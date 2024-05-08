An Open Letter To Our Friends In The Business For Home Community

By Team Business For Home

Heemstede, The Netherlands, 8 May 2024.

Dear Business For Home Community,

We want to thank you all for the messages of encouragement and love for us that you shared regarding Ted’s recent health challenges.

Many of you as our friends have reached out to us to express their ongoing support and kind words, which is heartwarming and appreciated. It is to our pleasure to announce to you all, the worst is over.

Although Ted was diagnosed in 2022 with prostate and colon cancer, the team of experts at the Netherlands Cancer Institute was able to neutralize his prostate and colon cancer and now is in full remission.

While there are still issues with his liver, the medication he receives works well for him, and we are very confident about the future.

As of now Ted feels healthy, energetic and has not been in pain for months. Today the outcome of life is bright, and he is looking forward to living a long time, or as long as the universe permits.

On another note:

Over the months we had spoken with some friends in the Network Marketing industry about the future of Business For Home as a precaution with Ted’s health. There have been two types of responses:

A few industry friends whom we shared this with, decided to respond by launching competing operations to Business For Home. We wish them all the best, as always.

From most friends we received encouragement, love, prayers, kindness and support.

We want to thank everyone for the love shown to us and our children. Thank you for your ongoing support of Business For Home, and continuing to send us many great new ideas to grow and expand the website to the next level.

Our goal is to continue to elevate Business For Home as the global leader bringing you the Breaking News, Facts and Figures of the Direct Selling industry. The Business For Home team is dedicated to excellence, growth and innovation both now and in the years and decades ahead.

Sincerely yours,

Ted Nuyten and Dini Noorlander

About Business For Home

Business For Home.org is co-founded by Dini Noorlander and Ted Nuyten, CEO and Chairman of the Business For Home Foundation, which is established in year 2007, in the Netherlands under Dutch law. We are since 2015 members of the Dutch Organisation Of Journalists (NVJ.nl). Editor in Chief is Ted Nuyten.

Our team publishes the facts, figures and network marketing news as well as estimated earnings for top distributors and estimated revenue for companies.

Per year, the website receives an estimated 15 + million visitors from all over the world with the majority being Network Marketing professionals with approximately 75% visiting the website looking for a new or additional opportunities. Our free BFH App has over 600,000 downloads (and counting). At times we use push notifications to inform our app users about important news.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/05/an-open-letter-to-our-friends-in-the-business-for-home-community/