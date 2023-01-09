APLGO Appoints Yulia Fateeva As VP For South-East Asia

By Team Business For Home

According to an APLGO press release:

One of the main directions of the Company’s development today is the development of Southeast Asia. It is one of the fastest growing regions in the direct sales segment.

APL feels the market need for an ambitious, courageous and, most importantly, generous Company and it is ready to provide Southeast Asia with an ocean of opportunities for making money and a healthy lifestyle.

Company President Sergey Kulikov is personally getting to know Leaders in the countries, arranging presentations, and delving into the specifics of the market to win the hearts of new Associates with lightning speed. The President has already appointed a strong leader in the region.

Yulia Fateeva became the Vice-President for Southeast Asia. Yulia has an MBA, confirmed by more than 15 years of experience in international companies.

She is an excellent crisis manager with the ability to build effective processes from the ground up. She virtuously creates and maintains an effective team. She is determined and ambitious to take the Company to the first positions of MLM market in Southeast Asia.

A pleasant surprise for Filipinos was the news that one of the most important events of the Company, “Summer Academy”, held on the principle of the legendary SURVIVOR, will take place on one of the uninhabited islands of the Philippines.

It will be the most important event for the Company, because upon its completion, several dozens of Leaders will reach a completely new level of thinking and income. We look forward to hearing the news and promise to keep you informed.

About APLGO

APLGO is an 11 year old company which began expansion in the US, LatAm, Philippines and South Korea in the last two years. APLGO features a category creator product “Rapid DNA Lozenges” and a compensation plan that pays out 63% on the dollar.

Our experienced corporate team is dedicated to the success of our associates led owner Sergei Kulikov, a successful, international network marketing leader. Our head office consists of six departments and sixteen divisions, with 14 global warehouses and more to come. We consult with top-tier providers to ensure every aspect of the business is solid and scalable. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

