APLGO Appoints Carmen Lopez As General Manager For The USA

Carmen Lopez is a superstar in the network marketing industry. She has over 20 years’ experience in direct sales and network marketing. She has successfully worked with such well-known brands as:

Avon Products

Rodan +Fields

Isagenix

CNN

PepsiCo

She will share her expertise and experience in the development of APL GO now.

Carmen is in love with the MLM industry. She has grown many top-leaders in the US and Canada under her leadership. She is passionate about transforming people’s lives, growing businesses and the industry. Carmen has high expectations for the Company she represents. APLGO attracted her for many reasons: the people, the products and the tremendous potential for growth.

“The fact that the Company continues to grow through difficult times, expands globally and launches unique products – makes it stand out as bold, safe and incredibly forward thinking.”

Carmen says.

Carmen has two grown up children. She lives in Chicago. She loves dogs, CrossFit and enjoys spending time with friends and family. Now her family has grown noticeably, for about 400,000 people worldwide.

About APLGO

APLGO is an 11 year old company which began expansion in the US, LatAm and Philippines in the last two years. APLGO features a category creator product “Rapid DNA Lozenges” and a compensation plan that pays out 63% on the dollar.

Our experienced corporate team is dedicated to the success of our associates led owner Sergei Kulikov, a successful, international network marketing leader. Our head office consists of six departments and sixteen divisions, with 14 global warehouses and more to come. We consult with top-tier providers to ensure every aspect of the business is solid and scalable. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

