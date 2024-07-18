American Giant Jeunesse Global Is Now Part Of The Greenway Global family

By Team Business For Home

Greenway Global continues its successful worldwide expansion and is recognized as a key player into the MLM industry.

Combining power and influence will allow to consolidate the leading positions in the network industry of those two largest networking companies, accelerate growth, and open new opportunities for partners and clients.

This strategic partnership is the first example of such a large-scale alliance of giants in the market of the entire networking industry. Jeunesse Global is included in all ratings of network companies and operates in more than 100 countries. Greenway Global is a leader in growth in the network marketing business. Both companies have very strong position all over the world.

The main objective of this partnership is to strengthen each other, share best practices and experience, and open new opportunities for partners and customers. Greenway Global and Jeunesse Global together will guarantee a high level of ethics, security and stability to partners and clients all over the world Both companies will continue to work independently while combining their best practices and resources.

“Our goal to reach 1 billion dollars in yearly sales has never been so close”,

stated Leonid Morgunov, Founder & President of Greenway Global.

About Greenway Global

Greenway Global, a green MLM company, has become within 7 years, one of the most famous in the network marketing industry known as the fastest growing company in its country: over 3 million partners worldwide, 53 countries of operation and 200 eco-markets today, with over 700 products for health, beauty, perfumes and home care.

The company’s environmental projects have a worldwide scale – every month Greenway Global provides material and physical support to organizations dedicated to saving our flora and fauna. Greenway Global is the talk of the world’s media, and the company’s name is already firmly associated with concern for the ecology of our planet. hor more information please visit mygreenway.com

