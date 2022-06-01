APLGO Founder Sergey Kulikov Concludes Asia Tour

By Team Business For Home

Founder and President Sergei Kulikov toured two important markets in APLGO; South Korea and the Philippines.

Sergei was greeted in South Korea by 300 Associates who held the Rank of Senior Director or above and expressed his gratitude for their leadership.

On May 23, he met with APLGO’s higher tiered leadership to discuss the future of the market and his vision over the next six months.

The theme of the event was titled “Mission”, Sergey and the leaders spoke of what can be accomplished with purpose and clarity.

“I listened to our President and felt his will and determination. He told us stories about the birth of our company ten years ago and the future ahead for all of us”

said Holly Song.

Sergei Kulikov stated:

“I loved my time in South Korea, the people are wonderful and work very hard. We will do our best to keep up with this energetic and ever-growing market.”

Sergei remarked that the food in South Korea was very good and that he enjoyed some of the customs at the dinner table.

On May 24th Sergei arrived into Manila where a large contingency of APLGO Associates welcomed him. He visited the office in Manila where he toured the facility and met with office leaders and staff.

The next day he took a private jet to Boracay where he met with the top two earners in the Philippines: Fernando Laguda, Elmer Despi/Scarlet O. Sergey believes that investing his time and building meaningful relationships with leaders is key to a thriving market.

Top leaders were invited to the Grand Dinner Party at the Shangri-La Boracay in Cielo where a celebration that included wine-tasting, singing and toasting went well into the late hours. We are excited for our future in the Asian and Southeast Asian markets

Fernando Laguda said:

“Sergey is a great guy; he truly loves our industry and APLGO”

About APLGO

APLGO was founded by Sergey Kulikov, a successful international network marketing leader who made his first $1,000,000 in the industry at 21 years of age and went on to run a very successful traditional business. He is the author of an online educational platform used within APLGO since 2014 that tracks and manages Associate efficiency.

APLGO’s Corporate team is made up of professional and experienced managers who know and understand their markets. Our head office consists of six departments totalling sixteen divisions.

We work with the best leaders in the industry to ensure every aspect of the business is covered. We create a positive atmosphere for every employee and treat our customers with respect. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/aplgo-founder-sergey-kulikov-concludes-asia-tour/