Ana Groenewold From Mexico Achieves Chairman Rank At Stemtech

Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of ADVANCELLS stem cell nutrition, announced today that Ana Groenewold, an Independent Business Partner from Mexico, has attained the high rank of Chairman’s Club Director in May.

This coincided with the GLD RSH 90-Day Promotion period where sales and recruitment reached a record 2022 May.

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation says:

“Ana is a very dedicated and determined person who set her sights on becoming a Chairman’s Club Director and excitedly attained this high rank in May.

Stemtech is proud of Ana’s accomplishments and applauds her efforts to share the benefits of our great products and business opportunity.

Chairman & CEO Charles Arnold and I both were very happy to call Ana and congratulate her success. Ana Groenewold has worked with so many, including Stemtech’s Managing Director of Latin Markets, Alejandro Carrillo, who expresses his admiration for Ana’s drive to succeed.”

Ana commented that

“I wanted a project with the potential to change the world! 9 years ago, I found Stemtech and since then the passion was born in me to not stop for a single day! I love Stemtech, I love my life, I love my great, great team!”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership.

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow.

The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo®, MigraStem®, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF Blocker). Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

