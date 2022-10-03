APLGO is Breaking Records Again

By Nicole Dunkley

September is over, and for APLGO this month was a real record. On September 30 alone, APLGO accepted more than 140,000 orders in 24 hours.

The numbers are official! And they are amazing! The Accumullit SA Series makes more and more consumers around the world to fall in love with it.

September was also a record-breaking month for new stars!

175 Corporate Directors, 97 new ones among them, 24 National Directors (7 new ones), 19 International Directors (11 new ones), 10 Premier Directors (5 new) and 1 Gold Ambassador appeared in the Company in September.

For the first time in APLGO history, the highest qualification, PLATINUM AMBASSADOR, was achieved and it was done by Nina Shashukova. Congratulations! You deserve it!

APLGO shocked everyone with their results in September! But the big plans of the Company’s management are even more impressive.

Sergey Kulikov, President of APLGO, announced the opening of the Company’s second production, the launch of new countries, and a complete renovation of the backoffice, that the Associates can see today, October 3.

He also talked about the extensive work being done now to attract professionals to manage the new markets and to strengthen the management team in general.

With these amazing results and inspiring plans APLGO stormed into the fall! We sincerely congratulate the Associates and wish them more and more victories!

