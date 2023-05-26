APLGO Corporate Director USA Retreat

By Team Business For Home

The APLGO Corporate Director leadership team was treated to a retreat in Arizona led by the United State’s first Ambassadors, Kelly Vincent and Tina Malsom.

Tina and Kelly welcomed Corporate Directors from around the United States and Canada to their home in Scottsdale, Arizona. The first night found the assembled group enjoying the wonderful hospitality and southwestern ambiance at a party hosted at Tina and Kelly’s home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After celebrating the team’s success, the Directors were whisked away to a 10 bedroom mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona, where they spent the next three nights team building, bonding, and sharing dreams and goals for the future of their businesses.

On Monday, after a day of relaxing by the pool, the team participated in a fun photo shoot for new headshots and team photos to use for the upcoming social marketing campaigns and webinars. The evening was spent enjoying the ultimate training in team building by going to a Diamondbacks/Royals baseball game.

Tuesday began with a scenic drive to Sedona in a limo van where the team told stories of their childhood and learned how past experiences can be used to shift their mindset and confidence with the snap of a finger. Once in Sedona, the team worked together to discard past burdens and blocks, creating and writing new goals and realities, shopping, and eating.

The highlight of our Sedona trip was experiencing the hike up Bell Mountain. We learned about vortex trees and felt the balancing, healing energy of Mother Earth.

After time in the hot tub, the team packed up and spent the afternoon sharing lessons learned and building new skill sets. And of course, the event wouldn’t have been complete without singing the company song multiple times along the way.

While some went home and began to put their new skills to work, others jumped on a plane to Colombia for a mastermind with the founder of APL Sergey Kulikov.

The Arizona retreat was four days of magic, bonding, and team building. Everyone left feeling a renewed sense of purpose and energy – and ready to share APLGO with the world.

About APLGO

APLGO is an 11 year old company which began expansion in the US, LatAm, Philippines and South Korea in the last two years. APLGO features a category creator product “Rapid DNA Lozenges” and a compensation plan that pays out 63% on the dollar.

Our experienced corporate team is dedicated to the success of our associates led owner Sergei Kulikov, a successful, international network marketing leader. Our head office consists of six departments and sixteen divisions, with 14 global warehouses and more to come. We consult with top-tier providers to ensure every aspect of the business is solid and scalable. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

