APLGO Announces West Launch Convention

After an extended pre-launch due to Covid-19 pandemic, APLGO is pleased to announce its official West launch. Markets launching include the

USA

Canada

Australia

Mexico

Ecuador

Peru

Columbia

Philippines

South Korea and others.

“APLGO has not been dormant during the pandemic, we have hosted multiple events during the last 2 years including “Golden People Africa”, “APLGO Survivor Panama”, “Rise Regional Las Vegas”, “Triumph Eastern Europe” and others.

We have always found a way overcome challenges. We are a “Go” style company”

Stated Sergey Kulikov; APLGO President/CEO

The theme for the Launch Event ‘Unstoppable” will be held at the Cancun Mexico Marriott September 15-18th 2022, a beautiful all-inclusive resort featuring eight fabulous restaurants, spacious rooms, and beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea. The three-day event will include business training, product education, prizes and team-building activities, and much more.

“We wanted a resort location where our associates could relax and soak in the sun while getting valuable training that will help them be successful. Our goal is to always create memorable events that bring value to their businesses.”

Said Teresa Chavez; Director of Marketing

“APLGO is ready to take the big stage and we couldn’t be more excited. We are an eleven-year-old company new to the West and are just getting our name out there.

We feel like we have a lot to offer new associates including our category creator “Rapid DNA Lozenges” as well as a compensation plan that pays out 62%. We welcome all to attend our convention in September.”

Stated Kauri Thompson; GM APLGO West International.

About APLGO

Our corporate team will lead you to financial well-being. We will show you the world in our travels and help you succeed. The founder of the company is a successful, international network marketing leader. Our Corporate team is made up of professional and experienced managers. Our head office consists of a huge team with six departments and sixteen divisions. We work with the best leaders in the industry to ensure every aspect of the business is covered.

We create a positive atmosphere for every employee and treat our customers with respect. Founder and CEO Sergey Kulikov made his first $1,000,000 at 21 years of age. He is the author of an online educational platform used within APLGO since 2014 that tracks and manages Associate efficiency. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

