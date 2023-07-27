APLGO Host USA Event In Las Vegas

By Team Business For Home

APL associates from across the west coast recently converged in Las Vegas for a highly anticipated regional training event. A big highlight of the gathering was the exclusive opportunity to be the first to try out the newest addition to APL’s line of healthy nutrition lozenges, called PFT.

This article will provide an overview of the event, including key speakers, product details, and future plans for APLGO.

The regional training event was hosted by Tina D’Angelo, a local leader and Las Vegas resident who was among the first to be recognized as a corporate director.

D’Angelo impressed the crowd with her extensive knowledge of the science behind the products and shared valuable insights about both the DNA drops as well as the exclusive and luxurious skin care line called BEAUTY.

International Ambassadors Tina Malsom and Kelly Vincent, who played a pivotal role in launching APLGO in the USA three years ago, were among the guest speakers. They highlighted the accomplishments of APLGO and the leadership team, including their astounding climb in momentum from #129 to #4 in the short time they have been here in the USA.

They also effectively were able to shed some light on the vision for the future of the company, which left people excited about possibilities of their participation in this unique company. Additionally, Malsom and Vincent shared some valuable business tips and wealth building stories with the attendees.

Another highlight of the event was the introduction of Carmen Lopez, the new General Manager of APLGO USA. Lopez shared her past experiences and outlined her plans for the company in her initial weeks, including the announcement of the annual convention scheduled for October 6 and 7 right there in Las Vegas where they they will officially launch a new product, have expert speakers, and training on new systems being activated within the next 60 days.

The star of the event was undoubtedly the long-awaited PFT lozenge, which is focused on weight management. This product has whispered about and highly anticipated for the last 3 years. Attendees were thrilled to be the first to taste it during this pre-launch phase. The lozenge is part of APL’s commitment to providing healthy nutrition options to its customers.

To conclude the event on a high note, Carlos Siqueira, a renowned high-performance mindset coach, took the stage as a surprise guest speaker. Siqueira shared his valuable insights on how to create the mindset of a successful entrepreneur, leaving the attendees inspired and motivated.

The event was a resounding success. APLGO continues to make strides in the healthy nutrition industry, and the future looks very bright.

About APLGO

APLGO is an 11 year old company which began expansion in the US, LatAm and Philippines in the last two years. APLGO features a category creator product “Rapid DNA Lozenges” and a compensation plan that pays out 63% on the dollar.

Our experienced corporate team is dedicated to the success of our associates led owner Sergei Kulikov, a successful, international network marketing leader. Our head office consists of six departments and sixteen divisions, with 14 global warehouses and more to come. We consult with top-tier providers to ensure every aspect of the business is solid and scalable. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

