Each story is a direct confirmation that Associates in APLGO deserve more than just a regular life. They deserve to live their destiny beautifully, healthy, traveling, earning, inspiring those around them.

Of course, APL PLANET is also about recognition. New members of each Company’s elite club, new qualified stars – all received awards, their moment of glory and great applause of like-minded people. Nina Shashukova, the newly found Platinum Ambassador, became the owner of an expensive Roger Dubuis Swiss watch with 48 diamonds.

The celebration’s culmination was the presentation of the “Golden Leaf” award. For APL Assoiates this award is akin to an Oscar. And the establishment of another beauty secret award came as a complete surprise. The statuette was given to women who brilliantly conduct their beautiful business with APL.

Kelly Vincent and Tina Malsom

The grand celebration in the middle of the Red Sea for two hundred Company’s Associates was held at its best. To plunge into the atmosphere and be convinced that nothing is impossible for APLGO you can watch videos and photos of the event.

MSC Splendida

About APLGO

APLGO is an 11 year old company which began expansion in the US, LatAm, Philippines and South Korea in the last two years. APLGO features a category creator product “Rapid DNA Lozenges” and a compensation plan that pays out 63% on the dollar.

Our experienced corporate team is dedicated to the success of our associates led owner Sergei Kulikov, a successful, international network marketing leader. Our head office consists of six departments and sixteen divisions, with 14 global warehouses and more to come. We consult with top-tier providers to ensure every aspect of the business is solid and scalable. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

