Amway Apponits Peter Strydom As Chief Marketing Officer

As Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Strydom is responsible for developing product and digital experiences that inspire brand loyalty, empower Amway Business Owners as they continue building customer relationships and drive sustained growth across Amway’s portfolio of brands.

Strydom leads a global team dedicated to creating customized online, mobile and social consumer experiences.

Strydom reports directly to Amway CEO Milind Pant and serves on Amway’s Global Leadership Team, Amway’s key executive decision-making body focused on global strategy development and delivering meaningful ABO and customer experiences.

He also serves on Amway’s Executive Staff comprised of top cross-functional executive leaders focused on enhancing company culture, talent capabilities and global market needs.

He has been with Amway since 1997 in a variety of leadership roles with Amway in four countries. Strydom most recently served as the Managing Director of Amway Japan for seven years.

Prior to that role, he was Amway Europe’s Managing Director and Chief Sales Officer for Europe. He also ran the Southern European business for Amway Europe and the Mediterranean countries. At the beginning of his Amway career, Strydom served as the General Manager of South Africa.

Strydom serves as Chairman of the Remember Hope Council, a philanthropic organization that is dedicated to building community centers in the 2011 tsunami-hit region of Eastern Japan.

About Amway

Amway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company based in Ada, Michigan. It is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives – across more than 100 markets worldwide.

According to Forbes magazine, it is among the Top 50 privately held, family-owned companies in the United States. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™, Artistry™ and XS™ energy – all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners.

